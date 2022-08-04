August 3rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: LJ Talley’s four hits for Buffalo

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 2.

Buffalo- Both clubs collected 11 hits a piece with the RailRiders scoring 5 runs and the Herd scoring 2. Buffalo batters also worked 7 walks, finishing 2-for-12 with RISP and 13LOB. Bowden Francis continues to struggle, allowing 4runs over 3IP. Graham Spraker allowed in his first inning of work but finished strong with 1.1 scoreless before handing the ball over to Eric Yardly. Eric threw 1.2 scoreless and Foster Griffin finished the game with a scoreless 8th.

New Hampshire- Both teams got strong starting pitching with the Flying Squirrels snapping the 0-0 tie with a run in the 7th and two runs in the 8th, building a 0-3 lead over the Fisher Cats. The Cats countered with a Rafael Lantigua 2-run single in the bottom of the 8th. Unfortunately, that would be as close as they’d get. Paxton Schultz fired 5.2 scoreless with 4BB and 9K. Parker Caracci stumbled, allowing a run over 1.1IP. Jake Elliott allowed a two-run home run in the 8th but had a bounce-back inning in the 9th, striking out the side to finish with 5K over 2IP.

Vancouver- suspended due to rain.

Dunedin- Troy Watson allowed one run over 2IP, allowing 3 hits and a walk while striking our 5 batters. Sam Ryan picked up the W with two scoreless innings. Harry Rutkowski picked up a 3 innings save, surrendering just a single and striking out 5 batters. Rainer Nunez tied the game in the 2nd with his 15th longball of the year. Estiven Machado singled home Angel Del Rosario with the winning run in the 3rd. Nunez added an insurance run in the 6th with a single to drive home Machado.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (53-48)

Loss 2 to 5

HR- Cullen Large (5)

Starter- Bowden Francis 3.0IP, 4H, 4R, 2BB, 35K on 43 pitches

L- Francis (5-8, 7.35ERA)

H-

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (44-54)

Loss 2 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Paxton Schultz 5.2IP, 4H, 0R, 4BB, 9K, and 1HRA on 55 pitches

L- Parker Caracci (2-4, 4.01ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (48-45)

August 2nd results

Loss 0 to 3

HR- None

Starter- Naswell Paulino 3.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 5K on 46 pitches

L- Paulino (2-5, 5.60ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (46-50)

Won 3 to 1

HR- Rainer Nunez (15)

Starter- Troy Watson 2.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 5K on 38 pitches

W- Sam Ryan (1-0 0.00ERA)

SV- Harry Rutkowski (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (23-17)

August 2nd Results

Won 6 to 5

HR- Endri Garcia (1) and Marcos De La Rosa (6)

Starter Adrian Hernandez 1.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, and 0K

W- Edgar Casto (3-0, 2.33ERA)

BSV- Marc Civit (2)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Nathan Lukes (2-for-5, 2B), Cullen Large (1-for-5, R, HR, RBI, K)

NH- Rafael Lantigua (1-for-4, 2RBI), Cam Eden (0-for-0, 2SB)

C’s-

Dunedin- Estiven Machado (1-for-2, R, RBI, BB), Rainer Nunez (2-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR), Sam Ryan (2IP, H, 2BB, 2K), Harry Rutkowski (3IP, H, 5K)

FCL-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to LJ Talley of the Buffalo Bisons.

The product of Folkston, GA played 2nd base and batted 4th for the Herd. He singled in the 2nd inning to lead off the frame. With two outs and nobody on in the 5th, LJ singled to RF. In the 7th inning, Spencer Horwitz and Gabriel Moreno opened the inning with a pair of walks. Talley singled to load the bases but Cullen Large grounded into a double play erasing Talley at 2nd base. In the 9th inning, Talley hit a one-out single but Greg Weissert retired Cullen Large and Nathan Lukes to end the game.

LJ Talley has played 3rd (12GP), 2nd (18GP), 1st (24GP), and DH (16GP) between Buffalo and New Hampshire. Talley started the season with Buffalo but was sent to Double-A on May 12th until June 22nd. In 19 games with Buffalo in July, LJ batted a healthy .275 with 3 doubles, 2 triples, and 2 home runs while scoring 11 runs and driving in 9 runs.

In 46 games in Triple-A, LJ Talley owns a .300BA with 6 doubles, 3 triples, and 2HR. He has alos scored 20 runs and driven in 19.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The Blue Jay’s 22-yr-old prized catching prospect caught, batting 3rd for the Bisons. He went 1-for-4 with a walk. He threw out one runner and Oswald Peraza stole his 26th base. Over the last 15 days, Moreno batted .219 with 5 runs scored, a HR, 4RBI, and 2SB in 9 games. In 48 games played, Gabriel owns a .304 batting average with 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 29RBI, 6SB, and a .772OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played 3rd base, batting 4th. Orelvis went 1-for-4. Over the past 15 days (10GP), Martinez batted .289 and scored 7 runs while driving in 12RBI with 2 doubles and 5HR. In 83 games, O is batting .212 with 24HR, 13 doubles, 60RBI, 6SB, and a .761OPS.

