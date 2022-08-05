August 4th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Podkul goes deep twice in Buffalo win

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 2.

Buffalo- The Bisons used two triples and three home runs to score 7 runs on 9 hits. The Herd and the RailRiders both scored a run in the 1st and 3rd innings. They traded 2-run innings in the 4th and 5th. Buffalo pulled ahead for good in the 6th off a solo home run and added two insurance runs in the 9th.

New Hampshire- Adam Kloffenstein allowed 5 runs over 4 innings, ballooning his ERA to 6.67. Sean Mellen allowed a run over 2IP, striking out 4. Branden Scott threw 2 scoreless innings, striking out 6 and Jimmy Burnette picked up the win with a scoreless 9th, striking out the side. The Fisher Cats hit three doubles and three home runs, scoring 7 runs on 12 hits.

Vancouver- GM1 The C’s scored 4 runs on 9 hits, scoring 2 runs in the 6th, a run in the 8th and 10th. Micheal Dominguez threw 3 scoreless innings, striking out 6. Abdiel Mendoza struggled in the 5th, allowing a 2-run home run. It wasn’t all bad as Mendoza pitched a scoreless 4th and 6th. Matt Svanson allowed one run over 4 innings, striking out 5 for the win. GM2

Dunedin- GM1 The Flying Tigers shut out the D-Jays, scoring 4 runs on 6 hits. Dunedin managed just two hits. GM2 The D-Jays scored 3 runs on 9 hits, holding the Flying Tigers to 2 runs on 5 hits. Dunedin’s 1-2-3-4-5 hitters went 9-for-17 in the game while their 6-7-8-9 went 0-for-13. Trey Cumbie picked up the win with 2.1 scoreless innings. GM2 The C’s scored 4 runs over 9 innings, scoring a run in the 4th and 3 runs in the 6th. Chad Dallas cruised through the first 3 innings, struggling in the 4th inning when Tri-City struck for three runs. Jimmy Kelly picked up the win with a scoreless 6th and Conor Cooke grabbed his first save with a scoreless 7th inning.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (54-48)

Won 7 to 4

HR- Chavez Young (4), Nick Podkul (4,5)

Starter- Thomas Hatch 6.0IP, 5H, 4R, 0BB, 3K, and 2HRA on 72 pitches

W- Thomas Hatch (6-5, 5.09ERA)

H- Sean Rackoski (1)

SV- Hayden Juenger (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (45-54)

Won 7 to 6

HR- Ryan Gold (7), Zach Britton (2), and John Aiello (6)

Starter Adam Kloffenstein 4.0IP, 8H, 5R, 1BB, 6K on 78 pitches

W- Jimmy Burnette (3-3, 6.52ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (50-45)

GM1 Won 4 to 3

HR- None

Starter- Michael Dominguez 3.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 6K on 44 pitches

W- Matt Svanson (1-0, 1.23ERA)

GM2 Won 4 to 3

HR- Jommer Hernandez (2)

Starter Chad Dallas 5.0IP, 5H, 3R, 1BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 80 pitches

W- Jimmy Kelly (6-2, 5.01ERA)

SV- Conor Cooke (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (47-51)

GM1 Loss 0 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Yondrei Rojas 4.1IP, 6H, 4R, 2BB, 3K on 71 pitches

L- Rojas (0-1 8.31ERA)

GM2 Won 3 to 2

HR Gabriel Martinez (11)

Starter Gieson Urbaez 4.2IP, 5H, 2R, 1BB, 6K, HRA, and 73 pitches

W- Trey Cumbie (2-0, 0.56ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (23-18)

Loss 0 to 2

HR- none

Starter Edisson Gonzalez 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, and 2K

L- Andres Tolhurst (0-2, 6.00ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Nick Podkul of the Buffalo Bisons.

The Herd’s 1st baseman went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three runs driven in. The 25-yr-old was hitless in his first two at-bats. In the 4th inning, Colton Shaver led the inning off with a single to CF and Podkul hit a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left field to give the Herd a 4-2 lead.

After the RailRiders tied the game in the 5th inning, Nick hit another home run, a solo shot to left, to give the Bisons a 5-4 lead.

Podkul hasn’t been playing much recently. His last game was on July 30th, a month that saw him bat a disappointing .205 with two doubles, a HR, and 7RBI. He went 31 games between home runs, from the end of April to the beginning of July. That makes his 2 home run game something special of the young man.

For the season, Podkul owns a .190BA with 5 doubles and 5HR with 21RBI over 55 games, all with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The Blue Jay’s 22-yr-old prized catching prospect was given the day off. Over the last 15 days, Moreno batted .219 with 5 runs scored, a HR, 4RBI, and 2SB in 9 games. In 48 games played, Gabriel owns a .304 batting average with 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 29RBI, 6SB, and a .772OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS, batting 4th. Orelvis went 0-for-4 with a walk and 3K. Over the past 15 days (10GP), Martinez batted .262 and scored 7 runs while driving in 12RBI with 2 doubles and 5HR. In 86 games, O is batting .209 with 24HR, 13 doubles, 60RBI, 6SB, and a .754OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *