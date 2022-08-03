August 2nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Bisons shut down RailRiders

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

I haven’t left you, just Ontario. I recently accepted a new job with the Municipality of Wood Buffalo, moving from Ontario to Alberta. Last week was packing up all my junk. This weekend my wife and I packed up the rest of our stuff into my VW Golf Wagon and my wife’s Jeep Wrangler for a 3600+KM road trip. We left on Saturday, driving 8hrs to Wawa. We made it to Kenora on Sunday after 11hrs on the road. From Kenora, we drove 1000+KM to Saskatoon, where we celebrated the Civic Holiday (Saskatchewan Day) in this fantastic city. For our 4th and final day of driving, we drove another 8hrs to Fort McMurray.

My apologies for leaving you without your daily morning minor league fix. Hopefully, I will get the internet set up quickly to avoid further gaps in recapping Blue Jay’s minor league scores.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 2.

Buffalo- Another bullpen day, it is any wonder we don’t have any good starting pitching prospects in Triple-A with only Casey Lawrence pitching more than 3 innings. Moving on. Shaun Anderson (2.1IP), Nick Allgeyer (2.2IP), Kyle Johnston (2.0IP) threw multiple innings in the shutout win over the RailRiders. The Herd scored 4 runs on 11 hits with just one walk. Cullen Large doubled home Buffalo’s first run in the 2nd inning. Spencer Horwitz singled home Chavez Young in the 3rd. Nathan Lukes singled home Gabriel Moreno in the 8th. Tanner Morris singled home Logan Warmoth in the 9th.

New Hampshire- Alejandro Melean made his 2nd start as a member of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, allowing a run on a solo jack over 4 innings. Yosver Zulueta allowed two runs over 1.2 innings, allowing a long ball. Luis Quinones, normally a starter, entered the game in the 7th inning, throwing shutout innings in the 7th and 8th but was rocked for 4 runs in the 9th. The Fisher Cats were unable to get much going at the plate with a run on 9 hits.

Vancouver- Tri-City shut out the C’s, limiting Vancouver to 4 hits. Naswell Paulino allowed one run over 3IP, striking out 5. Sean Wymer no-hit the Dust Devils over two innings. Juan Nunez pitched a scoreless 6th and 7th innings. Jol Concepcion pitched a scoreless 8th but struggled in the 9th, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits and 3BB.

Dunedin- rained out.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (53-47)

Won 4 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Shaun Anderson 2.1IP, 0H, 0R, 3BB, 3K on 43 pitches

W- Allgeyer (3-4, 4.68ERA)

H- Tayler Saucedo (2), Brandon Eisert (6), and Kyle Johnston (3)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (40-50)

Loss 8 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Alejandro Melean 4.0IP, 4H, 1R, 0BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 55 pitches

L- Melean (0-1, 2.70ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (48-45)

Loss 0 to 3

HR- None

Starter- Naswell Paulino 3.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 5K on 46 pitches

L- Paulino (2-5, 5.60ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (45-50)

Sunday, July 31st Results

Won 3 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Cooper Benson 5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 8K on 56 pitches

W- Benson (1-1, 2.57ERA)

H- Harry Rutkowski (1) and Jiorgeny Casimiri (1)

SV- Seonni Martinez (3)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (23-17)

Won 6 to 5

HR- Endri Garcia (1) and Marcos De La Rosa (6)

Starter Adrian Hernandez 1.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, and 0K

W- Edgar Casto (3-0, 2.33ERA)

BSV- Marc Civit (2)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Cullen Large of the Buffalo Bisons.

The 26-yr-old utility man played 3rd base, batting 6th for Buffalo. He doubled in the Herd’s first run of the game in the 2nd, bringing Nathan Lukes home from 1st. Large reached on a fielding error in the 4th but Chavez Young grounded into an inning-ending double play. Cullen hit a two-out double in the 6th and struck out in his 8th to end his day.

Large proves a tonne of value to the Triple-A club, playing all over the field while chipping in with the bat on a somewhat regular basis. Large has spent most of his time in the field at 1st base with 33 games while also playing 2B (8GP), 3B (6GP), RF (22GP), and DH (13GP).

Cullen Large struggled in July, batting just .178 with 5 doubles, a triple, a home run, and 8RBI. However, he has three 2-hit games in his last four games, riding a mini 4-game hit streak. So maybe Cullen can bounce back with a strong August.

For the season, the switch hitter owns a .253BA with 18 doubles, 2 triples, 4HR, 36RBI, and 5SB in 81GP.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The Blue Jay’s 22-yr-old prized catching prospect caught, batting 3rd for the Bisons. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two strikeouts. Over the last 15 days, Moreno batted .214 with 5 runs scored, a HR, 4RBI, and 2SB in 8 games. In 47 games played, Gabriel owns a .305 batting average with 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 29RBI, 6SB, and a .775OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played 3rd base, batting 4th. Orelvis went 1-for-4 with a trio of strikeouts. Over the past 15 days, Martinez batted .300 and scored 7 runs while driving in 12RBI with 2 doubles and 5HR in 8 games. In 83 games, O is batting .211 with 24HR, 13 doubles, 60RBI, 6SB, and a .768OPS.

