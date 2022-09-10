September 9th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Davis Schneider makes Triple-A debut

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 4.

Buffalo- GM1 Nathan Lukes scored Rafael Lantigua with a single in the 1st inning. Taylor Motter homered off Sean Rackoski in the 4th inning for his club’s only run. LJ Talley won it for the Herd with a 2-run home run in the bottom half of the 4th. Jose De Leon struck out two over two no-hit innings. Sean Rackoski allowed the Motter solo home run but picked up the win with two innings in relief. Parker Caracci (1IP) and Hayden Juenger (2IP) combine to hold the Stripers scoreless over the final 3 innings. GM2Davis Schneider made his Triple-A debut completing the trifecta, a three-level season. Schneider hit an RBI double and scored in the 4th inning for his only hit of the game. It was also the only inning in which Buffalo produced any offense. Gwinnett scored 4 runs on 3 hits. Nick Allgeyer struggled in the top of the 4th, allowing a 3-run home run to Taylor Motter. Eric Yardley was tagged with the L, allowing one run on one hit in the 6th inning.

New Hampshire- Reading shut out the Fisher Cats. NH committed 3 errors and collected 6 hits, including 2 doubles. On the bump, Paxton Schultz struck out 7 batters and walked 2 over 4.2 innings. Schultz allowed a run in the 1st and three more in the 3rd. Braden Scott struggled in the 7th, allowing two home runs in the innings. Jake Elliott also struggled, allowing two runs over 1.2IP.

Vancouver- Heading into the 9th with a 4-2 lead, Vancouver called upon Connor Cooke. The 2021 10th round selection’s last run allowed came on August 12th, a streak of 6.1IP or 7 outings. He also converted 6 consecutive save opportunities during that stretch. Unfortunately, Cooke faced 8 batters in the inning, allowing an RBI single, a bases-loaded RBI walk, a balk that resulted in a run, and an RBI sac fly.

Dunedin- The D-Jays scored one run on 7 hits, all singles. Palm Beach scored 8 runs on 12 hits, scoring one in the 1st, 4th, 5th, and 7th innings. The Cards put the game out of reach with a 3-run 3rd inning, scoring a run and loading the bases off Ryan Chasse before the Dunedin reliever got the first run, Chasse limited the damage with the bases juiced by getting an RBI sac fly and an RBI groundout.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (69-63)

GM1 Won 3 to 1

HR- LJ Talley (6)

Starter Jose De Leon 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 2K on 33 pitches

W- Sean Rackoski (1-0, 4.26ERA)

H- Parker Caracci (1)

SV- Hayden Juenger (2)

GM2 Loss 3 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Shaun Anderson 2.2IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 52 pitches

L- Eric Yardley (2-2, 6.55ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (53-77)

Loss 0 to 11

HR- none

Starter- Paxton Schultz 4.2IP, 8H, 4R, 2BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 99 pitches

L- Schultz (7-6, 4.10ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-60)

Loss 4 to 6

HR- PK Morris (13)

Starter- Trenton Wallace 5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 2BB, 7K on 83 pitches

L- Connor Cooke (0-2, 6.75ERA)/BSV2

BSV- Justin Kelly (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (65-63)

Loss 1 to 8

HR- none

Starter- Anders Tolhurst 2.0IP, 1H, 1R, 4BB, 5K on 50 pitches

L- Ryan Chasse (3-1, 7.00ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to PK Morris of the Vancouver Canadians.

The 23-yr-old batted 3rd and DH’d for the C’s on Friday. Morris struck out in his first two at-bats. In the 5th, PK doubled home Andres Sosa and Glenn Santiago to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead. In the 8th inning, Morris lead off the inning with his 13th home run of the season, finishing the game 2-for-4 with a run scored, 3RBI, and two strikeouts.

Morris is having a strong September, batting .310 with a double and two home runs while driving in 10 runs over 8 games. For the season, PK has played 94 games, slashing .240/.325/.442 with 19 doubles, 2 triples, and 13HR.

Horwitz and Martinez Show

Spencer Horwitz

The 24-yr-old Triple-A prospect batted 2nd and played 1st base in both ends of the doubleheader on Friday. In game 1, Spencer singled in three at-bats, collecting his 4th triple-a stolen base. In game 2, Horwitz walked and scored, going 0-for-2. Spencer also dropped a foul ball for his 2nd error since joining the Bisons. Spencer Horwitz has played 11 games over the past 15 days, slashing a consistent .275/.408/.400 with 11 runs scored, 5 doubles, 4RBI, 9BB, 7K, and an SB.

Horwitz joined Buffalo on July 5th, playing 42 games and batting .259 with a .372OBP. He’s collected 14 doubles and 2 home runs, scoring 29 runs and driving in 12 runs with 28BB and 40K.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez was given the day off. Over the last 15 days, Orelvis owns a .225BA with 2 runs scored and 3RBI with 4 walks and 11K. In 112 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 73RBI with a .206BA and .734OPS.

