September 10th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Devonte Brown walks all over Cardinals

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- John Aiello made his Triple-A debut, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Davis Schneider walked three times in his 2nd game at Triple-A. LJ Talley was the only Bison who finished with a multi-hit game as the Stripers held Buffalo to a run on 5 hits. Bowden Francis walked 3 and struck out 3, allowing one run on no hits over 2 innings. Tayler Saucedo really struggled in the 6th, allowing 2 runs on a hit, including a home run.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats add another to the loss column, falling 4-5 to Reading in 10 innings. Reading scored 2 runs in the 3rd and 3 runs in the 10th. NH scored a run in the 3rd and 4th, and 2 runs in the 10th. Sem Robberse allowed two runs in the 3rd, pitching well over 5 innings. Yosver Zulueta has seen his innings throttled back, threw two scoreless innings with 3K. Jimmy Burnette took his 5th loss, allowing 3 runs on 2 hits and 3BB over 2IP.

Vancouver- Eugene and Vancouver were tied heading into the 9th inning, 2-2. Garrett Farmer walked the leadoff man, allowed a single, sac bunt to advance the runners to 2nd and 3rd. Farmer ran into some bad luck in the inning. PK Morris committed an error that allowed Jimmy Glowenke to score and Grant McCray grounded out to score Andy Thomas, who singled earlier, to score, 2-4. Both the C’s runs came in the 3rd inning, a PK Morris RBI single and a Gabriel Martinez RBI single.

Dunedin- The D-Jays scored 9 runs on 13 hits and 8 walks. Four Blue Jays finished with multi-hit games. Devonte Brown only had one hit but finished with 4 walks. Lazaro Estrada struck out 8 batters, allowing 2 runs over 3.1IP. Anthony Kay threw 1.1 innings, allowing two hits and a walk with no strikeouts but also no runs allowed. Ian Churchill struck out 4 batters over 2.1 scoreless innings, no-hitting the Cardinals.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (69-64)

Loss 1 to 4

HR- none

Starter Bowden Francis 2.0IP, 0H, 1R, 3BB, 3K on 46 pitches

L- Matt Peacock (1-3, 4.24ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (53-78)

Loss 4 to 5

HR- Hugo Cardona (1)

Starter- Sem Robberse 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 3K on 84 pitches

L- Jimmy Burnette (4-5, 4.89ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-61)

Loss 2 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Dahian Santos 4.0IP, 5H, 2R, 2BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 84 pitches

L- Garrett Farmer (5-1, 3.69ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63)

Won 9 to 3

HR- Victor Mesia (1)

Starter- Lazaro Estrada 3.1IP, 3H, 2R, 0BB, 8K on 60 pitches

W- Trey Crumbie (6-1, 1.26ERA)

H- Anthony Kay (1), Ian Churchill (1), and Ryan Jennings (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Devonte Brown of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Undrafted, the Hinesville, GA native is enjoying a productive rookie season. Brown started in CF, batting 5th for the D-Jays. While Machado, Williams, and Mesia all finished with two hits and Roque Salinas finished with 4 singles, IMO, Brown’s one-hit game was better.

Not only did Brown impact the game with his bat, but he also impacted the game with his legs and arm. Brown walked in the 1st, 4th, 6th, and 8th innings. His only hit was an RBI double in the 3rd inning. Still in the 3rd, Devonte stole 2nd base and scored when Machado doubled to right field. In the 8th, Devonte walked and scored off a Roque Salinas single.

With two outs and two on base in the 4th inning, Jeremy Rivas singled to center field. Devonte came up firing to 3rd base as Elijsh Cabell attempted to go from 1st to 3rd on the play. Brown picked up an outfield assist, gunning Cabell down at 3rd to end the inning and hold the score at 5-2.

In 27 games, the 5-foot-11 outfielder owns a .308BA with 3 doubles, a triple, and 2 home runs. Brown has walked 24 times and has 4 stolen bases while striking out 21 times and being caught stealing just once.

Horwitz and Martinez Show

Spencer Horwitz

The 24-yr-old Triple-A prospect batted 2nd and played 1st base. Spencer Horwitz went 0-for-5 with no walks or strikeouts. Spencer joined Buffalo on July 5th, playing 43 games and batting .251 with a ..733OPS while collecting 14 doubles and 2 home runs, scoring 29 runs and driving in 12 runs with 28BB and 40K.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez played SS, batting 4th for NH. Orelvis went hitless in 4 at-bats, walking once, and striking out twice. In 113 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 73RBI with a .204BA and .728OPS.

