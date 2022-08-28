August 27th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Hatch roughed up for 6 runs

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- Thomas Hatch allowed 6 runs on 8 hits over 4.2IP for his 7th loss. Matt Peacock threw 1.1 scoreless. Eric Yardley allowed a 2-run home run in the 7th. Foster Griffin and Vinny Nittoli finished the game with two scoreless innings. Spencer Horwitz picked up three hits and a walk; unfortunately, the rest of the team was held to 2 runs on 6 hits. Otto Lopez extended his hits streak to 14 with an 8th-inning single.

New Hampshire- Sem Robberse struggled in the 1st inning, allowed a 3-run home run to Austin Wells. Sem settled down to retire the next 9 batters after the homer. He put up four scoreless innings to finish his day. Andrew Bash also allowed a home run, a two-run shot to left field in the 6th inning. Parker Caracci threw a scoreless 8th. The Fisher Cats’ offense was held to 2 runs on 4 hits. Will Robertson hit a solo home run in the 4th inning.

Vancouver- The Hops jumped all over Dahain Santos in the 1st inning, stoking two home runs. This was Santos’ 2nd start since being promoted. This one was marginally better, as he managed to throw 3 innings. Garrett Farmer followed with 3.2 innings, striking out 4 with 2 runs allowed. Naswell Paulino (1.1IP) and TJ Brock (1IP) finished the game with 2.1 scoreless but the damage was done. The C’s scored their only run in the 6th inning when Rainer Nunez singled home Dasan Brown.

Dunedin- Kendry Rojas held the Marauders to one hit over 3.2 scoreless innings. Yondrei Rojas followed with retired the first 5 batters he faced but ran into trouble in the 6th, allowing two runs. Yondrei settled down to pitch a clean-ish 7th and 8th innings. Devereaux Harrison picked up his professional save with a scoreless 9th. The D-Jays scored 5 runs on 11 hits with Josh Kasevich, Alen Roden, and Jose Ferrer all finishing with two hits.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (64-57)

Loss 2 to 8

HR- none

Starter- Thomas Hatch 4.2IP, 8H, 6R, 2BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 92 pitches

L- Hatch (7-7, 4.86ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-67)

Loss 2 to 5

HR- Will Robertson (9)

Starter- Sem Robberse 5.0IP, 3H, 3R, 3BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 72 pitches

L- Sem (0-2, 5.40ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (61-54)

Loss 1 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Dahian Santos 3.0IP, 5H, 5R, 2BB, 3K, and 2HRA on 63 pitches

L- Santos (0-2, 27.00ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (61-57)

Won 5 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Kendry Rojas 3.2IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 5K on 44 pitches

W- Yondrei Rojas (1-1, 5.40ERA)

SV- Devereaux Harrison (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Spencer Horwitz (3-for-4, BB, 2B, BB), LJ Talley (2-for-4, RBI, 2B),

NH- Will Robertson (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, 2K)

C’s- Nasmwell Paulino (1.1IP, H, 2BB, 2K), Rainer Nunez (2-for-4, RBI, K)

Dunedin- Josh Kasevich (2-for-5, R, K), Devonte Brown (1-for-3, 3R, 2BB, 2K), Alan Roden (2-for-3, 2R, K), Jose Ferrer (2-for-3, 2RBI, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Andres Sosa of the Vancouver C’s.

Sosa has worked his way into regular at-bats this month after being used sparingly throughout 2022 and playing just 14 games in 2021. The 24-yr-old catcher saw his bat wake up in August and as a result, was used at DH and batting 2nd on Saturday.

The native of Hermosillo, Mexico, walked in the 1st, 6th, and 7th innings. His only hit was a 2-out single in the 9th. Not the most productive game but three walks is impressive. In 16 games in August, Sosa has slashed .385/.492/.712 for a 1.204OPS. He’s doubled 11 times with 2 home runs and 14RBI while walking 10 times and striking out 13 times.

For the season, Sosa has played 64 games with 20 doubles, a triple, 5HR, and 6 stolen bases. He’s scored 36 times, driving in 24RBI. Andres has 36 walks with 53 strikeouts. Thanks to an amazing August, Sosa owns a .247BA with a .866OPS.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno was not in the lineup. He is batting .320 with a .799OPS. In 56 games, Gabriel has 15 doubles and 2 home runs with 31 runs scored and 35RBI.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez was given the day off; unfortunately, he is hitless over his last four games. In 101 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 70RBI with a .199BA and .736OPS.

