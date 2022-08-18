August 17th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Plenty of runs scored, Gold drives in 6 for Fisher Cats

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo- The Bisons used 9 pitchers with Bowden Francis (2R), Graham Spraker (2R), Adrian Hernandez (4R), Hayden Juenger (4R), and Jackson Rees (3R) getting touched up. Eric Yardley, Bradon Eisert, Vinny Nittoli, and Colton Shaver provided scoreless innings. At the plate, the Herd scored 4 runs on 9 hits with Rafael Lantigua going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats scored 13 runs on 14 hits, collecting two doubles, two triples, and four home runs. New Hampshire didn’t receive good pitching in this one with Alejandro Melean allowing two runs over 4 innings, Brady Lail allowing 6 runs without registering an out, and Andrew Moore allowing two runs on solo two home runs over 4.1IP.

Vancouver- Both produced 3-run 1st innings with the AquaSox taking the lead with a run in the 2nd inning. Vancouver scored 4 runs in the 5th, 2 runs in the 6th, and a run in the 7th to take a 10-4 lead. Everett didn’t roll over, scoring 4 runs in the 8th to pull to within 2 runs, 10-8 but the C’s put the game away with 2 runs in the 9th. The C’s finished with 12 runs on 15 hits, 3 doubles, and 2HR.

Dunedin- Jupiter got to Eddison Gonzalez in the 1st inning for 3 runs to take an early lead. Jupiter added another run in the 4th before the D-Jays offense woke up for 2 runs in the bottom of the 4th and a run in the 5th. The D-Jays tied the game, 5-5 in the 8th with a Michael Turconi RBI single and a Devonte Brown RBI double. They won the game in the 10th, scoring a run on a wild pitch and a Ryan McCarty RBI single.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (60-52)

Loss 4 to 15

HR- none

Starter- Bowden Francis 2.0IP, 2H, 2R, 1BB, 5K on 51 pitches

L- Francis (5-9, 6.90ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-61)

Won 13 to 10

HR- Davis Schneider (4), Ryan Gold (9,10), and Addison Barger (5)

Starter- Alejandro Melean 4.0IP, 3H, 2R, 3BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 70 pitches

W- Andrew Moore (1-1, 4.76ERA)

SV- Parker Caracci (6)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (56-50)

Won 12 to 8

HR- Riley Tirotta (6), Rainer Nunez (2)

Starter- Michael Dominguez 3.2IP, 6H, 4R, 4BB, 2K on 71 pitches

W- Naswell Paulino (3-5, 5.10ERA)

SV- Justin Kelly (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (53-56)

Won 7 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Edisson Gonzalez 2.2IP, 3H, 3R, 0BB, 3K, and 2HRA on 34 pitches

W- Ben Baggett (1-0, 1.29ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (26-24)

Loss 3 to 5

HR- none

Starter Jose De Leon 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, and 2K (Rehab)

BSV- Marc Civit (3)

L- Edgar Castro (3-1, 3.04ERA)(2)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Ryan Gold of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The 24-yr-old former 27th-round selection from the 2016 Draft is putting together his second straight productive month. In July, Gold finished with 4 home runs and 7RBI with a .286BA in 15 games.

In this game, Gold was behind the plate, batting 7th. In the 2nd inning, Gold tripled home Trevor Schwecke to give the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead. In the 4th inning with Trevor Schwecke on base again, Ryan Gold took a 0-1 pitch deep for his 9th home run, 4-2. Gold flew out in the 5th. In the 7th, Schwecke doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to 3rd on a wild pitch. Gold singled to left field to give NH a 9-8 lead. In the Fisher Cats’ 4-run 8th, Ryan Gold delivered again, hitting a 3-1 pitch deep to right-center field for his 2nd home run of the game, a 2-run shot to make it 13-8.

Gold finished 4-for-6 with two runs scored, six RBI, and two home runs. Over the past two weeks, Ryan Gold has batted .292 with a double, a triple, 4HR, 8RBI, and 6 runs scored in 7 games.

For the season, the native of La Habra, CA., owns a .228BA with 10HR, 27RBI, and a 819OPS.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno was batting 3rd and caught on Wednesday. Gabby went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double, and a strikeout. Moreno is batting .263 with 2 runs scored, 2 doubles, 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts over his last 5 games. In 52 games played, Gabriel owns a .301 batting average with 13 doubles, 2 home runs, 29RBI, 6SB, and a .768OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The Blue Jays’ top infield prospect played SS, batting 4th for the Fisher Cats. He went 0-for-2 with 2 runs scored, 3 walks, and a pair of strikeouts. In his last 7 games, Martinez is 3-for-25 with a single, 2HR, and 4RBI. In 96 games, O is batting .211 with 27HR, 15 doubles, 68RBI, 6SB, and a .763OPS.

