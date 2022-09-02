September 1st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Palmegiani hits 23rd HR. Schneider homers with 3BB.

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 0-3.

Buffalo- Rafael Lantigua walked in the 6th inning, scoring LJ Talley with the Herd’s first run, 1-1. The Red Sox score 3 runs in the 6th inning off Bowden Francis who served up 2 home runs over 2 innings, taking his 10th loss. Bradon Eisert (2IP), Eric Yardley (1.0IP), and Jose De Leon (1IP) no-hit the Red Sox over the first four innings. After Bowden Francis blew up, Matt Gage (1IP) and Hayden Juenger (1IP) shit the Sox down. In the 8th inning, Cullen Large singled home Nathan Lukes and Zack Collins grounded into an inning-ending double play but not before Rafael Lantigua crossed home plate with Buffalo’s 3rd run.

New Hampshire- The Sea Dogs beat up on the Fisher Cats again, handing New Hampshire their 5th loss. Luis Quinones allowed 7 runs, surrendering 2 runs in the 3rd and 5 more in the 4th inning. In the 4th, Fisher Cats pitching walked home 4 runs. Jake Elliott allowed two runs in the 6th, throwing 3 innings. Jimmy Burnette threw two scoreless innings with 5K. Will Robertson singled home Luis De Los Santos in the 1st inning. Red Hot Davis Schneider hit a solo home run in the 5th, 2-8. Cam Eden hit his 9th home run in the 6th, 3 to 10.

Vancouver- This one needed extra innings to find a conclusion. In the end, the Indians came out on top. The C’s took the early lead with a run in the 3rd and a Damiano Palmegiani 2-run HR in the 5th. Unfortunately, Vancouver’s offense stalled and Spokane’s woke up. The Indians wasted little time jumping Justin Kelly for a 2-run home run in the 7th inning. Mason Fluharty allowed the tying run to cross in the 8th inning. Troy Watson enter the game in the 9th, retiring the Indians 1-2-3 in the 9th and 10th. In the 11th with a runner at 2nd base to start the inning, the leadoff man hit a ground rule double off Watson to win the game.

Dunedin- Suspended

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (65-60)

Loss 3 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Brandon Eisert 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 4K on 30 pitches

L- Bowden Francis (5-10, 6.78ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-71)

Loss 3 to 10

HR- Davis Schneider (6) and Cam Eden (9)

Starter- Luis Quinones 3.2IP, 4H, 7R, 4BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 77 pitches

L- Quinones (0-6, 5.58ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (64-56)

Loss 3 to 4

HR- Damiano Palmegiani (12)

Starter- Chad Dallas 6.0IP, 3H, 0R, 3BB, 1K on 84 pitches

L- Troy Watson (0-1, 3.86ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (62-59)

Results from Wednesday, August 31st

Loss 3 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Edisson Gonzalez 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 1K on 33 pitches

BSV- Harry Rutkowski (1)

L- Ben Baggett (2-1, 1.02ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Otto Lopez (2-for-4, BB), Spencer Horwitz (0-for-3, 2BB, K), LJ Talley (2-for-5, R, 2B), Vinny Capra (0-for-3, 2BB, 2K), Nathan Lukes (2-for-3, R, BB), Rafael Lantigua (2-for-3, R, RBI, BB)

NH- Jimmy Burnette (2.0IP, H, 5K), Luis De Los Santos (1-for-3, R, 2BB, K), Ryan Gold (2-for-4, K), Cam Eden (2-for-4, R, RBI, HR), Davis Schneider (1-for-2, R, RBI, HR, 3BB)

C’s- Glenn Santiago (2-for-4, R, K), Micheal Turconi (2-for-4, R, K, CS, E), PK Morris (2-for-5, 3K), Damiano Palmegiani (1-for-5, R, 2RBI, HR, 2K)

Dunedin-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Chad Dallas of the Vancouver Canadians.

The C’s starting pitcher threw 6 shutout innings. The 22-yr-old only struck out one batter but threw 52 of his 84 pitches for strikes. The former 4th round selection from the 2021 Draft induced an impressive 10 ground ball outs versus 5 flyball outs.

Chad retired the side in order in the 1st inning. He struggled with his control in the 2nd inning, walking the first two batters before righting the ship with a forceout, pop out, and groundout. After the second walk in the 2nd inning, Dallas retired the next 8 batters. Either the Indians started to figure him out or Dallas lost some crispness but Spokane put the first two batters on base to start the 5th; fortunately, the righty got Nic Kent to lineout and Eddy Diaz to ground into an inning ending double play.

In his final inning, Dallas saw the leadoff man reach on a fielding error. He got Hunter Goodman to fly out and registered his 1st strikeout of the game, getting Colin Simpson. Chad Dallas walked Mateo Gil on four straight pitches and Ronaiker Palma loaded the bases with a single. Clearly fatigued, Dallas managed to get the final out of the inning on his 10th ground ball out of the game.

It’s been an up and down year for Cahd Dallas. He was outstanding in April (1-1, 2.84ERA), May (0-1, 3.86ERA), and July (0-1, 1.59ERA). On the other hand he wasn’t very good in June (0-2, 6.53ERA) and August (0-1, 6.48ERA). Hopefully this outstanding start to open September is an indication he can finish the season strong.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno DH’d and batted 3rd. Gabriel went 0-for-4 with a walk and the golden sombrero. He is batting .314 with a .798OPS. In 59 games, Gabriel has 16 doubles and 2 home runs with 33 runs scored and 36RBI.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez wasn’t in the lineup for the Fisher Cats on Thursday. In 104 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 71RBI with a .197BA and .728OPS.

