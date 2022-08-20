August 19th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Vinny Capra heating up

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo- Casey Lawrence coughed up 3 home runs, allowing 4 runs over 5 innings on 6 hits. Despite the shaky start from the normally reliable starter, the Bisons were still in a position to win the game heading into the late innings. Unfortunately, the bullpen Eric Yardley struggled in the 7th, allowing 3 runs to tie the game and Trent Thornton allowed a run in the 9th to take the L. At the plate, the Herd scored 7 runs on 12 hits, collecting 5 doubles and a triple.

New Hampshire- Despite leadoff man Davis Schneider going 4-for-5 with a run scored, the Fisher Cats managed just one run on 11 hits. Philip Clarke, Zac Cook, and John Aiello all had 2-hit games. Ricky Tiedemann was unhittable over 3 innings, walking one batter, and striking out 5. Luis Quinones threw 5 solid innings but was saddled with his 5th loss, allowing single runs in the 4th and 6th inning on solo home runs.

Vancouver- Lefty Trenton Wallace struck out 7 batters over 6 strong innings, allowing one run on two hits. Matt Svanson, Justin Kelly, and Connor Cooke finished the game with 3 scoreless frames in relief. The C’s picked up win number 58, scoring 3 runs in the 9th inning. Leo Jimenez followed Alex De Jesus‘ leadoff single with an RBI double to tie the game, PK Morris doubled home Leo, Gabriel Martinez singled, and Damiano Palmegiani singled home pinch runner Hugo Cardona.

Dunedin- The D-Jays win again and are now one game under .500. 23-yr-old Lazaro Estrada threw 3.1 scoreless innings, followed by Jiorgeny Casimiri who retired 2 batters in the 4th inning for the win. Andres Tolhurst allowed a run on 3 hits over two innings, striking out 3, and 19-yr-old Yondrei Rojas pitched three scoreless frames for the save. At the plate, Dunedin scored 8 runs on 9 hits, collecting doubles from Josh Kasevich, Roque Salinas, and Cade Doughty. Davonte Brown tripled in the 7th to score Michael Turoni and Ryan McCarty.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (61-53)

Loss 7 to 8

HR- none

Starter- Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 6H, 4R, 0BB, 6K, and 3HRA on 85 pitches

L- Trent Thornton (1-2, 1.42ERA)

BSV- Eric Yardley (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-63)

Loss 1 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Ricky Tiedemann 3.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 5K on 41 pitches

L- Luis Quinones (0-5, 4.96ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (57-50)

Won 9 to 8

HR- Rainer Nunez (2) and PK Morris (10)

Starter- Trenton Wallace 6.0IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, 7K on 76 pitches

W- Justin Kelly (9-2, 5.28ERA)

SV- Connor Cooke (4)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (55-56)

Won 8 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Lazaro Estrada 3.1IP, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 5K on 56 pitches

W- Jiorgeny Casimiri (1-0, 2.57ERA)

SV- Yondrei Rojas (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (27-25)

Won 6 to 1

HR- none

Starter Eliander Alcalde 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 7K

W- Alcalde (3-1, 4.15ERA)

SV- Sergio Caruci (1)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Vinny Capra of the Buffalo Bisons.

The 26-yr-old utility player hasn’t had a very good month, batting .224 with a double and home run in 13 games. However, he seems to be hitting better of late with hits in 8 straight game and 9 in his last 10. Vinny has produced back-to-back 2-hit games, going 2-for-5 in last’s game.

Vinny played 3rd base, batting 3rd for Buffalo. In his first at-bat, Capra singled home Otto Lopez and Spencer Horwitz to give the Herd a 2-1 lead. In the 5th, Vinny reached on an error, bringing Spencer Horwitz home in the process, 3-3. Capra advanced to 2nd base on the error and scored the go-ahead run when Zack Collins tripled to center. In the 6th inning, Capra singled home Otto Lopez to extend the lead, 7-4.

Vinny Capra has played 11 games over the past 15 days, slashing .275/.396/.375 with a double, a home run, 9 runs scored, 8RBI, 8walks, and 5K. The steady contributor owns a .286BA with 4 doubles and 4HR in 38 contests.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno is not in the lineup. Moreno is batting .263 with 2 runs scored, 2 doubles, 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts over his last 5 games. In 52 games played, Gabriel owns a .301 batting average with 13 doubles, 2 home runs, 29RBI, 6SB, and a .768OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The Blue Jays’ top infield prospect played 3rd base and batted cleanup. Orelvis went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks and a strikeout. In his last 7 games, Martinez is 3-for-25 with a single, 2HR, and 4RBI. In 96 games, O is batting .209 with 27HR, 15 doubles, 68RBI, 6SB, and a .760OPS.

