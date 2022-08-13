August 12th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Stripling and Merryweather scoreless in rehab

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- Ross Stripling dominated over 5 scoreless innings in his rehab. Julian Merryweather picked up a hold, no-hitting the Mets in the 7th. LJ Talley tripled in the 2nd inning, scoring on a Logan Warmoth single. Still, in the 2nd inning, Stevie Berman brought Warmoth home with a sac fly. In the 5th inning, Eric Stamets reached on HBP and scored after Otto Lopez doubled and Nathan Lukes grounded out to bring him in from 3rd base.

New Hampshire- Erie held the Fisher Cats to a run on 3 hits. New Hampshire avoided being shut out when Davis Schneider ground out in the 9th to score Sebastian Espino from 3rd. Rickey Tiedemann allowed 4 runs on 4 hits over 2.0IP. Tiedemann surrendered a run in the 1st and 2nd innings. He was lifted in favor of Juan Nunez, after allowing a pair of leadoff singles to begin the 3rd. Juan Nunez allowed a 3-run home run to the first batter he faced. After a scoreless 5th inning pitched by Nunez, the SeaWolves scored a run in the 5th off a single and double. Sean Mellen allowed one hit over 3.1 scoreless innings, striking out 3 batters.

Vancouver- The Emeralds hold the C’s to 4 runs on 4 hits while scoring 7 runs on 9 hits. All Vancouver’s runs came in the 7th. Rainer Nunez singled home Alex De Jesus and Riley Tirotta scored Damiano Palmegiani, and Nunez with a 3-run HR. Sem Robberse surrendered a solo home run in the 2nd inning, cruising through 5 innings. Matt Svanson and T.J. Brock each threw a scoreless inning. Connor Cooke struggled, allowing two home runs and six runs on six hits.

Dunedin- Lazaro Estrada allowed two runs in the 1st but settled down to pitch a scoreless 2nd inning. Kelvin Perez struck out four batters over 3.2 scoreless innings. Nathaneal Lopez Perezpicked up the 3IP save, striking out 5 and walking 2 along the way. The D-Jays 1-2-3 hitters went 7-for-13, scoring 4 runs, and driving in 4 runs. Dunedin scored 7 runs over 11 hits.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (57-51)

Won 3 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Ross Stripling 5.0IP, 3H, 0R, 0BB, 3K on 66 pitches

W- Stripling (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Eric Yardly (3), Julian Merryweather (2), and Vinny Nittoli (1)

SV- Matt Gage (9)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (47-59)

Loss 1 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Rickey Tiedemann 2.0IP, 4H, 4R, 0BB, 2K on 44 pitches

L- Tiedemann (0-1, 5.40ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (53-49)

Loss 4 to 7

HR- Riley Tirotta (5)

Starter- Sem Robberse 5.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 80 pitches

L- Connor Cooke (0-1, 16.20ERA)/BSV1

H- T.J. Brock (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (50-55)

Won 7 to 2

HR- Ryan McCarty (1)

Starter- Lazaro Estrada 2.1IP, 4H, 2R, 0BB, 2K on 47 pitches

W- Kelvin Perez (2-3, 2.13ERA)

SV- Nathanael Perez Lopez (2)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (26-21)

Loss 2 to 6

HR- Amell Brazoban (1)

Starter Eliander Alcalde 4.0IP, 2H, 2R, 3BB, and 1K

L- Sergio Caruci (2-3, 5.05ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Ryan McCarty of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The 23-yr-old out of Penn State-Abington was signed as a free agent on July 26th. Ryan played 1st base and batted 7th. His first of the game came in the 5th inning, hitting a leadoff home run to left center field. He singled and stole 2nd in the 6th but did not score.

In 3 games, McCarty owns a .417 batting average and .750SLG while collecting a double, a home run, and 4RBI.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno remains out of the lineup. In his last 10 games, Moreno is batting .200 with 5 runs scored, a HR, 4RBI, and 2SB. In 49 games played, Gabriel owns a .299 batting average with 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 29RBI, 6SB, and a .772OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The Blue Jays’ top infield prospect, was the DH and batted 4th for the Fisher Cats. He went 0-for-4 with 3K. In his last 11 games, Martinez is batting .214 with 3 runs scored, 6RBI, 3 doubles, and a HR. In 92 games, O is batting .213 with 25HR, 15 doubles, 64RBI, 6SB, and a .755OPS.

