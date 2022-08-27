August 26th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Otto Lopez extends hit streak to 13 games

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 4 and 0.

Buffalo- Another bullpen day for the Herd. Nick Allgeyer opened with two scoreless. Julian Merryweather with a scoreless inning, picked up his 2nd win. Tayler Saucedo (1IP), Shaun Anderson (1IP), Trent Thornton (2IP), Adrian Hernandez (1IP), and Matt Gage (1IP) finished off the shutout. Allgeyer allowed a hit and Gage allowed the other hit. Otto Lopez extended his hit streak to 13 games, hitting a 2-run double in the 4th inning. Trevor Schwecke earned his 2nd promotion of the season, making his Triple-A debut with a double, a walk, two runs scored, and an RBI.

New Hampshire- Ricky Tiedemann no-hit the Patriots over 3 innings. Jol Concepcion made his AA debut with a scoreless 4th inning. Paxton Schultz picked up his 7th win, allowing a solo home run over 5 innings. Addison Barger doubled home, Davis Schneider and Cam Eden. Zach Britton singled home Luis De Los Santos and Addison Barger in the 5th, 4-0. Davis Schneider brought Zac Cook with the Fisher Cats’ 5th run with a sac fly.

Vancouver- The C’s scored 2 runs in the 2nd and 6th innings, scoring one run in the 3rd. Trenton Wallace struck out 11 batters, allowing one run on two hits over 5.2IP. Sam Ryan allowed a 6th inning 2-run home run being charged with a blown save but the C’s scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th so he picked up the win. Matt Svanson and Connor Cooke both threw shutout innings picking up a hold and a save.

Dunedin- Larazo Estrada allowed a run in the 2nd inning, finishing with 4 strikeouts over 3IP. Kelvin Perez allowed 3 runs on 3 hits, over 2IP. Ian Churchill threw 1.2IP, striking out 3 for his 1st career win. The D-Jays scored 5 runs in the 2nd inning and 2 in the 4th for 7 runs on 10 hits.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (64-56)

Won 6 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 0K on 25 pitches

W- Julian Merryweather (2-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Tayler Saucedo (3)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-66)

Won 5 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Ricky Tiedemann 3.0IP, 0H, 0R, 2BB, 2K on 39 pitches

W- Paxton Schultz (7-5, 3.84ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (61-53)

Won 5 to 3

HR- Miguel Hiraldo (8)

Starter- Trenton Wallace 5.2IP, 2H, 1R, 0BB, 11K on 81 pitches

W- Sam Ryan (1-0, 24.00ERA)/BSV1

H- Matt Svanson (1)

SV- Connor Cooke (6)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (60-57)

Won 7 to 5

HR- Peyton Williams (1,2)

Starter- Lararo Estrada 3.0IP, 2H, 1R, 0BB, 4K on 49 pitches

W- Ian Churchill (1-0, 1.69ERA)

SV- Ben Baggett (2)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Game results from August 23rd

Loss 0 to 7

HR- none

Starter Johan Simon 2.1IP, 5H, 4R, 2BB, 2K

L- Simon (2-2, 2.96ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Peyton Williams of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The D-Jays new 1st base batted cleanup and had a big game on Friday. In the 1st inning, Peyton reached on a throwing error. In the 2nd inning, Williams stepped to the plate after a Cade Doughty stroked a 3-run double and a pitching change. Williams took a 1-1 pitch out of the park for a 2-run HR, his 1st professional home run.

His next at-bat came in the 4th inning with Josh Kasevich at 3rd and two-outs. Peyton Williams jumped on the first pitch of the at-bat, sending it to right field for his 2nd homer of the day, 7-1.

In just 16 games, the free agent signee has a double, two HR, 10RBI, 14BB, and 18K with a .232/.403/.357 slash.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno caught the game, batting 2nd for the Bisons. Gabby went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He is now batting .320 with a .799OPS. In 56 games, Gabriel has 15 doubles and 2 home runs with 31 runs scored and 35RBI.

Orelvis Martinez

Another 0-for game for the Blue Jays’ top infield prospect who DH’d for the Fisher Cats. Orelvis went hitless for the fourth straight game, going 0-for-5 with 2 strikeouts. In 101 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 70RBI with a .199BA and .736OPS.

