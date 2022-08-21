August 20th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: 7 RBI game for Buffalo’s Rafael Lantigua

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo- The Bisons scored single runs in the 1st, 2nd, and 7th innings. In the 5th, Gabriel Moreno singled home Vinny Capra and Rafael Lantigua double home a pair, 5-0. In the 8th the Bisons scored 4 run off a GRAND SLAM to extend the lead. Buffalo scored 10 runs on 12 hits, hitting a double and two home runs. Bowden Francis (2IP), Brandon Eisert (1IP), and Tim Mayza (1IP) no-hit the IronPigs over the first 4 innings. Hayden Juenger allowed a single to the first batter but retired the 6 straight, striking out the side in the 6th. Adrain Hernandez continues to struggle, allowing a solo home run in his one inning of work. Foster Griffin and Kyle Johnston finished the game with scoreless innings.

New Hampshire- Sem Robberse made his Fisher Cats debut, throwing 5 innings, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits and 2 walks. Brady Lail struggled again, allowing 3 runs in his one inning of work. Lail has allowed 11 runs on 10 hits in his last 3 appearances over 2 innings. Paxton Schultz provided NH with 2 scoreless, no-hit innings. Sebastian Espino drove in John Aiello with the Fisher Cats first run in the 7th inning. Zac Cook hit into a double play in the 7th but Phil Clarke scored to make it 2-6. John Aiello hit a 9th inning 2-run home run to pull the Cats to 4-6.

Vancouver- Everett made quick work of Dahian Santos in his Advanced-A debut. The AquaSox scored 6 runs on 4 walks and 3 runs as Santos failed to get out of the inning. In typical Santos fashion, both outs he registered were via the strikeout. Better luck next time. Naswell Paulino held the AquaSox to one hit over 3.1IP; unfortunately, that one hit was a two-run home run. Garrett Farmer didn’t have his best stuff, giving up 6 runs over 1.2IP as Everett cruised to a 14 to 4 victory. At the plate, Dasan Brown continues his development with a double and a pair of singles in five at-bats. Andres Sosa and Glenn Santiago put the C’s on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI double and an RBI single. Vancouver scored two more runs in the 7th off a Rainer Nunez RBI double and a Riley Tirotta RBI single.

Dunedin- The D-Jays at back to .500 winning 6 games in a row. Kendry Rojas cruised through 3 innings, no-hitting the Hammerheads. Jose De Leon threw a rehab inning and allowed one run on a hit and a walk. He struck out two. Harry Rutkoski threw 3 scoreless innings, striking out 3 batters and allowing one hit. Cade Doughty hit his 3rd, a solo shot in the 1st inning. Roque Salinas drove in two runs in the 6th with a single. Devonte Brown tied the game in the 7th, reaching on a throwing error, scoring Dylan Rock. Peyton Williams singled home Estiven Machado in the 11th inning for the win.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (62-53)

Won 10 to 1

HR- Rafael Lantigua (2) and Yoshi Tsutsugo (3)

Starter- Bowden Francis 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 2BB, 2K on 36 pitches

W- Hayden Juenger (2-0, 3.68ERA)

H- Tim Mayza (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (49-64)

Loss 4 to 6

HR- John Aiello (7)

Starter- Sem Robberse 5.0IP, 3H, 3R, 2BB, 0K, and 1HRA on 57 pitches

L- Robberse (0-1, 5.40ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (58-51)

Loss 4 to 14

HR- none

Starter- Dahian Santos 0.2IP, 3H, 6R, 4BB, 2K on 35 pitches

L- Santos (0-1, 81.00ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (56-56)

Won 6 to 5

HR- Cade Doughty (3)

Starter- Kendry Rojas 3.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 2K on 39 pitches

W- Ben Baggett (2-0, 1.20ERA)

REHAB- Jose De Leon 1.0IP, H, R, BB, 2K

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (27-26)

Loss 3 to 4

HR- none

Starter Fernando Chacon 1.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 1K

L- Edgar Castro (3-2, 2.81ERA)

BSV- Stephen Vargas (1)

SV- Sergio Caruci (1)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Rafael Lantigua of the Buffalo Bisons.

The 24-yr-old native of Puerto Plata, D.R., had a career game on Saturday. Playing 2nd base and batting 5th, the 5-foot-8 infielder drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning. He grounded out in the 3rd inning. In the 5th with the bases loaded again, Lantigua jumped on the first pitch of the at-bat, doubling home Spencer Horwitz and Gabriel Moreno. Zack Collins was thrown out at home stealing an RBI from Rafael.

Lantigua singled in the 7th for his 2nd hit of the game. In the 8th inning, Rafael stepped to the plate with bases juiced for the 3rd time in the game. With the count full, Lantigua connected for his 2nd Triple-A home run, a GRAND SLAM.

The Herd’s infielder finished 3-for-4 with a run scored, 7RBI, a double, a home run, and a walk. Lantigua has played 12 games since joining the Buffalo Bisons on August 6th, posting a .341BA. He’s hit 4 doubles and 2 home runs to drive in 13 runs and scored 5 runs. He also has 7 walks and 4 strikeouts for a .438OBP with a 1.023OPS.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno was back in the lineup, batting 3rd and DH’ing. In 5 t-bats, Moreno collected three singles and a stolen base while scoring two runs and driving in one run. Moreno still hasn’t found his power stroke, hitting just 13 doubles and two home runs in 52 games, driving in 29RBI. Gabriel owns a .308 batting average with a .768OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The Blue Jays’ top infield prospect played 3rd base and batted cleanup. Orelvis went hitless for the 3rd straight game, going 0-for-3 with a run scored and a strikeout. Orelvis has the opposite problem that Gabriel has. Orelvis can’t hit consistently but hits for legit power when he connects, hitting 15 doubles and 27HR in 96 games. Martinez has driven 68RBI with a .207BA and .756OPS.

