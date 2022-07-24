July 23rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: 10K for Adam Kloffenstein. 20HR for Martinez

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 2.

Buffalo- The Bisons walked 10 times, scoring 10 runs on 6 hits. Nathan Lukes had the only extra-base hit for Buffalo, a two-run double in the 4th inning, 2-6. Still in the 4th inning, Chavez Young hit an RBI single and Tanner Morris hit a two-run single, 5-6. Gabriel Moreno hit a two-run single in the 7th inning, 7-8. Still in the 7th, Spencer Horwitz scored on a wild pitch and Jordan Groshans singled home Moreno, 9-8. In the 10th inning, Former Blue Jays pitching prospect Patrick Murphy intentionally walked Lukes and induced a Young ground ball out. Murphy would walk the next two batters to end the game, 10-9.

New Hampshire- Tyler Keenan and Zach Britton made their AA debut. Portland’s Alex Binales hit a 3-run home run in the 2nd inning off starter Adam Kloffenstein but were held off the scoring sheet the rest of the way. Davis Schneider put the Fisher Cats on the board with an RBI double in the 2nd inning, 1-3. Orelvis Martinez hit a solo home run in the 4th, 2-3. Ryan Gold hit a solo home run in the 7th to tie the game, 3-3. Addison Barger gave NH the lead in the 8th with his 2nd home run in as many games.

Vancouver- Spokane scored 11 runs on 14 hits, holding the C’s to 2 runs on 8 hits. PK Morris homered in his return to the lineup, having missed the past two weeks. Starter Jimmy Robbins allowed two home runs. Both taters came in the 3rd inning, a Colin Simpson two-run shot and a Ronaiker Palma solo shot that ran Robbins from the game. Naswell Paulino struggles, allowing 5 runs on 4 hits over 2.2 innings. Will McAffer held the Indians at bay with 2.1 scoreless innings.

Dunedin- postponed

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (48-44)

Won 10 to 9

HR- none

Starter- Thomas Hatch 4.2IP, 9H, 8R, 3BB, 4K on 93 pitches

W- Joe Biagini (4-2, 3.46ERA)/BS1

H- Eric Yardley (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (39-50)

Won 5 to 3

HR- Addison Barger (2), Orelvis Martinez (20), Ryan Gold (5)

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 5.0IP, 5H, 3R, 1BB, 10K, and 1HRA on 77 pitches

W- Andrew Bash (5-3, 4.61ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (45-40)

Loss 2 to 11

HR- PK Morris (6) and Andres Sosa (3)

Starter- Jimmy Robbins 3.0IP, 8H, 6R, 3BB, 1K, and 2HRA on 56 pitches

L- Robbins (0-2, 4.70ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (39-48)

Results from July 22nd

Loss 2 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Matt Svanson 4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 4K on 62 pitches

L- Julian Valdez (2-4, 7.57ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (18-13)

Loss 0 to 3

HR- none

Starter Stephen Vargas 5.0IP, 3H, 0R, 1BB, and 5K

L- Marc Civit (2-1, 4.35ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Jordan Groshans (1-for-4, R, RBI, BB, K), Nathan Lukes (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, 2B, 2BB, K), Chavez Young (1-for-5, R, RBI, SB, K), Tanner Morris (1-for-2, 2RBI, BB, K, CS), Cullen Large (0-for-3, R, RBI, 2BB, 3K)

NH- Addison Barger (2-for-4, R, RBI, HR), Ryan Gold (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, K), Andrew Bash (4.0IP, 2H, 4K)

C’s- Riley Tirotta (2-for-4, K), PK Morris (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, BB, 2K), Andres Sosa (3-for-4, R, RBI, HR), Will McAffer (2.1IP, 2H, 2K)

Dunedin-

FCL- Stephen Vargas (see above)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Adam Kloffenstein of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The 6-foot-5 righty was making his 10th Double-A start. In the 1st inning, Kloff retired the side in order on strikeouts. The Sea Dogs got to him in the 2nd inning, with a double, a single, and a home run. Adam struck out the next batters but Elih Marrero singled and stole 2nd before Kloffenstein got David Hamilton to fly out to the center fielder.

Adam breezed through the 3rd and 4th innings, GB, K, pop out, FB, K, and pop out. In the 5th, Tyler Dearden hit a leadoff double, K, David Hamilton walked, K, and K as Kloffenstein ended the game with 10 strikeouts. 9 of his 10 strikeouts were swinging and one on called strike three. Adam threw 51 of his 77 pitches for strikes, getting one ground ball out and two out in the air.

Since joining the New Hampshire rotation Adam owns a 0-4 record with a 5.84ERA. He’s allowed 57 hits and 26 walks over 49.1 innings for a 1.68WHIP and .291 opponents batting average. He’s allowed 6 home runs, struck out 54 batters, and owns a 1.05 GO/AO.

Two takeaways from the game: 1. In the past, Adam would have fell apart after giving up the 3-run homer in the 2nd which he didn’t this time. 2. Adam was in control of his delivery for much of the game, with just one walk. That’s the best I’ve seen him pitch since June 17th.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The Blue Jay’s 22-yr-old prized catching prospect was behind the dish, batting 3rd. Gabby went 1-for-3 with a run, a single, a walk, and two RBI. In 41 games played, Gabriel owns a .321 batting average with 11 doubles, a home run, 26RBI, 4SB, and a .795OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS, batting 5th. The struggling infielder went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run, a double, a run driven in, and a strikeout. In 76 games, O is batting .206 with 20HR, 12 doubles, 49RBI, 6SB, and a .732OPS.

