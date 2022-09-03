September 2nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Moreno homers, drives in 3. Dasan Brown collects 3 hits.

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 2-1.

Buffalo- The Red Sox and Bisons engaged in a good old fashion slugfest. The clubs combined to score 18 runs on 24 hits. The Herd scored 2 runs in the 1st and 2nd innings, scoring 3 runs in the 4th and 5th innings for a total of 10 runs. Good enough to earn their 66th win. Thomas Hatch pitched well enough to win his 8th, striking out 7.

New Hampshire- The Sea Dogs scored 2 runs in the top of the 10th for the win. The Fisher Cats scored single runs in the 1st, 2nd, 7th, and 10th. Paxton Schultz struggled with his control walking 6 batters with 3 strikeouts. Gabriel Ponce allowed one hit over 2 scoreless innings. Jol Concepcion allowed two runs over 3 innings, taking the extra innings loss.

Vancouver- The C’s earned their 65th win, scoring 7 runs on 11 hits. Rainer Nunez homered in the 1st, a 2-run bomb. Dasan Brown singled home Jommer Hernandez in the 2nd to give the C’s a 3-0 lead. The Indians scored a run in the 3rd and 6th innings to make the game close but a 4-run 7th inning allowed Vancouver to cruise to victory. Maybe not cruise as Spokane made it interesting with a 3-run 9th.

Dunedin- Suspended….again

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (66-60)

Won 10 to 8

HR- Gabriel Moreno

Starter- Thomas Hatch 5.0IP, 5H, 3R, 2BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 88 pitches

W- Hatch (8-7, 4.88ERA)

SV- Foster Griffin (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-72)

Loss 4 to 5

HR- Sebastian Espino (13)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 5.0IP, 5H, 3R, 6BB, 3K on 96 pitches

L- Jol Concepcion (0-2, 7.94ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (65-56)

Won 7 to 5

HR- Rainer Nunez (4)

Starter- Trenton Wallace 5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 3BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 88 pitches

H- Matt Svanson (2)

W- Wallace (1-1, 3.93ERA)

SV- Connor Cooke (8)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (62-59)

Results from Wednesday, August 31st

Loss 3 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Edisson Gonzalez 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 1K on 33 pitches

BSV- Harry Rutkowski (1)

L- Ben Baggett (2-1, 1.02ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Dasan Brown of the Vancouver Canadians.

The 20-yr-old out of Oakville, ON., has shown amazing consistency since joining the Vancouver Canadians back on July 22nd. He established himself as the C’s everyday leadoff man and CF with a strong August. In 25 games, Dasan batted .292 with 8 doubles, a home run, and 10 stolen bases. On the downside, Brown did strike out 33 times with just 9 walks. Despite the hit strikeouts, he still managed to finish the month with a .406OBP.

On Friday, Dasan Brown was once again in CF and batting leadoff for the C’s. His first hit came in the 2nd inning, a 2-out single to extend the inning and push Jommer Hernandez home with the C’s 3rd run. Brown singled in the 7th, putting Micheal Turconi into scoring position for Damiano Palmegiani who doubled Turconi home. After Rainer Nunez was intentionally walked, PK Morris singled to right field, scoring Brown and Palmegiani, 6-2. The former 3rd round selection from 2019, picked up his 3rd single in the 8th to cap another solid night at the plate.

Over the last 15 days, Dasan Brown has appeared in 13 games, going 13-for-39 for a .333BA. He’s walked 6 times, striking out 10 times for a .490OBP and .900OPS. Brown’s collected 3 doubles, scoring 9 runs, and driving in 2 runs while going 3-for-5 in stolen bases.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno rebounded nicely after Thursday’s 3 strikeout game. He was behind the plate, catching Thomas Hatch and batting 3rd for Buffalo. Gabriel went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, three RBI, and a home run. It was his first home run since July 27th. And it was an absolute no-doubter. He is batting .321 with a .819OPS. In 60 games, Gabriel has 16 doubles and 3 home runs with 35 runs scored and 39RBI.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez was back at SS for the Fisher Cats on Friday, batting 3rd. He went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts. In 105 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 71RBI with a .197BA and .724OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *