Featured JFtC Radio Podcast

JFtC Podcast Ep309- Blue Jays Rotation Plan

Shaun Doyle

JFtC presents Ep309 of our podcast. This week, our crew looks at some MLB rule changes before diving in to how the Blue Jays rotation will look for the rest of the season

Jays From the Couch presents Ep309 of our podcast. This week, our crew discusses MLB rule changes in the MLB Minute before diving into an in depth discussion on just how the Blue Jays will run their starting rotation to carry them to the playoffs.

LISTEN HERE:


 

 

