JFtC Podcast Ep309- Blue Jays Rotation Plan

JFtC presents Ep309 of our podcast. This week, our crew looks at some MLB rule changes before diving in to how the Blue Jays rotation will look for the rest of the season

Featured Images Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase





Jays From the Couch presents Ep309 of our podcast. This week, our crew discusses MLB rule changes in the MLB Minute before diving into an in depth discussion on just how the Blue Jays will run their starting rotation to carry them to the playoffs.

LISTEN HERE:





Featured Images Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO