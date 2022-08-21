August 21st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Two home run game for Doughty. Moreno 4-for-4.

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- Thomas Hatch allowed 4 runs on 5 hits over 5 innings. Thomas looked good in the 1st and 2nd inning before struggling in the 3rd and 4th innings. In the 4th, Hatch gave up a 2-run home run, the 11th longball he’s allowed this season. Matt Peacock (1IP), Julian Merryweather (0.2IP), Trent Thornton (0.1IP), and Jackson Rees (1IP) held the IronPigs in check over the next three innings. In the 1st inning, Otto Lopez walked and stole 2nd base, scoring on a throwing error. In the 3rd, LJ Talley brought Rafael Lantigua home in a ground ball, 2-1. In the 4th, Nathan Lukes grounded out, scoring Otto Lopez. The Herd scored 3 runs on 8 hits in the loss.

New Hampshire- Jimmy Robbins made his AA debut, throwing 4 scoreless innings. Andrew Bash followed with 3 scoreless innings. Jimmy Burnette pitched a scoreless 8th. Parker Caracci struggled, allowing one run on two hits, two walks, and a strikeout. In the 6th, Luis De Los Santos doubled home the red-hot Davis Schneider with the game’s first run. Orelvis Martinez followed with a 2-run home run, 3-0. In the following inning, Schneider doubled home Trevor Schwecke and Sebastian Espino, 5-0. Still in the 7th, Luis De Los Santos singled to CF, scoring Schneider with NH’s 6th run.

Vancouver- The AquaSox scored 3 runs in the 2nd and 3rd inning, scoring 4 runs in the 8th. Tory Watson allowed three runs over two innings. Eric Pardinho allowed 3 runs in the 3rd inning. Mason Fluharty threw two scoreless innings in the 4th and 5th innings. Jol Concepcion followed with two no-hit innings, striking out 4 batters. Sam Ryan struggled in the 8th, walking 3 batters, and allowing 4 runs on two hits including a 3-run home run. The C’s scored a single run in the 2nd, 3rd, and 7th innings. Dasan Brown, Damiano Palmegiani, and Jommer Hernandez each had two-hit games.

Dunedin- The D-Jays extend their win streak to 7 games. Cooper Benson allowed one run over 3 innings. Kelvin Perez provided the D-Jays with 3 strong innings, allowing 2 unearned runs. Trey Crumbie improved to 3-0, allowing one run on 3 hits over 2.0IP. The D-Jays scored single runs in the 1st, 6th, and 7th inning. Behind 5-3 heading into the bottom of the 9th, Jerry Huntzinger singled, Roque Salinas HBP, a wild pitch advanced the runners, Josh Kasevich RBI groundout, Alan Roden RBI sac fly, and Cade Doughty walk-off home run.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (62-54)

Loss 3 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Thomas Hatch 5.0IP, 5H, 4R, 1BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 78 pitches

L- Hatch (7-6, 4.57ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (50-64)

Won 6 to 1

HR- Orelvis Martinez (28)

Starter- Jimmy Robbins 4.0IP, 3H, 0R, 1BB, 3K on 63 pitches

W- Andrew Bash (9-4, 4.18ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (58-52)

Loss 3 to 10

HR- Damiano Palmegiani (9)

Starter- Tory Watson 2.0IP, 3H, 3R, 2BB, 2K on 41 pitches

L- Watson (0-1, 6.14ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (57-56)

Won 6 to 5

HR- Cade Doughty (5)

Starter- Cooper Benson 3.0IP, 5H, 1R, 1BB, 2K on 44 pitches

W- Trey Cumbie (3-0, 0.82ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (27-26)

Games results from August 20th

Loss 3 to 4

HR- none

Starter Fernando Chacon 1.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 1K

L- Edgar Castro (3-2, 2.81ERA)

BSV- Stephen Vargas (1)

SV- Sergio Caruci (1)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Otto Lopez (2-for-3, 2R, 2BB, K, SB), Chavez Young (0-for-2, 2BB, 2K)

NH- Andrew Bash (3IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 2K, W), Davis Schneider (2-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB, K, 2B, SB), Luis De Los Santos (2-for-5, R, 2RBI, 2B, K)

C’s- Dasan Brown (2-for-4, K), Damiano Palmegiani (2-for-4, R, RBI, HR, K), Jommer Hernandez (2-for-5, 2R, 2K, 2B), Mason Fluharty (2IP, 2H, BB, 4K), Jol Concepcion (2IP, BB, 4K)

Dunedin- Alan Roden (0-for-2, R, RBI, 2BB, SB)

FCL-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Cade Doughty of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays 2nd round selection in 2022, Cade is having an excellent first month as a professional. On Sunday, the 21-yr-old was at 2nd base and batted 3rd. The 2B/3B struck out, flew out, and grounded out in his first three at-bats. In the 7th inning, Doughty homered to left center field, a solo shot. In the 9th inning with the Hammerheads ahead 3 to 5, the D-Jays tied the game with Josh Kasevich hitting an RBI groundout and Alan Roden hitting an RBI sac fly, 5-5. This set the stage for the LSU alum to be the hero and that’s what he did. Cade took a 1-0 pitch to left-center field for his 2nd home run of the game.

In 8 games, the 21-yr-old owns a .341BA with 1.231OPS. Cade has 4 doubles and 5HR with 14RBI.

Baseball America has the following scouting grades for Cade Doughty. Hit:55 Power:50 Run:50 Field:45 Arm:55

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno was behind the plate, batting 3rd for the Herd. The gifted catcher went 4-for-4 with 4 singles. Moreno pushed his batting average up to .322 with a .804OPS. In 54 games, Gabriel has 13 doubles and 2 home runs with 28 runs scored and 30RBI.

Orelvis Martinez

The Blue Jays’ top infield prospect was given a partial day off, DH’ing and batting 4th for the Fisher Cats. Orelvis hit a two-out, 2-run home run in the 6th inning. In 97 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 70RBI with a .208BA and .765OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * *