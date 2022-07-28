Blue Jays Need Another Bat to Make a World Series Run

The Blue Jays must be open to improving the offence if they are to make a deep playoff run that leads them to the World Series in 2022.

Make no mistake, the Blue Jays’ offence is very good. By any measure you choose they are near the top of the league. For example, they are first in all of Major League Baseball in batting average, second in on base percentage, second in slugging percentage and fifth in home runs which results in a team that is third in all of Major League Baseball in runs scored. Yet somehow, something seems to be lacking at the plate with this group.

While the Jays batting statistics are impressive, it can be argued that much of the stats are padded by blowout games, which are more indicative of the opposing pitchers struggles than the strength of the Jays’ offence. While it is great to beat Boston 28-5, Kansas City 8-1, Baltimore 11-1 etc. it is quite another thing to have to score a couple of runs late in the game against Gerrit Cole or Josh Hader in a make or break playoff game.

While very good, it seems that the Blue Jays lineup is just one player short of being the type of lineup that can win a World Series. Now, given the Blue Jays great offensive statistics, it is not easy to find a position that needs upgrading. This being the case, the Jays front office should be open to any and all potential upgrades, being opportunistic to upgrade the offence wherever they can.

So, what does opportunistic look like? It could be many things. It could be landing Juan Soto if the prospects line up with Washington. It could be paying a prospect premium to land Xander Bogaerts to play second base or J.D. Martinez to be the every day DH. It could be acquiring Ian Happ from the Cubs to make a four man outfield / DH rotation.

If the opportunity to add an everyday hitter does not present itself, maybe the opportunity is to add bench strength along the lines of infielders Whitt Merrifield (Kansas City) or old friend Brandon Drury who is having a nice walk year in Cincinnati. There are lots of other veteran utility types that can help this team that would not significantly impact the Jays farm system.

The Blue Jays have the player depth to jump at opportunities as they arise. They have multiple minor league infielders that would entice a trading partner. It may be time to give the catching duties to Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno and trade Danny Jansen to a contender for prospects, which could be flipped for other big league talent. With the two extra picks in this year’s draft received through the parting of free agents Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien the system can withstand trading away some of the better pitchers for an upgrade to the major league roster.

The key word in this article is opportunity. The Toronto Blue Jays have the opportunity to play in and win the World Series this year. The front office must look for every opportunity to improve this team wherever it can. This may mean less playing time for some of our beloved Blue Jays, but opportunity knocks only so often, and is knocking loud and clear right now.

