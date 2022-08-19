August 18th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: PK Morris goes deep in 4-for-5 night

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo- Nick Allgeyer allowed two runs over 3IP. Shaun Anderson threw 3 scoreless innings. Matt Peacock allowed two runs in the 7th inning, giving up the lead. Kyle Johnston and Matt Gage both threw scoreless innings with Kyle picking up the win and Gage grabbing his 12th save.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats fell to the Yard Goats, scoring 4 runs on 10 hits while committing 2 errors. NH scored a run in the 4th and 5th, scoring 2 runs in the 9th. The Yard Goats scored 4 runs on 6 hits, scoring three runs off both Gabriel Ponce and Braden Scott. Starter Sean Mellen allowed one run while striking out 7 batters over 3.2IP.

Vancouver- The C’s scored a run in the 2nd, 4th, and 9th innings, scoring 2 runs in the 4th, and 4 runs in the 5th for 9 total runs on 11 hits. The AquaSox fought hard the entire game. Down 8 to 4 after 5 innings, the AquaSox tied the game with a pair of 2-run innings in the 7th and 8th but the C’s were too much. Chad Dallas allowed 3 runs over 4IP. Sam Ryan was knocked around for 4 runs, two runs in the 7th inning and 2 more in the 8th without registering an out. Jol Concepcion entered in the 8th, allowed a pair of inherited runs but quelled the threat. He pitched a 1-2-3 9th for the win.

Dunedin- The D-Jays scored 7 runs on 8 runs. Dunedin scored 1 run in the 1st and 3rd, scoring 2 runs in the 2nd inning, and 3 runs in the 6th inning. Gieson Urbaez threw 5 scoreless innings with 7K. Kelvin Perez followed Urbaez with a run on 3 hits over 2IP.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (61-52)

Won 5 to 4

HR- Chavez Young (5)

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 3.0IP, 1H, 2R, 1BB, 1K on 40 pitches

W- Kyle Johnston (3-3, 5.10ERA)

BSV- Matt Peacock (3)

SV- Matt Gage (12)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-62)

Loss 4 to 7

HR- Addison Barger (6)

Starter- Sean Mellen 3.2IP, 1H, 1R, 2BB, 7K on 59 pitches

L- Gabriel Ponce (1-4, 3.49ERA)

SV- Braden Scott (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (57-50)

Won 9 to 8

HR- Rainer Nunez (2) and PK Morris (10)

Starter- Chad Dallas 4.0IP, 4H, 3R, 3BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 79 pitches

W- Jol Concepcion (5-3, 4.34ERA)/BSV5

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (54-56)

Won 7 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Gieson Urbaez 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 7K on 70 pitches

W- Urbaez (2-3, 4.13ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (26-25)

Loss 3 to 6

HR- Angel Del Rosario (1)

Starter Brahiam Jimenez 3.0IP, 1H, 1R, 2BB, 2K, and 1HRA

L- Guillermo Villasmil (1-1, 7.02ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to PK Morris of the Vancouver Canadians.

The 23-yr-old 1st baseman was in LF, batting 6th. Morris singled with two outs in the 2nd inning, scoring on a Glenn Santiago double to LF. In the 4th, PK Morris followed Riley Tirotta’s lead-off walk with a single to put Tirotta into scoring position. In the 5th, PK stepped to the plate with bases loaded and two outs, working the count to 3-2 PK went deep for a GRAND SLAM. In the 9th inning, Morris capped off a strong game at the plate with a single to RF to finish 4-for-5 with 2 runs scored, 4RBI, and a home run.

Over the past two weeks, PK has played in 11 games for the C’s. He owns a .265 batting average with a .375OBP and .647SLG. Morris has a double and 4 longballs while batting in 12RBI and scoring 7 runs. His 76 games played is 2nd most on the team. In those games, PK owns a .233BA with 14 doubles, 2 triples, and 10 home runs for 44RBI and 30 runs scored.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno wasn’t in the lineup. Moreno is batting .263 with 2 runs scored, 2 doubles, 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts over his last 5 games. In 52 games played, Gabriel owns a .301 batting average with 13 doubles, 2 home runs, 29RBI, 6SB, and a .768OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The Blue Jays’ top infield prospect wasn’t in the lineup. In his last 7 games, Martinez is 3-for-25 with a single, 2HR, and 4RBI. In 96 games, O is batting .211 with 27HR, 15 doubles, 68RBI, 6SB, and a .763OPS.

