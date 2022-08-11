August 10th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Warmoth and Hatch lead Herd to victory

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- Thomas Hatch picked up his 7th win, throwing 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit. Hayden Juenger threw two innings, allowing one run on two hits with 3K. Buffalo scored 10 runs on 14 hits. Chavez Young scored the opening run, coming home on a Cullen Large groundout. Rafael Lantigua singled home Vinny Capra. Lantigua later stole home to make it 3-0. Nick Podkul capped off the 4-run first with an RBI single. In the 9th inning, Nathan Lukes and Rafael Lantigua hit an RBI single, and Nick Podkul hit a 2-run single.

New Hampshire- Adam Kloffenstein allowed two solo home runs over 6 innings, scattering 6 hits. Sebastian Espino scored John Aiello on a sac fly in the 5th to put the Fisher Cats on the board. In the 7th, Zac Cook singled home Ryan Gold, advancing Espino to 3rd base. Espino scored on a wild pitch to give the Fisher Cats a 3-2 lead. Unfortunately, Bash would struggle in the 9th, allowing an RBI single and 2-run double for the loss.

Vancouver- Micheal Dominguez allowed 4 runs over 4.1 innings, surrendering 3 home runs. Naswell Paulino allowed 2 runs over 1.2IP, allowing one home run. Justin Kelly also allowed a home, surrendering 4 runs over 2IP. The C’s managed to score 3 runs on 5 hits.

Dunedin- Geison Urbaez was touched up for 5 home runs. He allowed solo home run in the 1st, a 2-run home run in the 2nd, and three solo home runs in the 5th. Jackson Rees, Ian Churchill (debut), Sam Ryan, Harry Rutkowski combined to no-hit the Tarpons over the final four innings, issuing 2 walks and striking out 5 batters.

FCL Professional Debut: INF Tucker Toman (2C round)

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (56-50)

Won 10 to 3

HR- Logan Warmoth (7)

Starter- Thomas Hatch 5.1IP, 1H, 1R, 2BB, 4K on 61 pitches

W- Hatch (7.5, 4.81ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (47-57)

Loss 3 to 5

HR- none

Starter Adam Kloffenstein 6.0IP, 6H, 2R, 2BB, 5K, and 2HRA on 98 pitches

L- Andrew Bash (8-4, 4.55ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (53-47)

Loss 3 to 10

HR- none

Starter- Micheal Dominguez 4.1IP, 3H, 4R, 3BB, 5K, and 3HRA on 69 pitches

L- Dominguez (0-1, 3.48ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (48-55)

Loss 5 to 7

HR- Michael Tuconi (1)

Starter- Gieson Urbaez 5.0IP, 9H, 7R, 1BB, 3K, 5HRA on 65 pitches

L- Urbaez (1-3, 4.60ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (26-19)

Results from August 9th

Won 13 to 0

HR- Francisco Veracierto (1)

Starter Kendry Rojas 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, and 3K

W- Irv Carter (1-3, 5.88ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Logan Warmoth of the Buffalo Bisons.

The former 1st rounder continues to find consistency in his game but when he is one, Logan puts up some awe-inspiring numbers. Wednesday, he was on his game. The former infielder was in LF, batting 6th.

With one out, two in, and one on in the 1st inning, Logan Warmoth singled to CF and scored on a Nick Podkul 2-run single. In the 3rd inning with two outs and one runner on base, Logan homered to left field to extend the Herd’s lead to 6-0.

After striking out in the 6th inning, Logan Warmoth doubled to leadoff the 8th but didn’t score. Warmoth flew out to left CF in the 9th.

Warmoth has played 9 games over the past two weeks with a .324BA, .361OBP, and .618OPS. During this time, Logan collected 5 doubles, a triple, a home run, 5RBI, and 2SB. In 83 games, Logan Warmoth owns a .238BA with a .728OPS, 18 doubles, 2 triples, 7HR, 44RBI, and 13SB.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno was not in the lineup again on Wednesday. In his last 10 games, Moreno is batting .200 with 5 runs scored, a HR, 4RBI, and 2SB. In 49 games played, Gabriel owns a .299 batting average with 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 29RBI, 6SB, and a .772OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The Blue Jays’ top infield prospect, played SS and batted 4th for the Fisher Cats. He went 0-for-4 with a K. In his last 11 games, Martinez is batting .238 with 4 runs scored, 11RBI, 3 doubles, and 3HR. In 90 games, O is batting .215 with 25HR, 15 doubles, 64RBI, 6SB, and a .767OPS.

