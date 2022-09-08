September 7th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Vancouver, playoff bound.

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- Bradon Eisert allowed a solo home run in the first inning, finishing with 4 strikeouts over 2IP. Matt Peacock, Foster Griffin, and Tayler Saucedo each threw one scoreless inning to get Buffalo to the 6th with the lead. Jackson Rees allowed a run in the 6th, Trent Thornton allowed two runs in the 7th, and Adrian Hernandez allowed a two-out three-run home run in the 9th. The Bisons scored one the 1st, 2nd, and 5th innings, scoring two more in the 6th inning. But it was the Herd’s 5-run 4th that pushed them to victory. Cullen Large hit a grand slam and Spencer Horwitz doubled home Stevie Berman to give Buffalo a 7-1 lead.

New Hampshire- GM1 NH scored 10 runs on 10 hits, committing a disgusting 5 errors in the game. Orelvis Martinez, Zac Cook, Philip Clarke, Cam Eden, and Addison Barger each committed an error. Adam Kloffenstein didn’t do himself any favors, allowed 6 runs, 4 earned, on 7 hits, over 4.1 innings. Reading scored 4 in the 1st, 2 in the 5th, one in the 6th and 7th, and 3 more in the 8th for the win. GM2 The Fisher Cats should have saved some runs for game 2. Reading shut the Fisher Cats out, limiting the struggling club to just 3 hits. Alejandro Melean took his 4th loss despite allowing a single run on 2 hits over 4 innings, striking out 7 batters.

Vancouver- The C’s secured a playoff spot, scoring 9 runs on 11 hits. Vancouver scored single runs in the 1st, 3rd, and 6th innings. The difference maker was Vancouver’s 6-run 2nd inning. Jommer Hernandez brought Micheal Turconi home with a fielder’s choice, Garrett Spain doubled home Miguel Hiraldo, Dasan Brown hit an RBI single, Damiano Palmegiani RBI sac bunt, and PK Morris capped the inning off with a 2-run home run. Starter Micheal Dominguez struck out 9 batters over 6 scoreless innings. James Ryan and Devereaux Harrison each threw a scoreless inning, and Eric Pardinho struck out three but allowed a run on a hit and two walks in the 8th inning.

Dunedin- Palm Beach scored 6 runs on 9 hits, scoring one off starter Irv Carter. Irv finished with 4 strong innings. Edison Gonzalez followed with 4 innings of one-run relief. Trey Crumbie struck out 5 batters but allowed three runs on a home run in the 11th inning for the loss. The D-Jays didn’t score until the 9th inning, tying the game on a Roque Salinas 2-run ground-rule double. Cade Doughty singled home Devonte Brown to force the 11th inning.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (67-62)

Won 10 to 7

HR- Cullen Large (6), Vinny Capra (5), Yoshii Tsutsugo (5)

Starter- Brandon Eisert 2.0IP, 1H, 1R, 0BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 24 pitches

W- Tayler Saucedo (1-0, 1.50ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (52-76)

GM1 Loss 10 to 11

HR- John Aiello (9), Addison Barger (8)

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 4.1IP, 7H, 6R, 2BB, 4K on 92 pitches

L- Jimmy Burnette (4-4, 4.64ERA)/BSV2

BSV- Jake Elliott (1)

GM2- 0 to 4

HR- none

Starter Alejandro Melean 4.0IP, 2H, 1R, 3BB, 7K on 83 pitches

L- Melean (0-4, 5.04ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-57)

Won 9 to 1

HR- Dasan Brown (2), PK Morris (12), and Miguel Hiraldo (11)

Starter- Micheal Dominguez 6.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 9K on 86 pitches

W- Dominguez (1-2, 3.64ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (64-62)

Loss 3 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Irv Carter 4.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 54 pitches

L- Trey Crumbie (5-1, 1.29ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo- Spencer Horwitz (2-for-5, R, RBI, 2-2B, K), Vinny Capra (2-for-4, R, 3RBI, HR), Rafael Lantigua (2-for-4, 2R, 2B), Yoshi Tsutsugo (2-for-3, 2R, 2RBI, HR, 2B, BB, K), Cullen Large (1-for-4, R, 4RBI, HR)

NH- GM1- Davis Schneider (1-for-4, 2R, RBI, BB, K), Adisson Barger (1-for-4, HR, R, 4RBI, E), Cam Eden (2-for-4, SB, 2B, K, E), Hugo Cardona (1-for-3, 3R, BB, 2K) GM2- none

C’s- Dasan Brown (3-for-5, 2R, 2RBI, HR), Damiano Palmegiani (1-for-4, R, RBI, 2B, 2K), PK Morris (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, BB, K, HR), Miguel Hiraldo (1-for-2, 2R, RBI, 2BB, K, SB)

Dunedin- Edison Gonzalez (4IP, 5H, 1R, 0BB, 3K), Roque Salinas (2-for-5, 2RBI, 2B)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to John Aiello of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Playing 1st base and batting 2nd on Wednesday, the 25-yr-old infielder collected his first hit of the game in the 3rd inning, a three-run home run to left center field. He singled in the 5th inning and walked and scored in the 7th inning. Aiello walked again in the 8th after Davis Schneider singled home the go-ahead run in extra innings.

John Aiello was back in the lineup for game 2, acting as the club’s designated hitter and batting 2nd. The Lansdale, PA., native singled in three at-bats, striking out twice in the Fisher Cats shutout loss.

The former 14th-round selection from the 2018 Draft has hits in his last 4 games, with a large stretch of games not played but also not on the IL between August 24 and September 3rd. Since returning to the lineup on September 4th, Aiello has gone 4-for-9 with a double, a home run, 3RBI, 2BB, and 2K for .444BA. Overall, John Aiello is batting .309 with a .402OBP while collecting 18 doubles, a triple, 9 home runs, and 36/69 BB/K.

Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno got the call to join Toronto. He is batting .315 with a .806OPS. In 61 games, Gabriel has 16 doubles and 3 home runs with 35 runs scored and 39RBI.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez played 3rd and batted 4th in game 1. Orelvis went 2-for-3 with a run scored, two singles, an RBI, a walk, and a strikeout. In GM2 Orelvis Martinez was back at 3rd, batting 3rd this time. He collected another single while committing his second error. In 109 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 73RBI with a .207BA and .739OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *