Blue Jays Trade Value: Jordan Groshans

JFtC profiles some key members of the Blue Jays organization and discusses their trade value heading into the deadline. This time, Jordan Groshans

The Toronto Blue Jays will be active at the Trade Deadline. Holding a Wild Card spot and handing the Red Sox the biggest beat down in Blue Jays’ history coming out of the All Star break must have Toronto feeling pretty good about their playoff chances. They are not a perfect team, of course, and will need to make some additions to help their chances. In order to do that, they’re going to have to part with some pretty valuable talent. One prospect who could be on the move is Jordan Groshans.

Groshans was Toronto’s 1st pick in 2018 Draft at 12th overall. At the time, the Magnolia High School alum entered the Blue Jays organization with some raw talent and a semi clear path to the big leagues, which became even clearer when Josh Donaldson was jettisoned. While the Blue Jays tried him at multiple positions, many thought he might be the third baseman of the future and with good reason since he has put up some very good numbers during his minor league career thus far.

Register Batting Year Age Tm G PA R H 2B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS 2018 18 2 Teams 48 207 21 55 13 5 43 15 37 .296 .353 .446 .799 2018 18 Blue Jays 37 159 17 47 12 4 39 13 29 .331 .390 .500 .890 2018 18 Bluefield 11 48 4 8 1 1 4 2 8 .182 .229 .273 .502 2019 19 Lansing 23 96 12 28 6 2 13 13 21 .337 .427 .482 .909 2021 21 New Hampshire 75 316 46 81 23 7 40 34 61 .291 .367 .450 .817 2022 22 2 Teams 65 270 29 59 9 1 22 34 46 .254 .352 .306 .658 2022 22 Buffalo 60 250 27 55 8 1 22 33 41 .258 .360 .310 .670 2022 22 Dunedin 5 20 2 4 1 0 0 1 5 .211 .250 .263 .513 All All All 211 889 108 223 51 15 118 96 165 .286 .366 .410 .775 AAA AAA AAA 60 250 27 55 8 1 22 33 41 .258 .360 .310 .670 AA ( AA ( AA ( 75 316 46 81 23 7 40 34 61 .291 .367 .450 .817 A (2 A (2 A (2 28 116 14 32 7 2 13 14 26 .314 .397 .441 .838 Rk ( Rk ( Rk ( 48 207 21 55 13 5 43 15 37 .296 .353 .446 .799 View Original Table

Generated 7/23/2022. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 7/23/2022. Throughout his young career, Groshans has shown an ability to get on base as evidenced by his well above average OBP as well as his 165 strikeouts to 95 walks. His rather attractive OPS has been buoyed by his ability to get on base, which does serve to highlight the lack of power numbers. Groshans has just 15 home runs in 889 plate appearances. They say the power is the last thing to come in a player’s development, and at 22 he still has time, but you’d like to see more power from a prospect that other teams will look at in trade talks, especially if he is seen as a third baseman. Up until this season, the Blue Jays had Groshans playing third and short for the bulk of his playing time. He did see one game at first base last year, but that’s it. However, in 2022, they tried a few games at first and a few in left field as well as third and short. Perhaps, this was out of necessity, or an attempt to see if there was more versatility there. All together, in 468 innings, he has made 13 errors at the Hot Corner and 28 errors in 980.2 innings at short. His defense is still a work in progress.

Last season, Groshans sat in the 3rd spot in Toronto’s Top Prospects List behind Gabriel Moreno and Orelvis Martinez. Not much has changed for him in 2022 as he’s still behind these guys, but he’s slipped a spot thanks to Rickey Tiedemann and his excellent 2022. The argument could be made that Groshans slipping has more to do with Tiedemann than it does himself, but Groshans is going to have to make some adjustments if he’s going to continue to rise in the Blue Jays organization.

Rotowire has an interesting blurb on Groshans that is fairly accurate when it comes to describing his trade value at this point: “It’s hard to see him as a third baseman in the big leagues with this lack of power, but he doesn’t have the defensive acumen to be an everyday shortstop (which is where he’s played the majority of 2022). He has first-round pedigree and has long been a well-respected prospect, but right now Groshans isn’t looking the part of a guy who’s going to make a big fantasy impact.” Obviously, this quote is about his value as a fantasy baseball selection, but it can be applied to his real life situation.

Jordan Groshans is not looking like an everyday third baseman with his lack of power. His somewhat questionable defense makes him a long shot to be a big league short stop. So, where does that leave him? Big league clubs certainly carry players who are not very good with the glove, but can change the game with their bat. Unfortunately, that doesn’t really apply to Groshans at this point in time. So, perhaps, the highest value he presents is as a trade chip.

When trade speculation starts swirling, many use top prospect rankings as a sign of how much value other teams are getting. In the case of Jordan Groshans, he is Toronto’s 4th highest prospect and a former first round pick, so he is nothing to sneeze at. It is impossible to know how other organizations value Toronto’s players, but you can bet Ross Atkins will be using Gorshans’ “pedigree” (for lack of a better term) as a prospect in trade talks. At this point, it’s difficult to see Groshans as a piece of the Blue Jays’ future, so if another team wants to take a 22 yr old former 1st round pick who plays premium positions as part of a trade that gets Toronto what it needs to push for a championship, then perhaps his trade value has never been higher.