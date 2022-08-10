August 9th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: A homer, a Double, and 4RBI for Orelvis Martinez

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo- Shaun Anderson allowed one run, a HR, over 2IP. Nick Allgeyer allowed two runs on 3 hits, including a HR over 2IP. Matt Gage, Graham Spraker, Brandon Eisert, and Vinny Nittoli combined to hold the Mets scoreless after the 4th inning. Nathan Lukes gave the Herd the lead with a 2-run single in the 3rd. Later in the 3rd, Vinny Capra scored on a called balked. With the game tied 3-3 in the 5th, Stevie Berman hit a solo home run to left center field.

New Hampshire- The SeaWolves scored two runs in the 3rd, 4th, 8th, and 9th innings with a single run scored in the 5th for good measure. Orelvis Martinez put the Fisher Cats on the board with a 3-run double in the 5th inning, 3-5. In the 7th inning, Zach Britton hit his 3rd home since joining the Fisher Cats, a solo shot, 4-5. Behind by 3 runs in the 8th inning, Orelvis his 25th bomb of the season, 2nd most in the league, and Phil Clarke scored John Aiello with a sac fly to pull to within one run, 6-7. That’s as close as they get.

Vancouver- Abdiel Mendoza took his first loss of the season, allowing one run in the 3rd and 2 runs in the 5th as he was unable to complete 5 innings. Matt Svanson threw 1.1 scoreless no-hit innings. Eric Pardinho threw two innings, allowing a run on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts. The C’s waited until the 8th inning to score, Miguel Hiraldo hit his 7th HR, a solo shot to left center field. Hiraldo delivered in the 9th, driving in Vancouver’s 2nd run with a single to score Gabriel Martinez who had doubled a couple of batters earlier.

Dunedin- A few professional debuts last night: SS Josh Kasevich (2nd round), OF Alan Roden (3rd round), INF Cade Doughty (2C round), INF Michael Turconi (15th round), OF Devonte Brown (FA, July 26th signing). In the 3rd, Josh Kasevich scored the D-Jays’ first run off a Peyton Williams groundout. Michael Turconi extended the lead to 3-1 in the 3rd inning with a 2-run single to LF scoring Alan Roden and Williams. The D-Jays blew the barn doors off with a 6-run 8th inning. The first run was scored courtesy of a bases-loaded HBP followed by an RBI single, a 2-run single, an RBI single, and an RBI ground out. Rehabbing Julian Merryweather, more accurately, Julian ‘Rehabbing’ Merryweather pitched a scoreless 3rd inning, striking out two. Adrain Hernandez also had a successful rehab outing, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts.

FCL Professional Debut: INF Tucker Toman (2C round)

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (55-50)

Won 4 to 3

HR- Stevie Berman (4)

Starter- Shaun Anderson 2.0IP, 1H, 1R, 0BB, 0K, and 1HRA on 23 pitches

W- Nick Allgeyer (4-4, 4.81ERA)

H- Matt Gage (3), Graham Spraker (6), Brandon Eisert (7)

SV- Vinny Nittoli (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (47-56)

Loss 6 to 9

HR- Zach Britton (3), Orelvis Martinez (25)

Starter Alejandro Melean 3.2IP, 4H, 4R, 2BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 67 pitches

L- Melean (0-2, 5.23ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (53-46)

Loss 2 to 4

HR- Miguel Hiraldo (7)

Starter- Abdiel Mendoza 4.2IP, 4H, 3R, 3BB, 3K on 75 pitches

L- Mendoza (5-1, 2.73ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (48-54)

Won 9 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Brady Lail 2.0IP, 1H, 1R, 1BB, 1K on 27 pitches

W- Julian Merryweather (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Adrian Hernandez (1), Jiorgeny Casimiri (2), Ben Baggett (1)

SV- Trey Crumbie (4)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (26-19)

Won 13 to 0

HR- Francisco Veracierto (1)

Starter Kendry Rojas 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, and 3K

W- Irv Carter (1-3, 5.88ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Irv Carter of the FCL Blue Jays.

Irv was selected by the Blue Jays in the 5th round of the 2021 Draft. The righty struggled in June and July, posting a 0-3 record and sporting an ugly 8.37ERA and 1.86WHIP. The 6-foot-4 Freehold, NJ native has looked much better in August.

Labeled as a bulldog on the mound, Irv is a max effort guy on the mound, both with his delivery and his level of compete. In his last start, Carter pitched 5 scoreless innings, walking one batter, striking out 5, and holding the opposition to one hit.

He one-upped that outing on Tuesday, pitching 5 scoreless with 6 strikeouts, no walks, one hit, and finally picked up his first professional W. Irv entered the game in the 2nd inning and struck out the first batter. The next batter singled but was erased on a strike ’em throw ’em out double play. He retired the next 12 batters, finishing with one groundball out and 5 flyball outs.

In his last two outs, Irv Carter owns a 0.00ERA with one walk and 11K. In 9 games, Irv Carter owns a 1-3 record with a 5.88ERA and 42K. Over 33.2IP, Carter has allowed 36 hits and 11 walks for a 1.40WHIP.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno was not in the lineup again on Tuesday. In his last 10 games, Moreno is batting .200 with 5 runs scored, a HR, 4RBI, and 2SB. In 49 games played, Gabriel owns a .299 batting average with 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 29RBI, 6SB, and a .772OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The Blue Jays’ top infield prospect, played SS and batted 4th for the Fisher Cats. He went 2-for-4 with a run scored, a 3-run double (thrown out trying for a triple), a solo home run, 4RBI, and 2K. In his last 11 games, Martinez is batting .244 with 4 runs scored, 11RBI, 3 doubles, and 3HR. In 89 games, O is batting .218 with 25HR, 15 doubles, 64RBI, 6SB, and a .775OPS.

