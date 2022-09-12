September 11th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Jimmy Robbins dominants for 1st pro win

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 1

Buffalo- Rained out

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats Jimmy Robbins turned in an excellent performance, striking out 9 battes over 5 scoreless innings. Brady Lail struck out 5 of the 6 batters he faced over 2 innings. Robert Robertis made his Double-A debut, bypassing Vancouver, hitting a solo home run in the 5th and an RBI double in the 7th inning. Angel Del Rosario hit a solo home run in the 7th to push the Cats lead to 4-0. Karl Ellison hit his first home run with New Hampshire, a solo homer in the 9th inning.

Vancouver- The Emeralds pounded the C’s for 9 runs on just 6 hits. Vancouver pitching issuing 14 total walks. Nathaneal Perez Lopez walked 3 in one inning. Sam Ryan issued 5 walks over 1.2 innings. Eric Pardinho issues 4 walks over 2 innings. Mason Fluharty (2.1IP) and TJ Brock (1.0IP) didn’t walk any. Catcher Jommer Hernandez pitched the 9th, walking two more batters. Vancouver scored 3 runs on 3 hits.

Dunedin- Rained out

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (69-64)

Results from September 10th

Loss 1 to 4

HR- none

Starter Bowden Francis 2.0IP, 0H, 1R, 3BB, 3K on 46 pitches

L- Matt Peacock (1-3, 4.24ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (54-78)

Won 5 to 0

HR- Robert Robertis (1), Angel Del Rosario (1) and Karl Ellison (1)

Starter- Jimmy Robbins 5.0IP, 3H, 0R, 1BB, 9K on 84 pitches

W- Robbins (1-2, 2.04ERA)

H- Brady Lail (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (67-62)

Loss 3 to 9

HR- Gabriel Martinez (3)

Starter- Nathaneal Perez Lopez 1.0IP, 2H, 4R, 3BB, 0K on 40 pitches

L- Perez Lopez (0-2, 6.75ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (66-63)

Results from September 10th

Won 9 to 3

HR- Victor Mesia (1)

Starter- Lazaro Estrada 3.1IP, 3H, 2R, 0BB, 8K on 60 pitches

W- Trey Crumbie (6-1, 1.26ERA)

H- Anthony Kay (1), Ian Churchill (1), and Ryan Jennings (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (28-27)

Season Over

Top Performers

Buffalo-

NH- Ellison (2-for-4, 2R, HR, RBI, 2B), Robert Robertis (2-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, HR, 2B, K), Angel Del Rosario (2-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR, K), Lail (2IP, 5K), Gabriel Ponce (1IP, H, 3K)

C’s- Fluharty (2.1IP, 3H, 1K), Micheal Turconi (1-for-2, R, 2BB), Rainer Nunez (1-for-4, 2RBI, 2B), Gabriel Martinez (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR), Garrett Spain (0-for-2, 2BB, 2K)

Dunedin-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Jimmy Robbins of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The 24-yr-old picked up his 1st Double-A win and 1st win professional win with a dominant start against the Reading Fightin Phils. New Hampshire is Robbins 3rd club this season after missing all of 2021 due to injury/surgery. He opened the season on the IL, joining the Dunedin Blue Jays on April 22nd. Jimmy made one starter and 5 appearances, throwing 17.1 innings. He finished with a 0-0 record and a 1.56ERA.

He was moved up to Vancouver where he started to see more innings in a starter role, throwing 35.1 innings over 9 starts and a relief appearance. Robbins struck out 46 batters and walked 17 while posting a 3.82ERA and 1.33WHIP with a record of 0-2.

On August 15th, the lefty joined the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

On Sunday, Robbins threw 62 of his 84 pitches for strikes, getting one ground ball out and 3 fly ball outs. Robbins retired the first 10 batters he face before Wendell Rijo reached on a single with one out in the 4th inning. Robbins walked the next batter but retired the next two in order to get out of the jam. The 5th inning was a bit of a struggle as Robbins allowed a pair of singles but struck out Carlos De Le Cruz to get of the inning with the shutout intact.

For the season, Jimmy Robbins now owns a 1-4 record a 2.82ERA over 20 appearances (14 starters). He has 92 strikes and 31 walks while allowing 55 hits over 70.1IP for a 1.22WHIP.

Horwitz and Martinez Show

Spencer Horwitz

The 24-yr-old and the Buffalo Bisons were rained out. Spencer joined Buffalo on July 5th, playing 43 games and batting .251 with a ..733OPS while collecting 14 doubles and 2 home runs, scoring 29 runs and driving in 12 runs with 28BB and 40K.

Orelvis Martinez

Martinez played SS, batting 3rd for NH. Orelvis went hitless in 3 at-bats, walking once, and striking out once. In 114 games, Orelvis has 15 doubles and 28HR, and 73RBI with a .203BA and .724OPS.

