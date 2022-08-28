August 28th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Lopez extends hit streak to 15 games

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 0 for 4.

Buffalo- The Clippers scored 14 runs on 15 hits. The Herd committed 4 errors resulting in 4 unearned runs. Not that it mattered much, as Buffalo only scored 3 runs on 3 hits. Cullen Large hit his 21st double and Otto Lopez extended his hit streak to 15 games. Spencer Horwitz went 0-for-2 but picked up 2 more walks.

New Hampshire- Jimmy Robbins allowed 4 runs on 3 hits over 3.2IP. Braden Scott was rocked for 4 runs in Somerset’s 8-run 4th. Brady Lail, Juan Nunez, Jake Elliott, and Jimmy Burnette no-hit the Pats over the final 4 innings. The Fisher Cats’ only run came in the 6th courtesy of Ryan Gold‘s 8th double of the season that drove in Luis De Los Santos.

Vancouver- The Hops scored a run in the 4th off Nathaneal Perez Lopez via a solo home run. Justin Kelly allowed two runs in the 5th. Mason Fluharty took the loss, allowing a run in the 8th inning. The C’s scored 3 runs on 8 hits, all 3 runs came in the 6th. Damiano Palmegiani singled home Dasan Brown, Rainer Nunez singled home Andres Sosa, and PK Morris hit a RBI sac fly.

Dunedin- Rafael Sanchez made his A-Ball debut, allowing 2 runs over 5 innings. Ryan Chasse and Ryan Jennings both allowed solo home runs in their inning of work. The D-Jays were shut out, collecting 4 hits including a double off the bat of Peyton Williams.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (64-58)

Loss 3 to 14

HR- none

Starter- Bowden Francis 2.0IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB, 1K on 43 pitches

L- Brandon Eisert (4-2, 3.42ERA)/BSV2

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-68)

Loss 1 to 8

HR- none

Starter- Jimmy Robbins 3.2IP, 3H, 4R, 2BB, 4K on 63 pitches

L- Robbins (0-1, 1.17ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (61-55)

Loss 3 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Nathaneal Perez Lopez 3.1IP, 4H, 1R, 3BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 60 pitches

L- Mason Fluharty (1-1, 3.72ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (61-58)

Loss 0 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Rafael Sanchez 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 72 pitches

L- Sanchez (0-1, 3.60ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Rafael Sanchez of the D-Jays.

The 23-yr-old pitcher is a 6-foot-1 righty out of Antilla, Cuba, signed on May 13th, 2022. He joined the DSL Blue Jays on June 6th and made 9 starts with the club. In 39.0IP, Sanchez allowed 37 hits and 11 walks for a 1.23WHIP. He finished with 40 strikeouts before heading to the FCL Blue Jays on August 8th.

Sanchez took the mound three times with the FCL Blue Jays, posting a 3.00ERA with 1.33WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 12 innings. With the FCL season complete, the Blue Jays organization moved him up to Dunedin before today’s game.

In 5 innings, Sanchez threw 53 of his 72 pitches for strikes. He induced a crazy 9 ground ball outs versus zero fly ball outs. He allowed a two-out double in the 1st inning but escaped unscathed, striking out Henry Davis. He threw a scoreless 2nd getting three groundball outs but he did allow a single to reach with two outs. Jack Brannigan tagged a 1-1 pitch with a runner for a two-run home run off Sanchez in the 3rd inning. Rafael would get the next two outs via the GB. He retired the 5 batters he faced but struggled with his control in the 5th inning.

Rafael Sanchez issued a leadoff walk, struck out Sergio Campana, and walked Tsung-Che Cheng. Sanchez got out of the inning with a double play ball to 3rd baseman Michael Turconi.

Across three levels and 13 starts, Rafael Sanchez owns a 2-3 record with a 3.05ERA with a 1.25WHIP. He’s walked 15 and struck out 56 in 56IP.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno was not in the lineup for the second straight game. He is batting .320 with a .799OPS. In 56 games, Gabriel has 15 doubles and 2 home runs with 31 runs scored and 35RBI.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez was given the day off on Saturday, returning to the lineup on Sunday. He played 3rd and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats. Unfortunately, the day off didn’t seem to help his luck as he went hitless in two at-bats. Orelvis is hitless over his last five games, going 0-for-18. In 102 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 70RBI with a .198BA and .733OPS.

