August 24th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Moreno goes 3-for-4, driving in 3 runs

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- Bowden Francis opened with two scoreless innings. Andrian Hernandez, Julian Merryweather, Foster Griffin, and Zach Pop each threw one scoreless inning, holding the Clippers to one hit, 3BB, and 6K. Hayden Juenger picked up the win, no hitting Columbus through the 7th and 8th. Matt Gage struggled in the 9th, allowing a two-run home run. The Herd scored early, scoring 4 runs in the 1st and 2 runs in the 2nd. The Clippers held the Bisons scoreless the rest of the way. Otto Lopez has collected at least two hits in 5 straight games, extending his hit streak to 11, Moreno has hits in 7 straight, and Nathan Lukes has home runs in his last two games.

New Hampshire- Alejandro Melean walked 3 and struck out 3, allowing one run on two hits over 5 innings. A walk, a wild pitch, and a single in the 1st inning produced the first run for the Pats but after Alejandro allowed a leadoff single in the 2nd, he shut Sommerset down. Braden Scott struggled, allowing 2 runs to cross in the 6th but Brady Lail, who allowed 12 runs over his last four outings (5IP), finished the game with 2 scoreless. The Fisher Cats managed just two runs on three hits, including two solo home runs in the 5th.

Vancouver- Hillsboro scored a run in the 2nd, 4th, and 6th inning to take a 0-3 advantage after 7 innings. They scored 3 runs in the 8th to extend the lead to 0-6 before the C’s exploded for 5 runs in the bottom half of the 8th, courtesy of a 3-run double and a pair of RBI singles. Unfortunately, the Hops took the winds out of their sails, scoring three more runs in the 9th.

Dunedin- Edisson Gonzalez no-hit the Marauders over 3 innings, striking out 4. Jose De Leon had a successful rehab outing, no-hitting the Marauders in the 4th. Ryan Jennings picked up the win in his professional debut, throwing a scoreless 5th and 6th. The D-Jays held on to the lead despite some shaky relief from Ryan Chasse (1.1IP, 1R), Devereaux Harrison (0.2IP, 2R), and Kelsey Ward (debut 1.0IP, 3R). The D-Jays scored single runs in the 4th and 8th while scoring 5 runs in the 6th and 4 runs in the 9th.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (63-55)

Won 6 to 2

HR- Nathan Lukes (9)

Starter- Bowden Francis 2.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 2K on 31 pitches

W- Hayden Juenger (3-0, 3.24ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (50-66)

Loss 2 to 3

HR- Will Robertson (8)

Starter- Alejandro Melean 5.0IP, 2H, 1R, 3BB, 3K on 70 pitches

L- Braden Scott (3-3, 6.17ERA)/BSV3

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (59-53)

Loss 5 to 9

HR- none

Starter- Micheal Dominguez 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 77 pitches

L- Dominguez (0-2, 4.74ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (58-57)

Won 11 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Edison Gonzalez 3.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 4K on 33 pitches

W- Ryan Jennings (1-0, 0.00ERA) (professional debut)

SV- Ryan Chasse (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Game results from August 23rd

Loss 0 to 7

HR- none

Starter Johan Simon 2.1IP, 5H, 4R, 2BB, 2K

L- Simon (2-2, 2.96ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Roque Salinas of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The 19-yr-old outfielder stands 5-for-7 so he will always be criticized for that. Despite that, Salinas has put together a very productive rookie season with Dunedin. Signed as a FA in January, Salinas was assigned to the D-Jays on April 27th, making his professional debut on the 28th with a 1-for-5 game. In May, Roque collected 5 doubles with a .254BA and 11RBI. Over the next two months, Salinas hit .276 and .273, slashing .260/.286/.332 over his 57 games.

It’s been more of the same in August for the left-hitting outfielder. In 14 games, Roque Salinas has a .289BA with 4 doubles, a HR, and 10RBI while batting at the bottom of the lineup.

On Wednesday, the native of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico played CF, batting 9th. His first hit was a single in the 5th. With the base loaded, 2-outs, and three runs in in the 6th, Roque ripped a double to right field to clear the bases.

Over his last four games, Salinas has 8 hits, 4 doubles, 7RBI, and a run scored. He’s pushed his batting up to .265 from .249. In 71 games, Salinas has 13 doubles, 2 triples, 2HR, and 36RBI while walking just 7 times with 34K.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno was behind the plate, batting 3rd for the Herd. The gifted catcher had a big game, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and 3RBI. Gabriel singled home Otto Lopez in the 1st inning and hit a 2-run single in the 2nd inning. Gabby’s batting .326 with a .812OPS. In 55 games, Gabriel has 15 doubles and 2 home runs with 31 runs scored and 35RBI.

Orelvis Martinez

The Blue Jays’ top infield prospect played SS, batting 4th for the Fisher Cats. Orelvis was hitless in four at-bats with a pair of strikeouts. In 99 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 70RBI with a .204BA and .753OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * *