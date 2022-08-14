August 13th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Braden Scott mowed down SeaWolves

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 4.

Buffalo- Casey Lawrence picked up his 9th win with 5 scoreless innings. Foster Griffin allowed one run in relief. Hayden Juenger threw two scoreless innings, no-hitting the Mets and striking out 4. The Mets didn’t do themselves any favors, committing 5 errors. But Buffalo put themselves in a position to win with some timely hitting. The Herd scored 8 runs on 9 hits, going 3-for-15 with RISP. Nick Podkul went 4-for-5 with a double and three singles to push his BA to .211. Nathan Lukes came up big in the 7th with a 2-out, 3-run HR. Zack Collins extended the lead with a 2-run single in the 8th.

New Hampshire- Erie handed the Fisher Cats their 6th loss in a row with a 1-2 defeat. Davis Schneider singled home Sebastian Espino in the 3rd. The SeaWolves scored a run in the 2nd and 3rd off starter Luis Quinones who took his 4th loss. Braden Scott and Jimmy Burnette held Erie in check over the final 4 innings.

Vancouver- The Emeralds down the C’s game, shutting them out 0-3. Despite allowing just one hit over 4.1 innings, Trenton Wallace allowed 3 runs, in large part to issuing 5 free passes. Eric Pardinho lowered his ERA to 5.06 with 1.2 scoreless innings. Naswell Paulino lowered his ERA to 5.27 with 2 scoreless innings. Gabriel Martinez and Dasan Brown were the only bright spots for the C’s at the plate. Martinez doubled and singled in four at-bats and Brown his 4th double.

Dunedin- The Tarpons down the D-Jays 3-5. Dunedin scored a run in the 5th and two in the 8th off 6 hits. Dahian Santos extended his league lead in strikeouts with 8K’s on Saturday; unfortunately, Santos was touched up for a home run in the 3rd and Raimfer Salinas hit a two-run single off him in the 4th. Brady Lail was touched up for 2 runs in the 9th of the L.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (58-51)

Won 8 to 1

HR- Nathan Lukes (7)

Starter- CaseyLawrence 5.1IP, 5H, 0R, 0BB, 3K on 76 pitches

W- Lawrence (9-4, 2.27ERA)

H- Foster Griffin (6)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (47-60)

Loss 1 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Luis Quinones 5.0IP, 5H, 2R, 3BB, 5K on 78 pitches

L- Quinones (0-4, 5.10ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (53-50)

Loss 0 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Trenton Wallace 4.1IP, 1H, 3R, 5BB, 5K on 70 pitches

L- Wallace (0-1, 6.11ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (50-56)

Loss 3 to 5

HR-Devonte Brown (1) and Cade Doughty (1)

Starter- Dahian Santos 5.0IP, 3H, 3R, 2BB, 8K, and 1HRA on 71 pitches

L- Brady Lail (0-1, 6.00ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (26-22)

Loss 2 to 7

HR- none

Starter Stephen Vargas 5.1IP, 7H, 4R, 2BB, and 4K

L- Vargas (0-2, 5.96ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Otto Lopez (2-for-5, 2R), Spencer Horwitz (0-for-3, 2R, 2BB, K), Zac Collins (1-for-2, 3RBI, 2BB), Nathan Lukes (1-for-4, R, 4RBI, HR, K), Nick Podkul (4-for-5, R, 2B, E), Hayden Juenger (2.0IP, 4K)

NH- Davis Schneider (2-for-3, RBI, BB, K, 2SB), John Aiello (2-for-3, BB),

C’s- Gabriel Martinez (2-for-4, K, 2B), Eric Pardinho (1.2IP, 3H, 2BB, 4K), Naswell Paulino (2.0IP, BB, 3K)

Dunedin- Josh Kasevich (0-for-3, 2BB), Cade Doughty (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, 2K, HR), Jose Ferrer (2-for-4, E), Devonte Brown (2-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB), Adrain Hernandez (2IP, H, 3K)

FCL- Miguel Beltre (2-for-3, RBI, BB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Braden Scott of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Braden’s story is one that really makes you cheer for the young man. An underdog who was playing independent baseball and signed to a minor league contract as a free agent. Scott is the first player from Shakamak to sign on with a major league organization, something he did back in February. Scott has moved up the ladder, starting the season with the Dunedin Blue Jays where be posted a 2-0 record with a 0.68ERA, 2SV, 4BB, and 2K in 13.1IP (7 appearances).

On June 10th, Scott earned a promotion to Vancouver. He was only a member of the C’s bullpen for a week, making one scoreless appearance where he struck out the side, before joining the New Hampshire Fisher Cats bullpen on June 18th.

On Saturday, the 24-yr-old lefty reliever entered the game in the 6th inning, following Luis Quinones. Scott retired the side, striking out the first two batters he faced. In the 7th, Braden put himself in a bind when he surrendered two singles to open the frame. No problem, the lefty got out of the inning with a flyout, K, and K. The SeaWolves provided no trouble for Braden Scott in the 8th as he retired the side on strikes.

Braden Scott faced 11 batters, striking out 7 on 36 pitches, 28 strikes. Since joining the Fisher Cats, Scott owns a 3-2 record with a 5.73ERA in 21 games. He’s issued 24 walks and 37 hits over 37.2 innings for a 1.62WHIP, striking out 57 batters. Don’t let the numbers fool you, Braden Scott has turned things around since struggling in July (8.71ERA and .268BA).

He’s made 3 relief appearances in August, throwing 8.1 innings, walking 2 batters, and striking out 20 while posting a 4.32ERA.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno remains out of the lineup. In his last 10 games, Moreno is batting .200 with 5 runs scored, a HR, 4RBI, and 2SB. In 49 games played, Gabriel owns a .299 batting average with 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 29RBI, 6SB, and a .772OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The Blue Jays’ top infield prospect, was at the hot corner, batting 3rd for the Fisher Cats. He went 0-for-4 with a K. In his last 11 games, Martinez is batting .190 with 3 runs scored, 5RBI, 2 doubles, and a HR. In 93 games, O is batting .210 with 25HR, 15 doubles, 64RBI, 6SB, and a .747OPS.

