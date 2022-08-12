August 11th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Another day of debuts

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 4.

Buffalo- The Mets scored one run over 3 innings off Bowden Francis. Mike Ellenbest put the first two batters of the 4th inning on with a walk and a single before escaping with a double play and strikeout. He wasn’t so lucky in the 5th as the Mets struck for 3 runs off the 27-yr-old righty. Brandon Eisert threw 1.2 scoreless innings in relief of Ellenbest. Graham Spraker didn’t have his best stuff, allowing two runs in the 7th. In the 5th, the Herd’s Rafael Lantigua hit his 1st Triple-A home run and Otto Lopez singled home Colton Shaver, 2-1. In the 7th, Logan Warmoth singled and stole 2nd base, and Chavez Young walked and stole 2nd base to set the stage for Vinny Capra. With Warmoth at 3rd and Young at 2nd base, Vinny hit his 4th homerun to give Buffalo a 5-4 lead.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats scored 1 run on 7 hits. Andrew Moore allowed 3 runs on 7 hits over 5IP. Sean Wymer made his AA debut, allowing a run on a solo home run in the 6th inning. JAke Elliott allowed one run over 3 innings on one hit.

Vancouver- The Emeralds hold the C’s to two runs on 5 hits while scoring 4 runs on 7 hits. Chad Dallas walked 5 batters and was fortunate he allowed just one run, a solo home run, over 3 innings. Tory Watson allowed two runs on 3 hits over 3 innings. 5th round pick, Mason Fluharty, allowed one run on a hit, a walk, and two K in his debut. Jol Concepcion threw a perfect 8th to finish the game.

Dunedin- The D-Jays Dylan Rock hit the 1st professional home run in the 1st inning. In the 4th inning, Roque Salinas hit a 2-run home run. In the 6th, Ryan McCarty hit his first professional double, driving in the first 3RBI of his career, and Alan Roden doubled (1st double) home McCarty. Yondrei Rojas allowed 4 runs on 6 hits, striking out 3 batters. Ryan Chasse walked 3 batters and picked up the win in his first professional appearance, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings. Devereaux Harrison threw 1.2 scoreless innings in his first professional appearance.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (56-51)

Loss 5 to 6

HR- Rafael Lantigua (1) and Vinny Capra (4)

Starter- Bowden Francis 3.0IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 3K on 56 pitches

L- Graham Spraker (1-4, 4.42ERA)/BSV1

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (47-58)

Loss 1 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Andrew Moore 5.0IP, 7H, 3R, 0BB, 3K on 74 pitches

L- Moore (0-1, 4.91ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (53-48)

Loss 2 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Chad Dallas 3.0IP, 3H, 1R, 5BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 74 pitches

L- Dallas (1-6, 3.99ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (49-55)

Won 8 to 6

HR- Dylan Rock (1) and Roque Salinas (2)

Starter- Yondrei Rojas 5.0IP, 6H, 4R, 3BB, 3K, 1HRA on 71 pitches

W- Ryan Chasse (1-3, 0.00ERA)

H- Devereaux Harrison (1)

SV- Ben Baggett (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (26-20)

Loss 1 to 2

HR- none

Starter Andres Tolhurst 2.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, and 2K

L- Marc Civit (2-2, 6.28ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Alan Roden of the D-Jays.

Selected in the 3rd round of this year’s Draft, Alan played RF and batted 2nd. His first hit of the game was a 2-out single in the 5th inning. In the 6th, Roden hit a 2-out RBI double, stole 3rd base, and scored on a throwing error.

In the game, the 22-yr-old out of Creighton U collected his first professional double, RBI, and SB. In 3 games, he owns a .333BA with a .429OPS, scoring 3 runs with 2 walks and no strikeouts.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno was not in the lineup again on Wednesday. In his last 10 games, Moreno is batting .200 with 5 runs scored, a HR, 4RBI, and 2SB. In 49 games played, Gabriel owns a .299 batting average with 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 29RBI, 6SB, and a .772OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The Blue Jays’ top infield prospect, played 3B and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored and K. In his last 11 games, Martinez is batting .262 with 5 runs scored, 11RBI, 3 doubles, and 3HR. In 91 games, O is batting .215 with 25HR, 15 doubles, 64RBI, 6SB, and a .764OPS.

