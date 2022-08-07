August 6th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Big game for C’s Sosa

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo- Casey Lawrence allowed two runs in the 1st and 4th inning but still completed 5 innings. Tayler Saucedo, Matt Peacock, and Matt Gage held the RailRiders to run on 2 hits over the final 3 innings. The Herd scored one run on 5 hits.

New Hampshire- Luis De Los Santos put the Fisher Cats ahead in the 1st inning with a solo home run. With the game tied 1-1 in the 7th, Sebastian Espino doubled home Cam Eden, Addison Barger and John Aiello hit 2-run singles, 6-1. Andrew Moore threw 5.1 scoreless innings. Parker Caracci allowed a solo home run in the 7th. Jake Elliott picked up his 4th win with 1.2 scoreless innings.

Vancouver- The C’s scored two runs in the 2nd and 5th innings, scoring single runs in the 7th and 8th. Vancouver hit 4 doubles, a triple, and a home run, scoring 6 runs on 10 hits. Trenton Wallace struggled with his command, walking 6 batters over 3IP, and allowing 3R. Naswell Paulino was nearly untouchable in his outing, striking out 4 batters, walking one, and allowing one hit over 3.2IP. Unfortunately, that one hit came with the bases loaded after relieving Wallace. Jol Concepcion entered the game in the 7th with two outs and before you could say Vancouver, Jol allowed a single and a home run to give the Dust Devils a 4-5 lead. Fortunately, Concepcion settled down to pitch a clean 8th and 9th for the win.

Dunedin- The Flying Tigers scored two in the 2nd and one in the 3rd off starter Dahain Santos. The Blue Jays 8th round pick from the ’22 Draft, Dylan Rock, made his professional debut in RF batting 3rd. Rock tripled in the 3rd for his first hit and run batted in. It was the D-Jays’ only run of the game. Dahian Santos leads the FSL with 112K after striking out 8 batters; unfortunately, he was touched up for 3 runs on 4 hits over 4.2IP. Angel Del Rosario moved in a tie for 2nd place in stolen bases with 32.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (54-50)

Loss 1 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 6H, 4R, 1BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 84 pitches

L- Lawrence (2-2, 3.75ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (47-54)

Won 6 to 3

HR- Luis De Los Santos (8)

Starter Andrew Moore 5.1IP, 6H, 0R, 0BB, 6K on 46 pitches

BSV- Parker Caracci (2)

W- Jake Elliott (4-0, 3.52ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (52-45)

Won 6 to 5

HR- Andres Sosa (4)

Starter- Trenton Wallace 3.0IP, 1H, 3R, 6BB, 3K on 77 pitches

W- Jol Concepcion (4-3, 4.89ERA)/BS4

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (47-53)

Loss 1 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Dahian Santos 4.2IP, 4H, 3R, 3BB, 8K on 81 pitches

L- Santos (4-5, 3.29ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (24-19)

Won 2 to 1

HR- none

Starter Julian Merryweather 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, and 2K

W- Adrian Hernandez (1-0, 3.38ERA)

H- Marc Civit (1)

SV- Stephen Vargas (1)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Nathan Lukes (2-for-4, R)

NH- Addison Barger (1-for-3, 2RBI, K), Luis De Los Santos (2-for-4, 2R, RBI, HR, 2K), John Aiello (2-for-3, 2RBI, CS, BB), Cam Eden (2-for-2, R, 2BB, 2SB), Sebastian Espino (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2B, 2K)

C’s- Dasan Brown (2-for-5, CS, PO, 2K), Leo Jimenez (1-for-4, 3RBI, 2B), Garrett Spain (2-for-4, R, 2B, K), Naswell Paulino (3.2IP, H, 0R, BB, 4K)

Dunedin- Angel Del Rosario (2-for-4, K, SB), Wilgenis Alvarado (2IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 0K)

FCL- Miguel Beltre (1-for-3, 2RBI, 2B, K) and Stephen Vargas (5.0IP, 5H, 2K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Andres Sosa of the Vancouver Canadians.

The 24-yr-old catcher/1st baseman was near perfect on Saturday. Sosa handled 1st base and batted 7th. He doubled to lead off the 2nd inning and scored when Leo Jimenez doubled to LF, driving in a pair. The native of Hermosillo, Mexico was hit by a pitch in the 3rd. In the 5th inning, Sosa hit a 2-run home run to left field, driving in Riley Tirotta, who tripled to lead off the inning.

With one on and two outs in the 7th, Andres Sosa tied the game with an RBI double. He finished the game 3-for-3 with two runs scored, three runs batted in, two doubles, and a home run. Over his last 9 games, Sosa owns a .476BA with 8 runs scored, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 7RBI, 5BB, 4K, and 2SB. He has hits in all four games he’s played in August.

In 52 games, Andres Sosa owns a .221/.400/.419 slash with a .819OPS. He’s collected 13 doubles, a triple, 4HR, and 14RBi with 25R. Sosa has 27 walks and 42 strikeouts.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

No Moreno today. In his last 10 games, Moreno is batting .200 with 5 runs scored, a HR, 4RBI, and 2SB. In 49 games played, Gabriel owns a .299 batting average with 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 29RBI, 6SB, and a .772OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect was given the day off from the field, DH’ing and batting 3rd. Orelvis went 1-for-3 with a double, a run scored, a walk, and two strikeouts. In his last 12 games, Martinez is batting .311 with 8 runs scored, 12RBI, 2 doubles, and 5HR. In 88 games, O is batting .214 with 24HR, 14 doubles, 60RBI, 6SB, and a .761OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *