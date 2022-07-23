July 22nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: 5 scoreless for Kikuchi in Triple-A start

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo- Yusei Kikuchi threw 5 scoreless. Bowden Francis, Graham Spraker, Trent Thornton, and Matt Gage each threw one scoreless inning as the Bisons shutout the Red Wings. Spencer Horwitz hit his 2nd Triple-A home run in the 1st inning, a 2-run home run. Stevie Berman added another run in the 1st inning with an RBI single.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats scored a pair of runs in the 1st and 3rd inning to jump out to a 4-2 lead after 3 innings. Unfortunately, Thomas Ruwe struggled in the 8th, allowing 4 runs. Portland outhit the Fisher Cats 18 to 8. Addison Barger hit his first AA home run.

Vancouver- The C’s scored a run in the 1st, 3 runs in the 4th, 2 runs in the 7th, and a run in the 8th. Steward Berroa had an interesting game with four walks, two runs, and 3 stole bases. He now trails Veen by 5 for the league lead in stolen bases. Palmegiani hit a home to end the first half and hit a home run to open the 2nd half. Garrett Farmer picked up the win with 3.1 scoreless inning. The former Baltimore Orioles pick is pitching very well, allowing two runs over the last 26.1 innings with 4 win over the last 11 appearances.

Dunedin- The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels out hit the D-Jays 7 to 4, scoring single runs in the 5th, 6th, and 8th innings. Matt Svanson threw 4 scoreless innings. Nathaneal Perez Gonzalez (1IP), Kelvin Perez (1IP), and Julian Valdez (3IP) each allowed one run.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (47-44)

Won 3 to 0

HR- Spencer Horwitz (2)

Starter- Yusei Kikuchi 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 3BB, 4K on 77 pitches

W- Kikuchi (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Bowden Francis (1), Graham Spraker (4), Trenton Thornton (2)

SV- Matt Gage (8)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (38-50)

Loss 8 to 5

HR- Addison Barger (1)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 4.1IP, 9H, 3R, 2BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 75 pitches

BSV- Hayden Juenger (1)

L. Thomas Ruwe (0-3, 8.31)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (45-39)

Won 7 to 2

HR- Damiano Palmegiani (5) and Riley Tirotta (4)

Starter- Trenton Wallace 3.2IP, 2H, 2R, 3BB, 6K on 80 pitches

W- Garrett Farmer (4-0, 2.01ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (39-48)

Loss 2 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Matt Svanson 4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 4K on 62 pitches

L- Julian Valdez (2-4, 7.57ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (18-12)

Won 5 to 3

HR- none

Starter Sergio Caruci 3.0IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, and 2K

L- Caruci (2-1, 3.86ERA)

H- Keiner Leon (1)

SV- Edgar Castro (3)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Yusei Kikuchi.

The Toronto Blue Jays struggling lefty starter made his 1st Triple-A start after the All-Star break on Friday. The 31-yr-old native of Morioka, Japan walked the batter he faced then retired the side with a flyout, K, and GB. In the 2nd inning, Kikuchi walked the first two batters, got a groundball double play and GB to get out of the inning. The frustrating lefty retired the side in order in the 3rd.

He struggled again in the 4th allowing back-to-back one-out singled before getting Jake Noll to ground into an inning ending double play. In his final inning, Kikuchi for the leadoff batter to ground before striking out the next two batters.

Yusei threw 43 of his 77 pitches for strikes, inducing 7 ground ball outs with one flyball out.

Some good and bad in this outing which has been a typical outing for the lefty in 2022.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The Blue Jay’s 22-yr-old prized catching prospect was behind the dish on Friday, batting 3rd. Gabby went 1-for-4 with a single. In 40 games played, Gabriel owns a .320 batting average with 11 doubles, a home run, 25RBI, 4SB, and a .791OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS, batting 5th. The struggling infielder went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. In 75 games, O is batting .199 with 19HR, 11 doubles, 48RBI, 6SB, and a .708OPS.

