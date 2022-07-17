July 17th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Nunez and Martinez, 8-for-9 in D-Jays win

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo- Casey Lawrence threw 5 scoreless innings, throwing only 67 pitches. Not entirely sure why they didn’t let him go longer, he was cruising. Matt Peacock allowed one run in one inning, striking out two and walking one. Jake Elliott threw a scoreless 7th. Shaun Anderson allowed two runs in the 8th inning and Mike Ellenbest allowed 3 in the 9th, blowing the lead and taking the L. The Herd scored two runs in the 3rd and 8th innings.

New Hampshire- Rafael Lantigua, Addison Barger, Luis De Los Santos, and Ryan Gold each finished with two hits with Santos hitting his 6th home run. John Aiello went 3-for-5. Luis Quinones allowed 3 runs over 4.2IP with 6K.

Vancouver- The C’s scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning off an RBI sac fly and a Steward Berroa 2-run double. Vancouver added to their lead in the 5th inning courtesy of a Damiano Palmegiani GRAND SLAM and Hugo Cardona RBI sac fly. Alejandro Melean opened with two scoreless innings. Abdiel Mendoza allowed one run over 3 innings. Garrett Farmer and Will McAffer put up zeros in teh 6th and 7th innings. Juan Nunez allowed a run in the 8th and Ryan Boyer finished the game with a clean 9th.

Dunedin- GM1 saw Gabriel Martinez and Rainer Nunez completely dominate. The two sluggers combined went 8-for-9 with 4 runs scored, 6RBI, 3 doubles, and a home run. The D-Jays scored 9 runs on 11 hits. Dahian Santos went just 3IP with a walk and 4 strikeouts, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits. Nathaneal Perez Lopez allowed one run over 3.2IP, striking out 5. Julain Valdez lowered his ERA to 7.99 with 2 scoreless innings. GM2 Geison Urbaez allowed 3 runs over 4IP, striking out 6 batters. Eric Pardinho picked up his 3rd win with two scoreless innings. Trey Cumbie picked up his 2nd save with a clean 7th. Dasan Brown hit a two-run triple in the 7th, giving the D-Jays a 4-3 lead and Emmanuel Sanchez brought him home, 5-3.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (46-44)

Loss 4 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 3K on 67 pitches

L- Mike Ellenbest (1-3, 5.28ERA)/BSV1

H- Matt Peacock (1), Jake Elliott (2), Shaun Anderson (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (38-49)

Loss 3 to 4

HR- Luis De Los Santos (6)

Starter- Luis Quinones 4.2IP, 4H, 3R, 3BB, 6K on 90 pitches

L- Gabriel Ponce (1-3, 3.51ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (44-39)

Won 8 to 2

HR- Damiano Palmegiani (4)

Starter- Alejandro Melean 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 3K on 28 pitches

W- Abdeil Mendoza (5-0, 3.06ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (39-47)

GM1 Won 9 to 3

HR- Rainer Nunez (14)

Starter- Dahian Santos 3.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 4K on 55 pitches

W- Nathanael Perez Lopez (2-1, 1.72ERA)

SV- Julain Valdez (1)

GM2 Won 5 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Geison Urbaez 4IP, 5H, 3R, 1BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 64 pitches

W- Eric Pardinho (3-0, 1.13ERA)

SV- Trey Cumbie (2)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (17-11)

Game results from July 16th

Loss 0 to 4

HR- none

Starter Ivy Carter 3.0IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, and 2K

L- Carter (0-3, 8.27ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Rainer Nunez of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The 21-yr-old Rainer Nunez DH’d for the D-Jays on Sunday and batted 4th in GM1. The cleanup hitter singled in the 1st inning. He hit an RBI double in the 3rd, 2-1. Nunez hit another RBI double in the 5th, 3-3. In the 7th, Nunez reached on a fielding error. In the 8th inning with two outs and one runner on, Rainer hit a 2-run home run to right center field, 9-3.

Rainer Nunez finished 4-for-5 with a run scored, 4RBI, 2 doubles, and a home run. The HR was nice to see. His last longball was on June 18th, 21 games without a home run.

In GM2, Rainer went 1-for-2 with a walk.

In 13 games in July, Rainer Nunez owns a .327 batting average with 4 doubles, a home run, 7RBI, and 5 runs scored. For the season, the 6-foot-3 1st baseman owns a .307BA with a .824OPS with 14 home runs, and 59RBI.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The Blue Jay’s 22-yr-old prized catching prospect was back behind the dish on Sunday, batting 3rd. Gabby went 1-for-5 with a run scored, RBI, and a double. In 39 games played, Gabriel owns a .322 batting average with 11 doubles, a home run, 25RBI, 4SB, and a .798OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played 3rd base, batting 5th. The struggling infielder went 0-for-3 with no walks or strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .122 with 4 runs scored, a double, 2HR, and 3RBI with 2 walks and 142strikeouts. In 74 games, O is batting .205 with 19HR, 11 doubles, 48RBI, 6SB, and a .730OPS.

