July 24th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Orelvis Martinez goes deep twice in Fisher Cats win

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo- The Herd used eight pitchers to shutout the Red Wings, holding them to 5 hits, and a walk while striking out 8 batters. The Bisons scored a run on 6 hits. That run came in the 4th inning when Colton Shaver jumped on a 1-0 pitch, sending the pitch over the wall in LF for his 1st HR as a member of the Buffalo Bisons.

New Hampshire- Fisher Cats scored a pair of runs in the 1st, a run in the 4th, and 3 runs in the 6th and 7th innings. John Aiello and Orelvis Martinez each had multi-hit games. Rafael Lantigua and Addison Barger scored two runs, and Orelvis Martinez scored three runs. Portland was held to 7 innings on 10 hits, scoring three runs off Brandon Scott in the 6th inning while retiring just one batter. Yosver Zulueta threw a scoreless 4th inning, walking two and striking out a pair.

Vancouver- The C’s scored 5 runs on 10 hits, scoring two in the 1st and 4th. With the game tied in the 9th, Jommer Hernandez hit his 1st of the season for the win. Starter Abdiel Mendoza threw 4 scoreless innings with 3K. Sean Wymer threw two scoreless with 2K. Mark Simon allowed two runs in the 7th inning. Justin Kelly allowed two runs in the 8th and threw picked up the win with a clean 9th.

Dunedin- GM1- Dahian Santos lasted just an inning before being lifted for Eric Pardinho who threw two scoreless innings. Troy Watson continues to move through the system after missing most of 2021. Watson allowed one run over 2 innings with 4K. Harry Rutowski took the loss, allowing 3 runs in the 6th inning. The D-Jays scored 3 runs on 7 hits, led by Roque Salinas who went 3-for-4 with a triple and 2RBI. GM2- Cooper Benson allowed 2 runs over 3IP with 5K. Wilgenis Alvarado threw two scoreless with 3K. The D-Jays scored 2 runs on 8 hits.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (49-44)

Won 1 to 0

HR- Colton Shaver (1)

Starter- Shaun Anderson 2.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 1K on 39 pitches

W- Brandon Eisert (4-1, 3.82ERA)

H-Matt Peacock (2), Foster Griffin (5), Mike Ellenbest (2), and Matt Gage (2)

SV- Trent Thornton (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (40-50)

Won 9 to 7

HR- Orelvis Martinez (21, 22)

Starter- Sean Mellen 1.0IP, 2H, 1R, 0BB, 1K on 11 pitches

W- Sean Rackoski (5-1, 5.25ERA)

H- Ryan Boyer (1)

BSV- Braden Scott (1)

SV- Jake Elliot (3)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (46-40)

Won 5 to 4

HR- Leo Jimenez (5) and Jommer Hernandez (1)

Starter- Abdiel Mendoza 4.0IP, 5H, 0R, 1BB, 3K on 64 pitches

W- Justin Kelly (4-1, 5.21ERA)/BSV1

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (39-50)

GM1 Loss 3 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Dahian Santos 1.0IP, 2H, 2R, 0BB, 0K, and 1HRA on 15 pitches

L- Harry Rutkowski (0-1, 9.00ERA)

GM2 Loss 2 to 3

HR- none

Starter Cooper Benson 3.0IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 58 pitches

L- Benson (0-1, 4.00ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (18-13)

Results from July 23rd

Loss 0 to 3

HR- none

Starter Stephen Vargas 5.0IP, 3H, 0R, 1BB, and 5K

L- Marc Civit (2-1, 4.35ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to the Buffalo Bison’s bullpen.

Tayler Saucedo (3rd inning), Mike Peacock (5th inning), Mike Ellenbest (7th inning), Matt Gage (8th inning), and Trent Thornton (9th inning) combined to no-hit the Red Wings over 5 innings while striking out 5 batters with no walks.

Brandon Eisert pitched a scoreless 4th inning, allowing a hit with two strikeouts.

Newly acquired lefty Foster Griffin (Jonatan Bernal for Griffin from KC) pitched a scoreless 6th inning, allowing two hits without any walks or strikeouts.

The 29-yr-old lefty Saucedo has made 12 appearances in Triple-A posting a 0.77ERA and 0.94WHIP with a save, 5BB, and 15K over 11.2IP.

The 24-yr-old lefty Brandan Eisert has made 28 appearances in Triple-A posting a 4-1 record, 3.82ERA, and 1.19WHIP with 5 holds, 14BB, and 50K over 37.2IP.

The 28-yr-old righty Matt Peacock has made 3 appearances since joining the Bisons on July 7th. He’s posted a 6.00ERA and 1.00WHIP with a walk and 3K over 3IP.

The 27-yr-old righty Mike Ellenbest has made 14 Triple-A appearances, including 4 starts. Mike owns a 1-3 record with 4.96ERA, 2 holds, and 2SV. Ellenbest has 8BB and 16K with a 1.78WHIP over 16.1IP.

The 29-yr-old lefty Matt Gage has made 22 appearances with 2 holds, and 8SV while posting 1-2 record, 1.17ERA, and 0.83WHIP. Matt has 5BB and 28K over 23.0IP.

The 28-yr-old righty Trent Thornton has made 8 appearances with 2 holds and 2SV while posting a 1-1 record, 0.00ERA, and 1.24WHIP. Trent has 3BB and 13K over 9.2IP. I really hope Thornton gets more time closing games, not sure why it’s taken this long for him to be utilized in the closer role last year. Thornton made 6 appearances last September as a member of the Buffalo Bisons picking up 3 saves in 3 opportunities with a win. He is now a perfect 5-for-5 in save opportunities at Triple-A over the past two seasons.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The Blue Jay’s 22-yr-old prized catching prospect had a nice rest day on Sunday. In 41 games played, Gabriel owns a .321 batting average with 11 doubles, a home run, 26RBI, 4SB, and a .795OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect DH’d and batted 5th. The struggling infielder might not be struggling so much anymore. After going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run, a double, a run driven in, and a strikeout in yesterday’s game, Orelvis put together another 3-for-4 game with 3 runs scored and 4RBI with two home runs. In 77 games, O is batting .214 with 22HR, 12 doubles, 53RBI, 6SB, and a .763OPS.

