September 8th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Barger doubles the Fisher Cats to victory

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 1.

Buffalo- The Bisons pick up their 68th win. Stevie Berman hit a solo home run in the 5th to tie the game 1-1. Vinny Capra, doubled home Spencer Horwitz for a 2-1 lead in the 6th, followed by a Rafael Lantigua RBI single and a 3-run home run off the bat of Yoshi Tsutsugo. Casey Lawrence threw 5 strong innings, a 2nd inning solo home run his only blemish. Nate Pearson pounded the strike zone, needing just 9 pitches to retire the side in the 6th inning. Thomas Hatch was also touched up for a solo home run, throwing two innings.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats scored 11 runs on 11 hits, scoring 4 runs in the 11th inning for an 11-7 win. At the plate, New Hampshire finished with 5 doubles, and two home runs while stealing 5 bases. Luis Quinones struck out 7 batters over 5 innings, allowing 4 runs. Jol Concepcion pitched 2 no-hit innings with 3K. Juan Nunez allowed one run, walking two batters and retiring two batters. Andrew Bash struggled, allowing two runs, and issuing 3 walks over 2.1IP but still picked up the win.

Vancouver- The Emeralds pounded the C’s the 10 runs on 10 hits. Chad Dallas allowed 6 runs, one run in the 3rd, and 5 runs in the 4th. Garrett Farmer allowed two runs in the 5th, and Mason Fluharty and TJ Brock allowed a run in the 6th and 7th innings. Vancouver managed to avoid being shut out, scoring two runs in the 8th and a run in the 9th.

Dunedin- Geison Urbaez allowed one run in the 1st inning, finishing with three scoreless innings. Kelvin Perez followed with three innings of one-run relief. Kelsy Ward struck out 4 batters, allowing one run over the 8th and 9th innings. Jimmy Baggett picked up the with a shutout inning in the 10th inning. The D-Jays waited until the 8th inning to get on the board, Manuel Beltre singled home Josh Kasevich and Alan Roden scored Beltre with a sac fly. Devonte Brown singled home Beltre in the 10th inning for the win.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (68-62)

Won 6 to 2

HR- Stevie Berman (5) and Yoshi Tsutsugo (6)

Starter- Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 2H, 1R, 0BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 52 pitches

W- Nate Pearson (1-0, 2.57ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (53-76)

Won 11 to 7

HR- Sebastian Espino (14) and Cam Eden (10)

Starter- Luis Quinones 5.0IP, 6H, 4R, 1BB, 7K on 81 pitches

W- Andrew Bash (10-4, 3.88ERA)/BSV1

H- Juan Nunez (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-58)

Loss 3 to 10

HR- none

Starter- Chad Dallas 3.1IP, 6H, 6R, 4BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 79 pitches

L- Dallas (1-7, 4.60ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (65-62)

Won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Geison Urbaez 4.0IP, 5H, 1R, 1BB, 4K on 55 pitches

W- Jimmy Baggett (3-1, 0.96ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Addison Barger of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The 22-yr-old manned SS and batted 3rd on Thursday. The 6th rounder struck out in his first at-bat in the 1st inning. In the 3rd inning, Addison Barger drove in Hugo Cardona and Cam Eden with a double to right field. In the 6th inning, Barger doubled to right field to lead off the inning and scored on a Sebastian Espino double.

In the 8th, Barger walked and scored on a Will Robertson 2-run double. Addison Barger hit his third double, scoring the ghost runner from 2nd base, 7-6. He finished his memorable day with a single to center field for his 4th hit. He finished 4-for-5 with two runs scored, three RBI, three doubles, a walk, and a strikeout.

Addison Barger spent a week on the IL between August 30th and September 6th. Barger struggled in August, batting .198 with 3 doubles and 3 home runs, striking out 26 times. In 38 games at AA, Addison owns a .315BA with 10 doubles, 8HR, 27RBI, and a .925OPS.

Lopez and Martinez Show

Otto Lopez

The 23-yr-old Triple-A prospect batted leadoff and manned 2nd base. Otto went 1-for-4 with a single and a stolen base. Lopez owns a .313BA with 5 doubles with 6RBI and 2SB in 11GP over the past 15 days. In 83 games, Otto Lopez is batting .302 with 36 walks and 56 strikeouts while hitting 19 doubles, 6 triples, and 3HR.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez played 3rd and batted 4th. Orelvis went 1-for-6 with a run scored. Over the last 15 days, Orelvis owns a .225BA with 2 runs scored and 3RBI with 4 walks and 11K. In 112 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 73RBI with a .206BA and .734OPS.

