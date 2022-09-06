Blue Jays News & Notes: Playoffs, Big Nate & Ugly Wins

JFtC brings you some Blue Jays news & notes to start your day. This time, hits on Nate Pearson, winning well and more!

Featured Images Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase



* The Toronto Blue Jays enter play Monday with an interesting schedule ahead of them. At the beginning of the Orioles series, the Blue Jays found themselves 6 games out of the division lead, which is much closer than they were a while ago. By Monday night, they picked up a game and are 5.5 back. But, while it might be tempting to let yourself believe that Math could be in our favour and Toronto has a chance at the division, the reality is that our Blue Jays have a massive uphill battle ahead of them if that is the goal. They’ve got 9 more games against the Rays and 7 more (including Monday’s double header) against the Orioles. It’s probably best to stop yourself from dreaming on the division title this year.

Instead, focus on the fact that the Blue Jays still hold a playoff spot and have a much safer bet to simply maintain one of those spots. At the time of writing, Toronto has a 94.7% chance of keeping one, a 9.8% chance of winning the division, 84.9% of clinching a Wild Card spot, which is lower than the Rays, but don’t despair, that is because Toronto actually has a higher percentage of winning the division than they do (9.8% to 5%). Toronto also has a 6.8% chance of winning the World Series, which is closer to the Yankees’ ever shrinking amount of 7.4%.

* There is a cliche saying in baseball and it goes something like, ‘An impact player returning from injury late in the season is like trading for a star’, it can have a similar impact on the team’s fortunes. For the Blue Jays, they could be getting some bullpen help just in time for a playoff push.

Scoreless 10-pitch rehab inning for Nate Pearson today with single-A Dunedin.

Heard he was in the 96-99 mph range with the heater.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) September 4, 2022

The surprisingly now 26 years old Nate Pearson has been as big a mystery in Toronto as any you can think of. He has all the talent in the world and could be a very potent weapon for Toronto if injuries had allowed him to do so. He’s spent the year trying to come back to the big league team and finally looks close to doing so.

This might be the perfect time for both the Blue Jays and for Big Nate. The Blue Jays could use an impact arm out of the bullpen and Nate could a big league showcase, which would come in a short period of time. The club gets to enjoy his healthy arm, they get to see how he handles the role, and they get to shut it down and use the offseason to recover, etc. For Nate, he gets to come up, air it out and impress. Win-win.

* A lot has been made about the most recent sweep of the Pirates. Many are saying that the Blue Jays won games in ugly fashion and/or that they won in spite of themselves. This may have something to do with the fact that the opponent for this sweep was the lowly Pirates who could approach 100 losses this season. When your opponent is a rebuilding team, and you are a playoff squad, the idea is that you should go in, take care of business, and mop the floor with the opposition.

This is not the real takeaway from this past series, though. Wins are wins and the Blue Jays collected three of them at a time where wins are all important. That is what we should be remembering, but what’s more is that there was a time not too long ago where the Blue Jays were accused of letting their foot off the gas against supposed lesser teams. They’d been criticized for playing down to their opponents, opponents who ended up making things rather difficult for Toronto. However, sweeping the Red Sox, taking 2 of 3 against the Cubs and then sweeping the Pirates goes a long way to addressing this concern, though being on the wrong end of a sweep at the hands of the Angels certainly doesn’t help.

Regardless of their opponent, the Blue Jays now have 21 games (after Monday’s double header) and are sitting in the final playoff spot in the American League. They cannot afford to let up against any opponent from here on out.

Featured Images Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO