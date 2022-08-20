Blue Jays Spotlight: Bo Bichette

The Blue Jays have one of the brightest young stars in Bo Bichette, even if his numbers aren’t where many would like

The Toronto Blue Jays drafted Bo Bichette out of high school in 2016 and at the age of 21, he made his MLB debut. Since July 29, 2019, Bichette has been among the best offensive short stops in the game, has steadily improved his defense and cemented himself as one of the core of this team for the foreseeable future. All of that is true, despite what some are calling a bad season from the 24 yr old.

Standard Batting Year Age G PA R H 2B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS Awards 2019 21 46 212 32 61 18 11 21 4 4 14 50 .311 .358 .571 .930 2020 22 29 128 18 37 9 5 23 4 1 5 27 .301 .328 .512 .840 2021 23 159 690 121 191 30 29 102 25 1 40 137 .298 .343 .484 .828 AS,MVP-12 2022 24 116 507 63 123 28 17 64 7 7 28 126 .258 .298 .423 .721 4 Yr 4 Yr 350 1537 234 412 85 62 210 40 13 87 340 .287 .329 .478 .808 162 162 162 711 108 191 39 29 97 19 6 40 157 .287 .329 .478 .808 View Original Table

The 2021 season saw Bichette lead the league with 191 hits. He put up 29 HR and 25 SB, was an All Star and finished with some MVP votes thrown his way. We watched a young man determined to work on his approach at the plate, opting for opposite field hits to keep an inning going, drive in a run or move a runner over. While Vladimir Guerrero Jr.was in a battle for an MVP award, Bichette was quietly putting together a great season.

One of the benefits of bringing in Marcus Semien last year was the mentorship that he was able to provide to Bo. We couldn’t really appreciate the magnitude of it until the season ended and Semien departed for Texas and Bichette spoke about the impact the veteran had on him. This was part of the front office’s plan as they were hoping the defensive tips he could pick up would improve his overall game.

The defensive side of things is where many fans differ on their opinion of Bichette. Some think he’s the worst defender ever and others think he is improving and will hold his own just fine. Likely, no one will argue he could win a Gold Glove one day, but considering the offense he’s capable of, holding his own could be acceptable. Regardless, it is an interesting Derek Jeter -esque conversation.

According to Fangraphs, Bichette’s glove work went from 5 DRS in 2019 to 0 in 2020 and back up to 2 in 2021. His OAA went from -6 to 2 to -5 and his UZR/150 went from -5.2 to 5.9 to -5.0 in 2021. It’s safe to say his defense has been up and down, never really to the extreme ends of either. When Toronto traded for Matt Chapman, the club was trying to improve its overall defense, but also to take the load off Bichette a bit. Well, that may not have gone according to plan.

In 2022, Bichette is not having a good showing. To date, he’s put up -6 DRS, 3 OAA and a UZR/150 of -27.4. For some perspective, he ranks 22nd among qualified short stops in DRS, 13th in OAA and 24th in UZR/150. He’s also 4th with 13 errors. Every once in a while, Bichette will put out a nice stop, reminding us of what could be. Then, of course, he may follow it up with an errant throw to first, which Vladdy does an excellent job to recover. The entire defensive package is not glowing and leads many to wonder if a move to second base is in his future.

Perhaps staving off this inevitability (?) is the fact that the Blue Jays do not have anyone ready to step in and fill his shoes. Looking at their Top Prospects, Orelvis Martinez would be the closest, but at age 20, the slugger may be a bit further off than his power stroke would lead us to believe and he may end up at the hot corner anyway. Newly drafted Tucker Toman looks to be a nice hitter, but is even further than Martinez. Simply, there is no one to take Bo’s spot.

This also complicates what others have been suggesting since the idea came up during the lead up to the Trade Deadline and that is a trade of Bichette. Could he be used to bring in uber pitching? That was the belief from some. Others wanted to trade him because they were frustrated with his season, but they clearly were missing the whole ‘selling low’ thing. More than that, though, everyone was missing the massive hole a trade of Bichette would create. There is no way the Blue Jays would have been a better team by trading Bo for a starter.

I have to mention the idea that was thrown at me recently. Trade Cavan Biggio and Bichette in the offseason. My response was, “Trade them for what?” and the reply was, “For pitching stupid.”. So I asked who would play short stop and they suggested trading for a better one. So, the idea is to trade the current SS and Biggio for some pitching and then dip into the farm to land a better SS. An offseason where you trade a SS to end up getting a SS back seems kind of silly. There is no guarantee that works out like the genius whose plan this is thinks it will.

Instead, the above genius and everyone else are going to have to get used to the fact that Bo Bichette is the everyday short stop for the Toronto Blue Jays. His defense is what it is and his offense is not likely to continue to disappoint. JFtC readers should stay tuned for a vintage Bob Ritchie Deep Dive on Bo coming soon. It will focus a lot on answering the ‘WTF is up with Bo this year’ question.

But, like it or not, Bo is the Blue Jays’ short stop and is capable of being a star. Yes, he has his flaws, but how spoiled to you have to be not to appreciate one of the game’s best young talents?