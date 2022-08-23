JFtC podcast Ep307- Blue Jays, Yanks & the Playoff Picture

Featured JFtC Radio Podcast

Shaun Doyle

JFtC presents Ep307 of our podcast. This week: ABS, Blue Jays, Yanks, the playoff picture and Fake News!

JFtC presents Ep307 of our podcast. We’ve got a great episode of Blue Jays talk for all this week. Our MLB Minute segment will discuss the implementation of Automated Balls and Strikes. We also dive into the Blue Jays recent play and how they handled the Yankees and where they’ll end up when the season ends. We’ll also wrap things up with our Fake News segment, which is always good fun!

 

LISTEN HERE:

 

 

And, don’t miss our other Blue Jays programming. The On Fek Circle airs live Tuesdays at 6pmET. That’s hosted by Steve Fek and will bring you discussion like you won’t find anywhere else. It’s old school baseball meets off the wall humour. On Thursdays at 6pmET, you have to tune in to Sunny Side of the Dome, hosted by Karen Soutar. Her show is the best mix of knowledgeable, logical baseball talk mixed with refreshing positivity.

 

*****
*****
