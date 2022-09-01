August 31st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Double bomb day for Hiraldo. Schneider, homer and a triple

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2-3.

Buffalo- The Red Sox laid it on the Bisons, scoring 3 runs in the 1st and 5 more in the 2nd. Nick Allgeyer didn’t stand a chance. He was lucky to survive the 1st and surrendered four straight singles to start the 2nd before being lifted for Sean Rackoski who promptly walked in a run. Rackoski would allow three inherited runs and one of his own in the inning. Adrain Hernandez, Julian Merryweather, Kyle Johnston (2IP), and Zach Pop held the Sox to an unearned run on 6 hits over 5.1 innings, striking out 6 and walking one. At the plate, the Herd scored one run on 4 hits. Otto Lopez‘s hit streak came to an end, going 0-for-4 with an RBI

New Hampshire- The Sea Dogs jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and never looked back. Alejandro Melean walked 5 and allowed 5 runs on 3 hits over 1.2IP. Gabriel Ponce allowed a run on 2 hits over 2.1IP which isn’t too bad but Juan Nunez allowed a 2-run home run in the 5th, stretching Portland’s lead to 8 to 1. The Fisher Cats scored a run in the 3rd off a Davis Schneider triple. Luis De Los Santos went yard in the 7th, followed by an RBI sac fly and an RBI single from Schneider to tally 3 runs in the inning.

Vancouver- GM1 Devereaux Harrison picked up his first win despite struggling in 1.1 innings of relief. He benefited from his offense scoring three runs in the 5th inning, taking a 6-2 lead. Micheal Dominguez struggled in the 2nd inning, allowing 2 runs but, overall, he pitched fairly well. Conor Cooke picked up his 7th save with a clean 7th. Gabriel Martinez scored Dasan Brown with a groundout in the 1st. Alex De Jesus (.283BA, 4 doubles, 2HR, 9RBI over his last 12GP) doubled home Rainer Nunez with the C’s second run of the 1st inning. Miguel Hiraldo gave the C’s the lead in the 4th with a solo home run, his 3rd home run in the past 12 games. Dasan Brown scored another run in the 5th off another RBI single from Gabriel Martinez. Alex De Jesus’ sac fly brought Andres Sosa home with the winning run and Miguel Hiraldo provided some insurance scoring Rainer Nunez with a single to LF. GM2 The C’s win again and remain one game back of the Emeralds for 1st place and a playoff spot. Naswell Paulino allowed 2 runs over 4 innings, both runs came in the 3rd inning. Garrett Farmer picked up his 5th win, allowing a solo home run in the 5th, throwing 2 innings, and striking out 3 batters. T.J. Brock earned his 1st save, despite allowing a run his one inning. The C’s scored a run in the 1st and 3rd innings, hitting a pair of solo home runs in the 4th. PK Morris doubled home Damiano Palmegiani with the winning run in the 5th inning.

Dunedin- The Tarpons won it in the 10th inning. Dunedin got some outstanding pitching from Edison Gonzalez and Kelsey Ward, who threw 4.1 shutout innings, allowing one hit. Harry Rutkowski struggled, allowing the Tarpons to tie the game with 3 runs in the 6th. Ryan Jennings held Tampa to a hit and three walks but no runs in the 7th and 8th innings. The D-Jays were held to 3 runs on 4 hits.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (65-59)

Loss 1 to 9

HR- none

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 1.0IP, 6H, 7R, 2BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 49 pitches

L- Allgeyer (5-5, 5.66ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-70)

Loss 4 to 9

HR- Luis De Los Santos (9)

Starter- Alejandro Melean 1.2IP, 3H, 5R, 5BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 52 pitches

L- Melean (0-3, 6.00ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (64-55)

GM 1 Won 6 to 4

HR- Miguel Hiraldo (9)

Starter- Micheal Dominguez 4.2IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 7K on 85 pitches

W- Devereaux Harrison (1-0, 13.50ERA)

SV- Conor Cooke (7)

GM2 Won 5 to 4

HR- Alex De Jesus (2) and Miguel Hiraldo (10)

Starter Naswell Paulino 4.0IP, 1H, 2R, 2BB, 2K on 69 pitches

W- Garrett Farmer (5-0, 3.40ERA)

SV- T.J. Brock (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (62-59)

Loss 3 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Edisson Gonzalez 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 1K on 33 pitches

BSV- Harry Rutkowski (1)

L- Ben Baggett (2-1, 1.02ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Kyle Johnston (2IP, 3H, 2K)

NH- Brady Lail (3IP, 3H, R, 6K), Zac Cook (2-for-4, K), Luis De Los Santos (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR)

C’s- GM1 Dasan Brown (0-for-2, 2R, 2BB), Andres Sosa (0-for-2, R, 2BB, K), Rainer Nunez (2-for-4, 2R, 2B, K), Gabriel Martinez (1-for-4, 2RBI), Alex De Jesus (1-for-2, 2RBI, 2B, K), Miguel Hiraldo (2-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR) GM2 Damiano Palmegiani (2-for-3, R, RBI), Alex De Jesus (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR), Miguel Hiraldo (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR), Garrett Spain (1-for-1, 2BB)

Dunedin- Kelsey Ward (2.1IP, 0H, 3BB, 2K), Ryan Jennings (2IP, H, 3BB, 0K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Davis Schneider of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The 23-yr-old out of Berlin, NJ., continues to swing a hot bat. The former 28th selection from the 2017 Draft leadoff for the Fisher Cats, playing 2nd base. His first came in the 3nrd inning. Sebastian Espino and Zac Cook had unproductive at-bats and Cam Eden walked to extend the inning for Davis. Schneider took a 1-0 pitch to the wall in CF, scoring Cam Eden with the club’s first run.

In the 7th inning, Luis De Los Santos hit a solo home run to lead off the inning. Phil Clarke and Sebastian Espino walked, and everything pointed towards a big inning. With runners at 2nd and 3rd, Cam Eden hit a sac fly and Davis Schneider followed with an RBI single to RF.

Over his last 13 games, Davis Schneider owns a .345/.413/.564 slash with two doubles, two triples, and two home runs. He’s driven in 9RBI and scored 7 runs while stealing 5 bases.

Since being promoted on June 25th, Davis owns a .288BA with 8 doubles, 3 triples, and 5HR in 40 games. He’s lowered his strikes from 26.5% to 23.3%. Not great but better. His walk percentage is trending in the wrong direction, walking 15.3% with Vancouver and 10.1% now. His ISO fell from .229 with the C’s to .191 with the Cats but his BABIP increased from .070 to .350. His wOBA and wRC+ are identical across the two levels, maintaining a .365wOBA and 127wRC+.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno caught and batted 3rd for the Bisons. Gabriel went 1-for-4 with a single and a strikeout. He is batting .320 with a .809OPS. In 58 games, Gabriel has 16 doubles and 2 home runs with 33 runs scored and 36RBI.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez played 3rd and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats. He went hitless in 3 at-bats with a single, a walk, and a strikeout. In 104 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 71RBI with a .197BA and .728OPS.

