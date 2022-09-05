September 4th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Josh Kasevich goes 4-for-8 in doubleheader

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 3

Buffalo- The Red Sox got the better of the Bisons again, scoring 5 runs on 5 hits. Jose De Leon opened with a scoreless first inning. Eric Yardley threw a scoreless 2nd inning. Francis Bowden allowed two runs in the 4th inning. Hayden Juenger took the loss, allowing a run in the 6th inning. Kyle Johnston allowed two runs in the 8th inning. Rafael Lantigua doubled home Spencer Horwitz in the 1st inning with the Herd’s first run. LJ Talley reached on a fielder’s choice out, bringing home Zack Collins the Bison’s last run in the 1st and the entire game.

New Hampshire- Portland handed the Fisher Cats another loss, scoring 5 runs on 8 hits. Jimmy Robbins allowed three runs and two home runs over 5 innings. Yosver Zulueta allowed a run in the 6th inning, striking out three batters. Jake Elliott walked two, allowing one run despite not allowing a hit in his one inning of work. Brady Lail and Brandon Scott held the Sea Dogs hitless over the final two innings. The Fisher Cats were shut out and held to 5 hits.

Vancouver- The Indians took the finale 3-4, scoring all of their runs in the 4th inning off starter Nathaneal Perez Lopez. Justin Kelly (2IP), Mason Fluharty (1IP), and Troy Watson (1.1IP) held Spokane scoreless over the final innings, limiting them to 2 hits and striking out 7 batters. Jommer Hernandez and Dasan Brown put the C’s on the board in the 5th inning with an RBI single and RBI sac fly, 2-4. Glen Santiago pulled his club to with in a run with an RBI double in the 6th.

Dunedin- GM1 The D-Jays scored 7 runs on 10 hits, scoring 2 runs in the 1st and 6th innings, scoring 3 runs in the 4th. Nate Pearson threw on no-hit innings in the 1st. Conor Larkin followed with a scoreless inning in the 2nd inning. Rafael Sanchez allowed two innings over 3 innings, striking out 4 batters. Ryan Chasse picked up his 3rd win despite allowing a solo home run in the 6th inning. GM2 The D-Jays Kendry Rojas allowed 3 runs over 3 innings. Eliander Alcalde pitched 3.1 scoreless innings in his A-Ball debut, striking out a pair. Trey Crumbie picked up his 5th win, allowing a run over 1.2IP. Dunedin swept the doubleheader, scoring 5 runs on 9 hits. After falling behind 3-0, Roque Salinas hit a 2-run home run in the 4th inning. Estiven Machado tied the game in the 7th, doubling Marcos De La Rosa. Dylan Rock doubled home Roque Salinas with the winning run in the 8th inning.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (66-62)

Loss 2 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Jose De Leon 1.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 1K on 14 pitches

L- Hayden Juenger (3-1, 3.27ERA)

BSV- Bownden Francis (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-74)

Loss 0 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Jimmy Robbins 5.0IP, 6H, 3R, 1BB, 4K, and 2HRA on 75 pitches

L- Robbins (0-2, 2.84ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (66-57)

Loss 3 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Nathaneal Perez Lopez 3.2IP, 4H, 4R, 2BB, 1K, and 2HRA on 57 pitches

L- Perez Lopez (0-1, 3.86ERA)

W- TJ Brock (1-0, 6.00ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (64-60)

GM1 Won 7 to 3

HR- Manuel Beltre (1)

Starter- Nate Pearson 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 0K on 10 pitches

W- Ryan Chasse (3-0, 4.50ERA)

H- Rafael Sanchez (1)

GM2 Won 5 to 4

HR- Roque Salinas (3)

Starter Kendry Rojas 3.0IP, 6H, 3R, 0BB, 4K on 54 pitches

W- Trey Crumbie (5-0, 0.68ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Vinny Capra (2-for-3, BB, SB), Rafael Lantigua (2-for-4, RBI, 2B, SB)

NH- none

C’s- Kelly (2IP, H, 2K), Dasan Brown (2-for-3, RBI, BB, 2B), Glenn Santiago (1-for-2, R, RBI, 2BB, K, 2B)

Dunedin- GM1 Alan Roden (1-for-2, R, RBI, 2BB), Devonte Brown (2-for-4, R, RBI, K, SB), Manuel Beltre (2-for-4, R, RBI, HR, K), Marcos De La Rosa (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, 2B, K) GM2- Alcalde (3.1IP, 4H, 2K), Roque Salinas (1-for-4, 2R, HR, 3RBI)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Josh Kasevich of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays 2nd round pick from this year’s Draft led off and played 3rd base in game 1. His first hit was a single in the 1st and scored on Peyton Williams ground out. He singled in the 6th and scored on Cade Doughty‘s single in the 6th.

In game 2, Josh was back at 3rd base and leading off. He doubled in the 5th inning and singled in the 7th inning.

Josh finished 4-for-8 with three singles and a double. In 20 games, Josh Kasevich owns a .281/.347/.360 triple slash, hitting 7 doubles with 6RBI. He’s walked 6 times, striking out 7 times.

Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno was behind the plate, batting 3rd. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He is batting .315 with a .806OPS. In 61 games, Gabriel has 16 doubles and 3 home runs with 35 runs scored and 39RBI.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez was at SS for the Fisher Cats on Sunday, batting 4th. He went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, no walks or strikeouts. In 107 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 72RBI with a .203BA and .734OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *