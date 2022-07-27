The Blue Jays Need the Manoah Edge

The Toronto Blue Jays have been without a player who is not afraid to stand up to opponents with actions and words

The Toronto Blue Jays just swept the Boston Red Sox and it feels good. They did so by scoring the most runs in one game in franchise history, of course. But, they also did so riding yet another solid performance from Alek Manoah. The 24 yr old tossed 6 innings, striking out 7 while scattering 7 hits and surrendering one earned run on the solo shot by Bobby Dalbec. While that may be the only blemish on his line from that day, it wasn’t the only one on his outing, not according to some.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, knowing his day was about to end, Manoah took the mound with purpose. He gave up a single to Alex Verdugo and then proceeded to strike out Xander Bogaerts and Franchy Cordero swinging and then the very same Bobby Dalbec looking. Manoah was rather proud of himself and it showed as he whooped after the second K and then told Cordero what to do next, sit down. Dalbec didn’t appreciate Manoah’s celebration after ending the inning and words were exchanged. Some of them even being “no-no” words.

For some, Manoah’s actions are shades of Marcus Stroman and the constant chip with which he played. During his time in Toronto, Stroman was a rather polarizing character, with some fans going out of their way to chide Stroman in conversations with their friends or on Twitter, wanting him to just shut up and play the game. In the wake of that Red Sox game, there have been several similar comments about Manoah.

But, those comments are missing something. Marcus Stroman was a good teammate and competitor, but the difference between him and Alek Manoah is the outward display of joy with which we see them play the game. Manoah’s joy was on display when MLB chose to put a mic on him during his inning of work, an inning where he struck out the side, or three punchies. You couldn’t wipe the smile off his face. In comparison, Stroman always seemed like he was determined to prove you wrong about him, even if you weren’t actually saying anything. There’s a big difference.

For Manoah, his energy and ‘aggression’ are a welcome sight from the Toronto Blue Jays. He is not afraid to pitch inside to make a batter uncomfortable and he’s not afraid to tell an opponent where to go. Not since Jose Bautista has this Blue Jays club had someone of this nature. Sure, Manoah may need to learn some control, but he’s 24 and having the time of his life, making professional baseball look rather easy. We saw new manager, John Schneider, put his arm around Manoah and have a heart to heart with him, so he will learn.

However, the Toronto Blue Jays are no longer a middling team, nor are they rebuilding. They are a playoff team with championship aspirations. The comments from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.about this season being the full movie after the preview last season are all well and good to build hype and excitement, but in a playoff race, there is a different energy required. And, to this date, there hasn’t been a whole lot of that kind of energy. When you play with a target on your back, when you’re fighting for a playoff spot, you need to have some fight in you.

I think back to Spring Training, 2008 when the Tampa Bay Rays sent a message to the New York Yankees that they will not be a pushover anymore. After a home plate collision, where Francisco Cervelli suffered a broken wrist, to which the Yankees took exception, the next game saw Shelley Duncan slide into the Rays shortstop cleats up, which prompted a benches clearing scuffle that was started by Jonny Gomes running out and tackling Duncan. The Rays made it clear they meant business and the Yankees had no choice but to see them differently. Things turned around for the Rays in 2008 as they finished with 97 wins, which was a massive increase over their 66 the year before.

This is not to condone wanton violence on the baseball field. Obviously, there is no room for that in the game of baseball. However, what there is room for, and what has been missing from this Blue Jays team is a presence like Alek Manoah. The Blue Jays are in a different era now and need to assert themselves among the league’s best. To do so, they need to be willing to ruffle some feathers. Sure, let your game do the talking, but your mouth had better be ready as well. While some wish that guys like Manoah would control themselves, I say it’s about time Toronto had someone to stand up to opponents with actions AND words.

