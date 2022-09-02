Toronto Blue Jays September 1st: Buffalo Bisons Hot and Cold Batters

PEAKS AND VALLEYS. WINNING STREAKS AND LOSING STREAKS. HOT AND COLD STRETCHES. THESE ARE WHAT MAKE FOLLOWING THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS MINOR LEAGUE SYSTEM SO MUCH FUN.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The Bisons are 65-60 with a 3-7 record over their last 10 games. They remain 4.0 games back of the Durham Bulls. Buffalo owns a +0 run differential, allowing and scoring 546 runs. This week, the Bisons will head to Worcester to take on the Red Sox who are 65-61 and 6-4 over their past 10 games.

It has been a minute or two since I’ve tackled one of these articles, busy turning my life upside down with a move and a new job. With that in mind, instead of looking at the last 15 days, let us focus on who crushed it over the last 30 days.

Hot

UTL Otto Lopez

The 23-yr-old deserving of a call-up. He has played 18 games over the last 30 days, slashing .392/.442/.456. Lopez has collected 5 doubles, 0 home runs, 7RBI, and 3 stolen bases during this time. The talented infielder/outfielder went hitless on August 31st to end a 16-game hit streak. He started a new hit streak on September 1st, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a walk.

For the season: .301BA, 17 doubles, 6 triples, 3 home runs, 32RBI, 34/54 BB/K, 13/5 SB/CS, and .812OPS

C Zack Collins

The 27-yr-old catcher played 16 games over the last 30 games, going 16-for-53 for a .302 batting average. Collins collected 4 doubles, a triple, and 3 home runs while driving in 19 runs. The veteran backstop walked 15 times and struck out 18 times while stealing 2 bases. The former 1st rounder walked 5 times on August 20th, scoring twice and stealing one base.

For the season: .206BA, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 27RBI, 30/36 BB/K, 3/0 SB/CS, and .794OPS

C Gabriel Moreno

Playing sparingly, the Blue Jays top prospect has swung the bat well in the 12 games he’s played. Moreno has yet to find his power stroke, his last home run was on July 27th and 17 games ago. Moreno owns a .354/.436/.458 triple slash with 5 doubles, 7RBI, and 9 runs scored over the last 30 days.

For the season: 314BA, 16 doubles, no triples, 2 home runs, 36RBI, 24/44 BB/K, 7/1 SB/CS, and .798OPS

Cold

UTL Cullen Large

The 27-yr-old appeared set to break out with three strong months to begin the season; unfortunately, the minor league veteran has struggled over the past two months. Cullen played 19 games over the past 30 days, posting a .194BA with 2 doubles, a triple, and no home runs. He scored 5 runs and drove in 6 while walking 16 times with 24 strikeouts. This two-month cold streak is really too bad because it cements his role as an organizational player and lowers his chances of reaching the Major Leagues.

For the season: .243BA, 21 doubles, 3 triples, 5 home runs, 43RBI, 41/111 BB/K, and .690OPS

UTL Vinny Capra

The 26-yr-old has only played 47 games with the Bisons, spending about a month on the Blue Jays bench between April 29th and May 26th. He also spent over a month on the IL, returning to Buffalo on August 2nd. Over the last 30 days, Vinny played 20 games, batting just .224. Despite a low BA, Capra was still productive in August with a 14/13 BB/K for a .344OBP. He has scored 14 runs and 10RBI with two doubles, a triple, and a home run.

For the season: .261BA, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 22RBI, 23/28 BB/K, and .717OPS

Notable Transactions

The Buffalo Bisons released, Mike Ellenbest, Eric Stamets, Nick Podkul, Colton Shaver, and Graham Spraker. Logan Warmoth and Chavez Young landed on the IL during the final week of August. The Herd welcomed back Adrian Hernandez, Jackson Rees, and Jose De Leon from the IL. Several prospects made their Triple-A debuts for Buffalo in August, Parker Caracci most recently joined the Bisons on the 31st. Trevor Schwecke joined his third team this season when he was promoted on the 25th.

