August 23rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Lopez, Schneider, and Aiello continue to excel

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- The Herd jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the 1st inning, scoring 5 more runs in the 4th and a run in the 5th, building a 10-5 lead after 5 innings. Columbus worked their way back into the game with a run in the 6th and 4 runs in the 9th to tie the game 10-10. Columbus scored a run in the 10th, taking the lead.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats hit three long balls, scoring 6 runs on 7 hits. Unfortunately, Adam Kloffenstein was hit hard in this one. He struck out 4 batters with no walks but surrendered 3 home runs, allowing 6 runs on 9 hits over 5IP. Gabriel Ponce allowed two runs on two hits, surrendering a 2-run home run in the 6th inning. Sean Mellen provided some much-needed relief with 1.1IP no-hit innings including 3K. Parker Caracci wasn’t sharp, retiring two batters, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits.

Vancouver- Abdiel Mendoza struggled with the strike zone all game, walking 6 batters but striking out 5. He was scoreless through 4 innings but couldn’t get out of the 5th. He retired just one batter, allowing 3 runs in that inning. Matt Svanson bailed him out and pitched 2.2 scoreless innings with 6K for his 3rd win as a member of the C’s. Miguel Hiraldo double home Riley Tirotta with Vancover’s first run in the 4th. In the 5th inning, Gabriel Martinez singled home Alex De Jesus to pull with in one run. Andres Sosa hit his 5th home run in the 6th, a two-run affair to give the C’s the win.

Dunedin- suspended due to rain in the 7th with Bradenton up 0-3.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (62-55)

Loss 10 to 11

HR- Nathan Lukes (8), Yoshii Tsutsugo (4), Zack Collins (3), and LJ Talley (4)

Starter- Shaun Anderson 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 2K on 26 pitches

L- Matt Peacock (1-2, 4.58ERA)

BSV- Trent Thornton (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (50-65)

Loss 6 to 10

HR- Addison Barger (7), John Aiello (8), Davis Schneider (5)

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 5.0IP, 9H, 6R, 0BB, 4K, and 3HRA on 67 pitches

L- Gabriel Ponce (1-5, 3.86ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (59-52)

Won 4 to 3

HR- Andres Sosa (5)

Starter- Abdiel Mendoza 4.1IP, 2H, 3R, 6BB, 5K on 81 pitches

W- Matt Svanson (3-0, 3.07ERA)

H- Garrett Farmer (2)

SV- Connor Cooke (5)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (57-56)

Sunday, August 21st results

Won 6 to 5

HR- Cade Doughty (5)

Starter- Cooper Benson 3.0IP, 5H, 1R, 1BB, 2K on 44 pitches

W- Trey Cumbie (3-0, 0.82ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Loss 0 to 7

HR- none

Starter Johan Simon 2.1IP, 5H, 4R, 2BB, 2K

L- Simon (2-2, 2.96ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Zack Collins (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, BB, HR), Vinny Capra (2-for-5), Nathan Lukes (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR, BB), Yoshi Tsutsugo (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR, 2BB, 2K), LJ Talley (3-for-5, 2R, RBI, HR, 2K)

NH- Addison Barger (1-for-5, R, RBI, HR, K), Will Robertson (1-for-2, R, RBI, 2BB, K)

C’s- Andres Sosa (3-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR, 2B), Miguel Hiraldo (1-for-3, R, RBI, 2B, BB, K), Gabriel Martinez (2-for-4, RBI), Riley Tirotta (2-for-4, R), Alex De Jesus (2-for-5, R, 2K, 2B), Matt Svanson (2.2IP, 3H, 0R, 0BB, 6K)

Dunedin-

FCL- Angel Santana (3.0IP, 1H, 1BB, 4K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to a trio of smoking hot bats in AAA and AA. Instead of focusing on one player, let’s take a look at a top prospect regaining his form and a pair of prospects having breakout seasons in 2022.

Otto Lopez– The 23-yr-old is riding a 9-game hit streak. He went 2-for-5 with a run scored and stolen base. It was Otto’s third multi-hit game in a row. Lopez has played 9 games in August, batting .459 with 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 5RBI, 9 runs scored, and one stolen base. Looking back to July, Otto posted a .299/.386/.494 slash with 5 doubles, 3 triples, 2HR, and 5 stolen bases in 23 games.

Davis Schneider- The 23-yr-old infielder is transitioning to the outfield with 38 games played in LF and 4 games in RF. Davis is still seeing some time in the infield, playing 29 games at 2B and 3 games at 3B. After batting under .200 in the first two months with the C’s, Davis was promoted to New Hampshire in July after batting .329 with 9 doubles and 5HR in June. Schneider had a decent first month at AA, batting .250 with .785OPS while collecting 4 doubles and 3HR in 18 games. On Tuesday, Davis Schnieder hit his 5th longball since joining the Fisher Cats, going 1-for-4. In 11 games in August, Schnieder is slashing .372/.460/.605 with 3 doubles, 2 triples, a home run, 6RBI, and 5SB to go along with an 11-game on-base streak.

John Aiello- A former 14th-round selection from 2018, the 25-yr-old corner infielder has nine 2-hit games in August over 15 games. John has collected 2-hits in 4 of his last 5 games. John went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a solo home run in the 2nd inning for his 8th longball. He owns a .360BA with a .998OPS with 3 doubles and 2HR, 7BB, 6K, and 6RBI in 14 games in August. Aiello has turned into a consistent contributor to the Fisher Cats club since batting .275 with 4 doubles, and a HR in June and batting .307 with 5 doubles, a triple, and a home run in July.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno was behind the plate, batting 3rd for the Herd. The gifted catcher went 1-for-5, with two runs scored and two runs batted. Moreno drove in a pair in the 1st inning, punching a double to right to score Otto Lopez and Spencer Horwitz. He was brought home in a Nathan Lukes two-run home run. Gabby’s batting .319 with a .799OPS. In 54 games, Gabriel has 14 doubles and 2 home runs with 30 runs scored and 32RBI.

Orelvis Martinez

The Blue Jays’ top infield prospect played SS, batting 4th for the Fisher Cats. Orelvis was hitless in three at-bats with a walk. Martinez also committed a throwing error, his 14th error of the season. In 98 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 70RBI with a .207BA and .762OPS.

