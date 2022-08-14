August 14th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: D-Jays no-hit Tarpons

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 1.

Buffalo- Shain Anderson struck out three over 2.1 innings, allowing one hit. Nick Allgeyer grabbed the win with 2.2 scoreless innings, no walks or strikeouts. Kyle Johnston struck out 4 batters over 1.2 scoreless innings. Brandon Eisert, Vinny Nittoli, and Matt Gage finished the game with 2.1 scoreless innings. Otto Lopez picked up 3 more hits, pushing his batting average to a respectable .281. Zack Collins gave the Herd an early lead with an RBI single in the 1st inning. In the 2nd inning, Chavez Young stole 2nd base and scored off a throwing error by the catcher.

New Hampshire- It looked as though Paxton Schultz would pitch well enough to snap the Fisher Cats losing streak; unfortunately, Paxton was touched up for 3 runs in the 4th and a run in the 5th. Sean Rackoski continues to struggle, allowing a run on 2 hits in the 6th. Parker Caracci and Andrew Bash combined to no-hit the SeaWolves over the final three innings. At the plate, New Hampshire could only manage 3 runs on 5 hits, getting contributions from an RBI triple from Davis Schneider and a two-run HR off the bat of Cam Eden.

Vancouver- Jimmy Robbins struck out 5 batters over 3 innings, allowing two runs to score. Justin Kelly picked up another win with two scoreless innings. Jol Concepcion struck out 6 batters, allowing 3 hit over 2.1 scoreless innings for the save. In the 5th, Andres Sosa doubled home Miguel Hiraldo and Dasan Brown hit his 1st Advanced-A home run, a two-run shot. In the 7th inning, Sosa scored on a wild pitch after doubling earlier. Sosa singled home Gabriel Martinez in the 8th to extend the lead.

Dunedin- Kendry Rojas didn’t allow a hit, pitching two scoreless innings to start the game. Cooper Benson followed with four scoreless innings, no-hit the Tarpons. Sam Ryan threw two scoreless innings without allowing a hit over two innings. Ian Churchill closed the game out with a scoreless inning. The four pitches combined to no-hit the Tarpons, walking three and striking out six batters. The D-Jays got a GRAND SLAM in the 3rd and an insurance run in the 5th.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (59-51)

Won 2 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Shaun Anderson 2.1IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 3K on 44 pitches

W- Nick Allgeyer (5-4, 4.65ERA)

H- Kyle Johnston (4), Brandon Eisert (8), and Vinny Nittoli (2)

SV- Matt Gage (10)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (47-61)

Loss 3 to 5

HR- Cam Eden (8)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 4.2IP, 7H, 4R, 1BB, 1K on 92 pitches

L- Schultz (6-5, 4.06ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (54-50)

Won 5 to 2

HR- Dasan Brown (1)

Starter- Jimmy Robbins 3.0IP, 2H, 2R, 1BB, 5K on 75 pitches

W- Justin Kelly (8-2, 5.65ERA)

H- Garrett Farmer (1) and Mason Fluharty (1)

SV- Jol Concepcion (7)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (51-56)

Won 5 to 0

HR- Estiven Machado (1)

Starter- Kendry Rojas 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 1K on 27 pitches

W- Cooper Benson (2-2, 2.38ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (26-22)

Game Results from Saturday

Loss 2 to 7

HR- none

Starter Stephen Vargas 5.1IP, 7H, 4R, 2BB, and 4K

L- Vargas (0-2, 5.96ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Nick Allgeyer (2.2IP, 2H), Kyle Johnston (1.2IP, H, 4K, H), Otto Lopez (3-for-5, K), Zack Collins (2-for-4, RBI, BB, 2K), LJ Talley (2-for-4, 2K)

NH- Cam Eden (1-for-2, R, 2RBI, HR, BB), Andrew Bash (2IP, 2K)

C’s- Dasan Brown (1-for-5, R, 2RBI, HR, 3K), Elvis De Jesus (0-for-3, 2BB, 3K), Gabriel Martinez (2-for-4, R, 2B), Damiano Palmegiani (2-for-3, BB, K, 2B), Andres Sosa (3-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, 2-2B), Justin Kelly (2IP, H, 3K), Jol Concepcion (2.1IP, 3H, 6K)

Dunedin- Peyton Williams (1-for-2, R, 2BB), Nicolas Deschamps (1-for-2, 2BB, K), Cooper Benson (4.0IP, 2BB, 4K), Sam Ryan (2.0IP, K)

FCL-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Estiven Machado of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

After struggling in June, the 19-yr-old infielder’s been tearing it up. In 17 games in July, Estiven batted .333 with 3 doubles, 2 triples, and 5RBI with a .816OPS. That success has carried over to August games. Machado batted 6th and DH’d on Sunday. He walked in the 2nd inning and didn’t score. In the 3rd inning, Estiven stepped to the plate with the bases loaded after Alan Roden singled, Cade Doughty reached on an error, and Peyton Williams walked. Machado took Tyrone Yulie deep for a GRAND SLAM, the first home run of his career.

Estiven Machado walked in the 5th and was HBP in the 7th to finish the game 1-for-1 with a run scored, two walks, a home run, and 4RBI. In his last 10 games, Estiven Machado is batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, 7RBI, 7BB, 6K, 2SB, and 6 runs scored. In 72 games, the native of Barlovento, Venezuela is slashing .272/.347/.364 with 16 doubles, 3 triples, a home run, and 27RBI.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno rejoined the team, returning the lineup as a DH and batting 3rd. Gabby went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a double. Moreno has only played 5 games over the past two weeks during which he’s batting .176 with 2 runs scored, and 2SB. In 50 games played, Gabriel owns a .298 batting average with 12 doubles, 2 home runs, 29RBI, 6SB, and a .761OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The Blue Jays’ top infield prospect filled the DH, batting 5th for the Fisher Cats. He went 0-for-4 for the third game in a row. In his last 11 games, Martinez is batting .190 with 3 runs scored, 5RBI, 2 doubles, and a HR. In 94 games, O is batting .208 with 25HR, 15 doubles, 64RBI, 6SB, and a .738OPS.

