September 3rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Santos with 10 K’s in C’s win

Toronto’s minor league system went 1-3.

Buffalo- The Red Sox embarrassed the Herd, 9 to 0. Shaun Anderson opened with 2.2 scoreless innings. Nick Allgeyer allowed a solo home run in the 4th inning. Tayler Saucedo allowed two runs, retiring one batter. Parker Caracci made his AAA debut with 0.2 scoreless innings, issuing one walk. Matt Gage was beaten up, allowing 4 runs and retiring one batter.

New Hampshire- Portland handed the Fisher Cats another loss, scoring 6 runs on 8 hits. All 6 runs were given up by Sem Robberse who allowed 6 hits, including two home runs. Andrew Bash kept his club in the game with 4.1 scoreless innings. The Fisher Cats scored 3 runs on 6 hits with Davis Schneider collecting two hits and moving down the order from batting leadoff to batting 3rd.

Vancouver- The C’s and Indians needed extra innings. The Indians scored single runs in the 1st and 4th innings, both runs coming off the Canadian’s starter. Spokane scored 4 runs in the 8th, tagging Eric Pardinho for 3 runs and Devereaux Harrison for one run including two inherited runs. T.J. Brock picked up his 1st professional win, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings, walking two, and striking out one. Vancouver scored singled runs in the 3rd, 6th, and 10th, scoring 4 runs in the 5th inning. Miguel Hiraldo scored Glenn Santiago with a sac fly in the 10th.

Dunedin- The D-Jays were penciled in for a doubleheader on Saturday. Unfortunately, the weather continues to affect the schedule. The suspended game from September 1st that was supposed to be completed on the 2nd is now considered complete after just 5 innings. The D-Jays will now try to play two tomorrow.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (66-61)

Loss 0 to 9

HR- none

Starter- Shaun Anderson 2.2IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 3K on 41 pitches

L- Nick Allgeyer (5-6, 5.62ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-73)

Loss 3 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Sem Robberse 3.2IP, 6H, 6R, 3BB, 3K, and 2HRA on 83 pitches

L- Robberse (0-3, 5.27ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (66-56)

Won 7 to 6

HR- Damiano Palmegiani (13)

Starter- Dahain Santos 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 10K on 84 pitches

BSV- Devereaux Harrison (1)

W- TJ Brock (1-0, 6.00ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (62-59)

Results from Thursday, September 1st

Loss 1 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Geison Urbaez 1.0IP, 3H, 2R, 0BB, 0K, and 1HRA on 17 pitches

L- Urbaez (3-4, 3.83ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Dahian Santos of the Vancouver Canadians.

The 19-yr-old righty out of Acarigua, Venezuela turned in another impressive start. In 19 games with the Dunedin Blue Jays, Santos struck out a league-leading 120 batters, holding batters to a .181BA and posting a remarkable 1.12WHIP. Santos was promoted to Vancouver on August 16th, making his debut on August 20th. He was torched for 6 runs while retiring just two batters in that start. Seven days later, Dahian took to the mound again, getting touched up for 5 runs on 5 hits, striking out 3 batters over 3 innings. A little better.

Making his third start, Dahian Santos was much better. Santos threw52 of his 84 pitches for strikes, getting two groundball outs and two flyball outs. He struck out 10 of the 20 batters he faced while walking just one batter.

Dahian walked the first batter he faced who proceeded to steal 2nd and score on the double to the 2nd batter Santos faced. Not looking good. Fortunately, Santos settled down and retired the side to get out of the inning. In the 2nd inning, Ronaiker Palma leadoff with a double but was stranded after Santos struck out the side. Dahian struck out the side in the 3rd for 6 straight K’s. Colin Simpson led off the 4th with a double and Palma brought him home with a sac fly, Santos limited the damage with a groundout, RBI sac fly, and flyout. In his final inning, Santos struck out the lead-off man, got a ground ball out, and gave up a single to Braiden Ward who stole 2nd and 3rd before Santos struck out Eddy Diaz to end the frame.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno was given the game off after going 3-for-5 with two runs scored, three RBI, and a home run on Friday. It was his first home run since July 27th. And it was an absolute no-doubter. He is batting .321 with a .819OPS. In 60 games, Gabriel has 16 doubles and 3 home runs with 35 runs scored and 39RBI.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez was at SS for the Fisher Cats on Saturday, batting 4th. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a walk, and an error. In 106 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 72RBI with a .199BA and .728OPS.

