Blue Jays Should Consider Giant(s) Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays will look to solidify their roster for a (deep) playoff run and with several ways to do that, perhaps a deal with San Fran could work

The Toronto Blue Jays have undoubtedly been pouring over data and scenarios to improve their championship pursuits this season. While most of their work is enough to send the casual fan into a confused, cross eyed state, it only makes sense that they operate this way since there are a number of different ways to accomplish their goals. One of the ways they could go is to call the San Francisco Giants, who are on the fringe of the playoff picture with expiring contracts.

None of us truly know what any team will do over the next few days. There are moves that will be made that we look at and say, ‘That makes sense’, even if we didn’t see it coming and then there will be others that raise an eyebrow or two. So, as difficult as it is to predict, it is too much fun not to try and play GM. It is for that reason that I came across a piece by Edward Sutelan of Sporting News that sparked a Giants/ Blue Jays trade scenario.

Sutelan lists the Red Sox, White Sox, Guardians, Phillies and Giants as fringe teams that could either buy or sell in the coming days. Perhaps, the most interesting of the group is the Giants. The reasoning for them being on this list is as follows: “The NL West is loaded with the Dodgers running away and the Padres looking like an easy wild-card team even without Fernando Tatis Jr. If the Giants think competing the rest of the season isn’t in the cards, Rodon, who can opt out after the 2022 season, seems the most likely player to trade, as he would net them a decent package as one of the top pitchers on the market.”

Sometimes the business side of baseball dictates what moves are made more so than actual performance and/or place in the standings. With Carlos Rodon able to opt out of his deal, the Giants should probably entertain a trade for him. After a great 2021 season, his market wasn’t as robust as many teams weren’t sure if he could be healthy. Well, 2022 has settled that as the 29 yr old lefty starter is working on a 3.7 fWAR season that comes with a 3.18 ERA and an even better 2.42 FIP. Inserting that into Toronto’s starting rotation has to be very tempting. Rodon is striking out hitters at a rate of 31.4% and we know how much Toronto’s front office loves swing and miss stuff. And, here’s the thing: a trade to Toronto and the excitement around this team could convince Rodon not to opt out, or at the very least give Toronto an inside edge on signing him over the winter if he does opt out.

It is not overly clear if the Giants are, in fact, looking to buy or sell at the Deadline as there are numerous reports about the vagueness of their current situation, having been swept by the lowly Diamonbacks. Despite that, they are not that far out of a playoff spot, 3 games out of the Wild Card. At this time of year, momentum is very real. It can propel a team on an upswing or it can sink a team in a slump. The Giants will have to decide quickly if they want to risk keeping Rodon and getting nothing for him when he opts out.

Given that Rodon very well could be a rental, the Blue Jays would be looking at giving up a much smaller package than they would for a Juan Soto or Shohei Ohtani, but, they’d be getting an equally huge boost to their playoff efforts. Sutelan mentions that the Giants could be looking for a catcher to buy more development time for Joey Bart. Toronto happens to have Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno. Does that mean they’d be willing to trade any of those guys for a rental? No. Toronto would likely look to its Top Prospects List to put together an offer that doesn’t cut into the catching depth that they arguably need right now. With an ageing roster, perhaps Toronto can entice the Giants with Otto Lopez, Orelvis Martinez or Jordan Groshans and some other combination of youth.

If the Giants are going to sell pieces, they could consider adding Joc Pederson, who is on a one year deal and making the most of it. Heck, even adding Jakob Junis (also on a one year deal) could give Toronto bullpen depth and an interesting post season option. Rodon, Pederson and Junis would be quite a package for Toronto and still wouldn’t cost as much as some of the options media Blue Jays fans are dreaming on.

Obviously, we won’t know the Blue Jays’ thinking until after a deal happens. We certainly won’t know what other teams are thinking heading up to the Trade Deadline. However, if the Giants are going to sell their “rental pieces”, Toronto could certainly benefit from a conversation at the very least. At most, they could find a one stop shop for their postseason needs.

