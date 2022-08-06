August 5th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Tiedemann successful in Double-A debut

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 3

Buffalo- The RailRiders scored two runs in the 1st off Shaun Anderson. They added two more in the 4th off Nick Allgeyer and added another run in the 6th inning off Mike Ellenbest. Buffalo managed just a pair of singles and a double, striking out 11 times in the shutout.

New Hampshire- Ricky Tiedemann threw three scoreless innings in his Double-A debut. Gabriel Ponce threw two clean innings, walking 3 and striking out 2. Andrew Bash picked up the win with 4 innings, allowing a run on 4H and striking out 5. New Hampshire scored singles in the 2nd and 4th innings to build a 2-0 lead. Cam Eden and Ryan Gold went back-to-back in the 5th, extending the lead to 6-0.

Vancouver- Sem Robberse allowed two runs over 5IP with 8K as Tri-City built an early 2-0 lead which they held until the 6th inning. In the 6th, Garrett Spain hit a solo HR, Andres Sosa hit an RBI single, and Damiano Palmegiani hit a GRAND SLAM to LF, 6-2. The Dust Devils made it 6-4 with a two-run HR off Eric Pardinho. In the bottom half of the 8th, PK Morris hit a 2-run double and Glenn Santiago hit a 2-run single for a 4-run inning, 10-4.

Dunedin- The Flying Tigers scored single runs in the 2nd, 3rd, and 7th. The D-Jays scored 4 runs in the 5th off three RBI singles and a wild pitch to take a 4-2 lead. Unfortunately, Kelvin Perez didn’t have his best stuff, surrendering 5 runs on a hit and 5BB.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (54-49)

Loss 0 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Shaun Anderson 2.2IP, 1H, 2R, 2BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 45 pitches

L- Anderson (2-2, 3.75ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (46-54)

Won 6 to 1

HR- Ryan Gold (8), Sebastian Espino (10), and Cam Eden (7)

Starter Ricky Tiedemann 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 5K on 46 pitches

W- Andrew Bash (8-3, 4.27ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (51-45)

Won 10 to 4

HR- Damiano Palmegiani (7) and Garrett Spain (6)

Starter- Sem Robberse 5.0IP, 3H, 2R, 1BB, 8K, and 1HRA on 80 pitches

W- Sean Wymer (4-1, 3.96ERA)

SV- Juan Nunez (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (47-52)

Loss 4 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Lazaro Estrada 1.1IP, 0H, 1R, 3BB, 1K on 38 pitches

L- Kelvin Perez (1-3 2.49ERA)/BSV1

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (23-19)

Loss 0 to 14

HR- none

Starter Brady Lail 1.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, and 1K

L- Sergio Caruci (2-2, 4.50ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Cam Eden of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

24-yr-old Cam Eden played LF, batting 6th. Cam went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and 3RBI. Eden was called out on strikes in the 1st. He doubled leading off the 4th. With Sebastian Espino batting, Eden stole third. Espino walked to put runners at 1st and 3rd. Espino stole 2nd and Eden stole home, 2-0.

In the 5th inning, two outs and two on, Cam Eden homered to left center, 5-0. He struckout in his final at-bat.

Over the last 15 days, Eden has played 12 games. In those games he’s gone 10-for-41 for a .244 batting average, hitting 3 doubles and 2 home runs while driving in 8RBI and swiping 10 bases. Since joining New Hampshire on May 31st, the native of Yuba City, CA owns a .224/.273/.412 slash with 10 doubles, 7HR, 19 runs scored, 27RBI, and 18 stolen bases.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The Blue Jay’s 22-yr-old prized catching prospect was back behind the dish, batting 3rd. Gabby saw his batting dip below .300 for the first time since May 15th after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Colton Shaver replaced Moreno behind the plate in the bottom of the 6th inning after Moreno flew out leading off the top half of the 6th. In his last 10 games, Moreno batted .200 with 5 runs scored, a HR, 4RBI, and 2SB. In 49 games played, Gabriel owns a .299 batting average with 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 29RBI, 6SB, and a .772OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS, batting 3rd. Orelvis went 2-for-4 with a pair of singled and a K. In his last 12 games, Martinez batted .283 with 7 runs scored, 12RBI, 2 doubles, and 5HR. In 87 games, O is batting .213 with 24HR, 13 doubles, 60RBI, 6SB, and a .756OPS.

