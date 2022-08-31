August 30th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Lopez hit streak reaches 16 games. Talley goes 5-for-6.

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 for 1.

Buffalo- Otto Lopez extended his hit streak to 16 games, going 4-for-6 with three runs scored, 2RBI, and a walk. Casey Lawrence opened with two scoreless innings. Jackson Rees surrendered two runs in the 3rd inning. Shaun Anderson and Tayler Saucedo held the Red Sox scoreless through the 4th, 5th, and 6th inning. Trent Thornton allowed a solo home run in the 8th inning. The Herd scored single runs in the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 9th inning, scoring 3 runs in the 6th, 5 runs in the 7th, and 2 runs in the 8th.

New Hampshire- Adam Kloffenstein pitched another stinker, allowing 5 runs over 3 innings. Andrew Bash threw 3 scoreless innings. Jol Concepcion was roughed up for 4 runs, including a 3-run home run in the 8th. The Fisher Cats scored 7 runs on 10 hits, scoring single runs in the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 7th innings. In the 6th, Zac Cook hit his 14th home run, a 2-run shot.

Vancouver- Damiano Palmegiani homered in the 1st inning, giving the C’s a 2-run lead. Gabriel Martinez hit a solo home run in the 2nd inning. Andres Sosa extended the lead with an RBI sac fly and Rainer Nunez made it a 4-run 2nd inning with a 2-run single, 6-0. In the 4th, Alex De Jesus hit his 1st home run since joining the Blue Jays organization, he also hit an RBI double in the 7th inning. Dasan Brown, who has looked really good with the C’s doubled home Alex De Jesus with the C’s 8th run. Abdiel Mendoza picked up win 6 with 6 scoreless innings. Eric Pardinho and Matt Svanson each allowed 2 runs to score in their inning of relief.

Dunedin- The D-Jays scored 9 runs on 11 hits, collecting a double and two home runs. Cade Doughty put the Blue Jays on the board with a 3-run home run. In the 5th, Devonte Brown put the D-Jays up 6-5 with a 2-run home run. Victor Mesia tied the game with an RBI single in the 7th inning and Josh Kasevich won with this a 2-run single in the 9th inning.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (65-58)

Won 14 to 3

HR- LJ Talley (5) and Zach Collins (5)

Starter- Casey Lawrence 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 1K on 21 pitches

W- Shaun Anderson (3-2, 3.25ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-69)

Loss 7 to 9

HR- Zac Cook (14)

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 3.0IP, 5H, 5R, 4BB, 1K on 70 pitches

L- Jol Concepcion (0-1, 13.50ERA)/BSV1

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (62-55)

Won 9 to 4

HR- Damiano Palmegiani (11), Gabriel Martinez (2) and Alex De Jesus (1)

Starter- Abdiel Mendoza 6.0IP, 3H, 0R, 1BB, 6K on 80 pitches

W- Mendoza (6-1, 2.79ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (62-58)

Won 9 to 7

HR- Cade Doughty (6) and Devonte Brown (2)

Starter- Irv Carter 3.0IP, 3H, 4R, 0BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 50 pitches

W- Trey Cumbie (4-0, 0.73ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Zach Collins (3-for-5, 2R, 4RBI, HR, 2B, BB, K), Vinny Capra (1-for-4, 2RBI, 2BB, 2B, K), Otto Lopez (4-for-6, 3R, 2RBI, BB, 2-2B), Shaun Anderson (2.0IP, 3H, BB, 2K)

NH- Zach Britton (1-for-2, 2R, 3BB, 2B), Luis De Los Santos (2-for-5, 2K), Sebastian Espino (0-for-3, R, 2BB, 2K), Philip Clarke (2-for-4, R, RBI, BB), Zac Cook (1-for-4, R, 3RBI, HR, 2K), Andrew Bash (3IP, 2H, 3BB, K), Jimmy Burnette (1.1IP, BB, 3K)

C’s- Dasan Brown (1-for-3, R, 1RBI, 2BB), Damiano Palmegiani (1-for-5, R, 2RBI, K), Gabriel Martinez (3-for-5, 2R, RBI, HR, 2B), Alex De Jesus (3-for-4, 3R, 2RBI, BB, K, 2B, HR)

Dunedin- Cade Doughty (1-for-5, R, 3RBI, HR, K), Josh Kasevich (2-for-5, R, 2RBI), Peyton Williams (3-for-4, R, BB, K), Devonte Brown (1-for-3, 2R, 2RBI, HR, BB, K), Victor Mesia (2-for-4, R, RBI), Trey Cumbie (2IP, 2BB, 3K), Ian Churchill (2.2IP, H, BB, 2K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to LJ Talley of the Buffalo Bisons.

The 25-yr-old out of Folkston, GA., had himself a night to remember. The former 7th rounder from the 2019 Draft played 2nd base, batting 8th. His first hit was a 2nd inning single. In the 4th inning, Talley launched a solo home run over the wall in right-center field. LJ struck out in the 5th. He singled in the 7th. In the 8th, LJ Talley led off the inning with a double and scored.

He finished 5-for-6 with two runs scored, an RBI, HR, double, and K. In 64 games at Triple-A, LJ Talley owns a .291/.355/.436 slash with 10 doubles, 4 triples, and 5HR. He’s scored 27 times with 26RBI, stealing 8 bases.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno returned to the lineup, batting 3rd and catching Casey Lawrence. Gabriel went 1-for-2 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI, and 3 walks. He is batting .321 with a .815OPS. In 57 games, Gabriel has 16 doubles and 2 home runs with 33 runs scored and 36RBI.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez played 3rd and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats on Tuesday. He ended his hitless streak at 0-for-18 with a single in the 3rd inning after walking in the 1st inning. In 103 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 71RBI with a .199BA and .732OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *