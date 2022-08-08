August 7th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Gabriel Martinez homers in C’s debut

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 2.

Buffalo- suspended.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats pitchers had no answer for the Flying Squirrels batters. Richmond scored 19 runs on 13 hits and 10 walks by New Hampshire pitches. In the 8th inning, Addison Barger grounded out but cashed in Zach Britton from 3rd to avoid the embarrassment of being spanked and shut out.

Vancouver- The C’s won their 5th game in a row. Tri-City scored two runs in the 5th knocking Jimmy Robbins out of the game. Troy Watson pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with 3K. Justin Kelly picked up win number 7, allowing one run over 1.1IP. Connor Cooke earned his 2nd save with Vancouver, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings and striking out 3. Gabriel Martinez cut the Dust Devils’ lead in half with a solo home run in the 5th, 1-2. PK Morris put Vancouver out in front with a 3-run home run in the 7th, 4-2. Damiano Palmegiani hit his 8th, a 2-run shot in the 8th.

Dunedin- Lakeland held the D-Jays to two runs on four hits. The Flying Tigers scored two runs off Cooper Benson, four runs off Julian Valdez, and one run off Harry Rutkowski. Sam Ryan threw 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out a pair.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (54-50)

August 6th results

Loss 1 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 6H, 4R, 1BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 84 pitches

L- Lawrence (2-2, 3.75ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (47-55)

Loss 1 to 19

HR- none

Starter Luis Quinones 0.2IP, 1H, 6R, 5BB, 0K on 44 pitches

L- Quinones (0-3, 5.27ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (53-45)

Won 6 to 3

HR- Gabriel Martinez (1), PK Morris (7), and Damiano Palmegiani (8)

Starter- Jimmy Robbins 4.1IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 70 pitches

W- Justin Kelly (7-2, 5.11ERA)

SV- Connor Cooke (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (47-54)

Loss 2 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Cooper Benson 4.2IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB, 4K on 63 pitches

L- Benson (1-2, 2.89ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (24-19)

August 6th results

Won 2 to 1

HR- none

Starter Julian Merryweather 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, and 2K

W- Adrian Hernandez (1-0, 3.38ERA)

H- Marc Civit (1)

SV- Stephen Vargas (1)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to some recent Transations.

Rafael Lantigua

The 24-yr-old was promoted to Triple-A. He batted a healthy .271 with 4 doubles and 5HR in 21 games in July. He went hitless on August 5th, snapping a 9-game hit streak. In 86 games at AA, Raffy batted .268 with a .345OBP and .402SLG, collecting 27 doubles, a triple, and 5HR. In his first game with Buffalo (1st since playing 2 games to begin the season), Lantigua went 1-for-2 with a double.

Trent Palmer

Out since July 4th, Trent Palmer is done for the season. His status changed from 7-day IL to Injured-Full Season. No news on the seriousness of the injury. Hopefully, Trent is okay and will have a speedy recovery.

Gabriel Martinez

On the major bright spots for the Blue Jays player development department, the 20-yr-old outfielder was promoted to Advanced-A. Martinez was placed on the IL on June 1st and returned July 6th. In July, Martinez continued to hit the ball well, batting .290 with 5 doubles and a HR in 18 games. In his first game with Vancouver, Martinez hit a home run and struck out in 3 at-bats.

Rainer Nunez

The 21-yr-old 1st baseman joined Martinez in moving up a level on July 6th. July was actually one of Rainer’s least productive months in 2022. Rainer batted just .278 with 6 doubles, a home run, and 9RBI but his full body of work warranted a promotion a few weeks prior. In 93 games, Nunez has hit 19 doubles and 15 home runs with a .299BA. Rainer went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout in his first game with the C’s

Debuts: Dylan Rock, T.J. Brock, and Peyton Williams.

The 23-yr-old Dylan Rock made his debut with Dunedin on the 6th. In two games, the 8th round pick is 3-for-7 with two runs scored, a triple, one RBI, a walk, and 3K.

RHP T.J. Brock was selected in the 6th round. The threw a clean inning in his debut, striking out a pair.

The 21-yr-old 7th rounder debuted on the 6th. In two games, Williams went 1-for-4 with a single and 3 walks.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno and Bisons were rained out. In his last 10 games, Moreno is batting .200 with 5 runs scored, a HR, 4RBI, and 2SB. In 49 games played, Gabriel owns a .299 batting average with 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 29RBI, 6SB, and a .772OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

No Martinez today. In his last 12 games, Martinez is batting .311 with 8 runs scored, 12RBI, 2 doubles, and 5HR. In 88 games, O is batting .214 with 24HR, 14 doubles, 60RBI, 6SB, and a .761OPS.

