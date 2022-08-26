August 25th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Palmegiani drives in 5 for C’s

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 1.

Buffalo- Casey Lawrence allowed 5 runs on 3 home runs over 5 innings. Jackson Rees and Kyle Johnston each allowed a run in their one-inning outs. Brandon Eisert allowed two runs in the 8th. The Herd scored 5 runs in the 1st inning but were held scoreless until poking on run across in the 7th inning.

New Hampshire- Sebastian Espino singled home Luis De Los Santos and Phil Clarke in the 10th inning for the win. Luis Quinones allowed a two-run home run in the 3rd inning but struck out 8 batters over 5 innings. Juan Nunez (1IP), Jake Elliott (2IP), and Jimmy Burnette (2IP) held the Pats to a run on three hits over 5 innings.

Vancouver- Another back-and-forth game between the C’s and the Hops. Vancouver scored 4 runs in the 3rd and 6th inning, scoring the winning runs in the 7th. Garrett Spain scored the tying run on a balk and Damiano Palmegiani brought Dasan Brown home with a fielder’s choice. The C’s earned their 60th win, scoring 10 runs on 6 hits, walking 9 times, and going 4-for-7 with RISP.

Dunedin- Geison Urbaez pitched a beauty game with 5 scoreless innings in the shortened game. Dylan Rock and Jerry Huntzinger drew bases-loaded walks in the 4th inning to score a pair of runs. In the 5th, Devonte Brown singled home Cade Doughty and Dylan Rock scored Peyton Williams with a groundout.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (63-56)

Loss 6 to 9

HR- none

Starter- Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 8H, 5R, 2BB, 0K, and 3HRA on 81 pitches

L- Jackson Rees (0-1, 9.00ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (51-66)

Won 4 to 3

HR- Sebastian Espino (12)

Starter- Luis Quinones 5.0IP, 3H, 2R, 1BB, 8K, and 1HRA on 78 pitches

W- Jimmy Burnette (4-3, 4.88ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (60-53)

Won 10 to 9

HR- Damiano Palmegiani (10) and PK Morris (11)

Starter- Chad Dallas 4.2IP, 6H, 5R, 2BB, 4K on 70 pitches

W- Mason Fluharty (1-0, 3.52ERA)/BSV1

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (59-57)

Won 5 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Geison Urbaez 5.0IP, 5H, 0R, 2BB, 5K on 67 pitches

W- Urbaez (3-3, 3.74ERA)

SV- Trey Crumbie (5)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Game results from August 23rd

Loss 0 to 7

HR- none

Starter Johan Simon 2.1IP, 5H, 4R, 2BB, 2K

L- Simon (2-2, 2.96ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Damiano Palmegiani of the Vancouver C’s

The 22-yr-old former 14th-round selection from the 2021 Draft started the season with the Dunedin Blue Jays. He earned a promotion to Vancouver after mashing 11HR and 14 doubles across 56 games with the D-Jays. He made his Advanced-A debut on June 22nd, going 2-for-3 with a run scored, 6 total bases, a solo home run, and a walk.

In his first full month with the Canadians, Damiano produced a .260BA with 3 doubles and 5HR while driving in 11RBI. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been as productive in August, positing a .194BA, walking just 8 times but striking out 23 times. As a result, he’s seen his OPS drop from .877 to .707 month to month.

On Thursday, Damiano was manning the hot corner and batting 3rd. His only hit came in the 3rd innings, as he went 1-for-5 in the game. But in the 3rd, Palmegiani stepped to the plate with the bases juiced and one out. He took strike one looking and strike two swinging before depositing the 3rd pitch of the at-bat over the fence in center field for some salami.

In the C’s 4-run 6th, Palmegiani contributed with a walk. He came around to score on PK Morris’s 11th dinger. In the 7th inning, with two on and one out, Dam was at the plate when Garrett Spain scored the tying run on a balk. Dam put the ball in the ball and reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Dasan Brown with the winning run.

Since joining the C’s, he owns a .241BA with 9 doubles and 10HR over 48GP. In 104 games between two levels, Damiano has hit 21 long balls with 23 doubles while driving in 72RBI.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno was given the day off after going 3-for-4 with a run scored and 3RBI in yesterday’s game. Gabby’s batting .326 with a .812OPS. In 55 games, Gabriel has 15 doubles and 2 home runs with 31 runs scored and 35RBI.

Orelvis Martinez

The Blue Jays’ top infield prospect was at the hot corner, batting 4th for the Fisher Cats. Orelvis was hitless for the third straight game, going 0-for-4 with 3 strikeouts. In 100 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 70RBI with a .202BA and .745OPS.

