Sunny Side of the Dome: Blue Jays Pitching Bouncing Back

Shaun Doyle

JFtC presents Sunny Side of the Dome, hosted by Karen Soutar. This week, Karen discusses the Blue Jays rotation leading the way

Jays From the Couch presents Sunny Side of the Dome, hosted by Karen Soutar. This week, Karen discusses the Blue Jays rotation and how it seems to have found its stride lately, which is setting the tone for the rest of the team.

