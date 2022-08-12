Featured JFtC Radio Podcast

JFtC presents Sunny Side of the Dome: Blue Jays & Panic

Shaun Doyle

JFtC presents Sunny Side of the Dome. This week, the Blue Jays had a rough week of games. Is it enough to cause panic?

Featured Images Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

 


 

JFtC presents Sunny Side of the Dome, hosted by Karen Soutar. This week, The Blue Jays come off a rough road trip but that doesn’t mean there is reason to panic over their season.

LISTEN HERE:

 

Jays From The Couch streams our podcast live Mondays at 6pmET. You can watch on any of the following outlets:

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

If you miss the live stream, you can always check the archives of the above outlets.

 

And, don’t miss our other Blue Jays programming. The On Fek Circle airs live Tuesdays at 6pmET. That’s hosted by Steve Fek and will bring you discussion like you won’t find anywhere else. It’s old school baseball meets off the wall humour. On Thursdays at 6pmET, you have to tune in to Sunny Side of the Dome, hosted by Karen Soutar. Her show is the best mix of knowledgeable, logical baseball talk mixed with refreshing positivity.

 

For our AUDIO only friends, Jays From The Couch is available anywhere podcasts are found, or by following the links below:

Apple

Google

Spotify

Stitcher

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

 

*Podcast Intro/Outro Audio Creidt:
Action Rock By LesFM | Https://Lesfm.Net/Motivational-Background-Music/
Music Promoted By Https://Www.Chosic.Com/Free-Music/All/
Creative Commons CC BY 3.0
Https://Creativecommons.Org/Licenses/By/3.0/
*Featured Images Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.
*****
HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.
YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.
*****
THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO
JFtC presents Sunny Side of the Dome, hosted by Karen Soutar. This week, The Blue Jays come off a rough road trip but that doesn’t mean there is reason to panic over their season. #BlueJays #NextLevel #MLB * SUBSCRIBE to get all of the latest Jays From the Couch YouTube shows: https://www.youtube.com/c/JaysFromtheCouch * VISITING p the Jays From the Couch website: www.JaysFromtheCouch.com * CHECK OUT Jays From the Couch Minor League coverage: https://linktr.ee/JaysFromtheCouch *HELP US FIGHT ALS! You can make a donation to our campaign for the ALS Society of Canada: http://support.alsevents.ca/JaysFromtheCouch -OR- Purchase some JFtC merch, where 100% of the profits go to the ALS Society of Canada: https://www.redbubble.com/people/jftc/collections/756239-jays-from-the-couch * SUBSCRIBE to the Jays From the Couch podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify: https://linktr.ee/JaysFromtheCouch * FOLLOW Jays From the Couch on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaysfromcouch/?hl=en * FOLLOW Jays From the Couch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JaysFromtheCouch * FOLLOW Jays From the Couch on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JaysFromCouch * ABOUT Jays From the Couch: Founded by Shaun Doyle, Jays From The Couch is a team of professional writers dedicated to providing quality Toronto Blue Jays news, views, analysis and original content. We’re the home of Jays From the Couch Radio. With a complete look at all levels of the Blue Jays’ system, we also aims to keep you informed on the future stars of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Jays From the Couch proudly presents Sunny Side of the Dome, hosted by Karen Soutar. This week, the trade deadline has come and gone, many feel it was underwhelming for the Blue Jays. Where do they go from here? Karen breaks it down on Sunny Side of the Dome! #BlueJays #NextLevel #MLB * SUBSCRIBE to get all of the latest Jays From the Couch YouTube shows: https://www.youtube.com/c/JaysFromtheCouch * VISITING p the Jays From the Couch website: www.JaysFromtheCouch.com * CHECK OUT Jays From the Couch Minor League coverage: https://linktr.ee/JaysFromtheCouch *HELP US FIGHT ALS! You can make a donation to our campaign for the ALS Society of Canada: http://support.alsevents.ca/JaysFromtheCouch -OR- Purchase some JFtC merch, where 100% of the profits go to the ALS Society of Canada: https://www.redbubble.com/people/jftc/collections/756239-jays-from-the-couch * SUBSCRIBE to the Jays From the Couch podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify: https://linktr.ee/JaysFromtheCouch * FOLLOW Jays From the Couch on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaysfromcouch/?hl=en * FOLLOW Jays From the Couch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JaysFromtheCouch * FOLLOW Jays From the Couch on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JaysFromCouch * ABOUT Jays From the Couch: Founded by Shaun Doyle, Jays From The Couch is a team of professional writers dedicated to providing quality Toronto Blue Jays news, views, analysis and original content. We’re the home of Jays From the Couch Radio. With a complete look at all levels of the Blue Jays’ system, we also aims to keep you informed on the future stars of the Toronto Blue Jays.
JFtC presents Ep305 of our podcast. This week is our 2022 Blue Jays Trade Deadline show! We break down the moves the Blue Jays made and decide a bet as to whether these moves are impactful. Did the front office do enough to make a postseason run? #BlueJays #NextLevel #MLB * SUBSCRIBE to get all of the latest Jays From the Couch YouTube shows: https://www.youtube.com/c/JaysFromtheCouch * VISITING p the Jays From the Couch website: www.JaysFromtheCouch.com * CHECK OUT Jays From the Couch Minor League coverage: https://linktr.ee/JaysFromtheCouch *HELP US FIGHT ALS! You can make a donation to our campaign for the ALS Society of Canada: http://support.alsevents.ca/JaysFromtheCouch -OR- Purchase some JFtC merch, where 100% of the profits go to the ALS Society of Canada: https://www.redbubble.com/people/jftc/collections/756239-jays-from-the-couch * SUBSCRIBE to the Jays From the Couch podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify: https://linktr.ee/JaysFromtheCouch * FOLLOW Jays From the Couch on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaysfromcouch/?hl=en * FOLLOW Jays From the Couch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JaysFromtheCouch * FOLLOW Jays From the Couch on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JaysFromCouch * ABOUT Jays From the Couch: Founded by Shaun Doyle, Jays From The Couch is a team of professional writers dedicated to providing quality Toronto Blue Jays news, views, analysis and original content. We’re the home of Jays From the Couch Radio. With a complete look at all levels of the Blue Jays’ system, we also aims to keep you informed on the future stars of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Load More... Subscribe

 

Related Posts

blue jays milb recap
Blue Jays MiLB Featured

August 11th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Another day of debuts

Ryan Mueller
blue jays RC- Credit: DaveMe Images
Editorial Featured

Blue Jays Current Roster & Future Budget

Shaun Doyle

Share

Powered by WP Socializer