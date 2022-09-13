Vancouver Canadians Fall To Eugene in Game 1

Join Jays From The Couch Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

The Vancouver Canadians finished the first half with 30 wins and 33 losses. The club scored 273 runs, allowing 297 runs for a -24 run differential. They were much better in the 2nd half, winning 37 games with 29 losses. This was good enough to clinch a playoff spot. In the 2nd half, the C’s scored 343 runs and allowed 344 runs for a -1 run differential.

Vancouver and Eugene will duke it out in the Championship Series. For the season, the C’s won 9, losing 20 games to the Em’s. The biggest spanking the Emeralds laid on Vancouver came on June 18th when they shut out the Canadians 13-0. Eugene beat down Vancouver in the final series of the regular, winning the series 5 games to 1.

Vancouver lost to Eugene Emeralds in game one of the Championship series, falling 10 to 3. Vancouver struck first with a leadoff home run in the 1st inning. Unfortunately, Abdiel Mendoza allowed a single and stolen base to Luis Matos. He walked Marco Luciano ahead of Hunter Bishop who singled to load the bases. Andy Thomas wasted no time depositing the ball over the fence for a GRAND SLAM, evaporating the C’s early lead.

Mendoza’s struggles continued into the 2nd inning, surrendering a leadoff single to Damon Dunes who advanced to 2nd base on a fielding error by Miguel Hiraldo that allowed Hayden Cantrelle to reach. Mendoza retired the next batters, looking as though he might avoid another damaging inning before Marco Luciano’s 2-run double gave the Em’s a 5-run lead.

Meanwhile, Vancouver was retired in order in the 2nd inning. With Vancouver’s order flipped over to begin the 3rd, Dasan Brown took a 1-0 pitch over the fence in left field for his 2nd home run of the game, 2 to 6.

Despite a rocked 1st and 2nd inning, Abdiel Mendoza returned in the 3rd inning. After a leadoff walk, Mendoza retired the side and the first two batters in the 4th. Luis Matos doubled and advanced to 3rd base on a wild pitch but Mendoza got Luciano to pop out to leave Matos stranded at 3rd base. Abdiel allowed another leadoff batter to reach with a Hunter Bishop single. Bishop put himself into scoring position, stealing 2nd base but was left stranded at 3rd after Mendoza retired the side.

Vancouver looked to have something brewing in the 6th inning with a pair of singles after Rainer Nunez grounded out. Miguel Hiraldo struck out. Gabriel Martinez and Andres Sosa advanced to 2nd and 3rd on a wild pitch and Alex De Jesus loaded the bases with a walk. Unfortunately, Garrett Spain popped out after Brooks Crawford replaced Carson Seymour.

The 6th inning wasn’t a good inning for Justin Kelly who replaced Mendoza to open the inning. Kelly allowed a leadoff home run to start the frame. He followed the home run with a walk, stolen base, single, 2-run double, groundout, run scored on a fielding error, flyout, walk, and strikeout.

Vancouver hit their 3rd long ball of the game in the 7th inning, a Damiano Palmegiani solo home run. Devereaux Harrison and Garrett Farmer finished the game for the C’s with each reliever throwing a scoreless frame. Alex De Jesus singled in the 8th and Dasan Brown walked in the 9th but Vancouver just couldn’t mount a sustainable attack to overcome two 4-run innings.

Dasan Brown finished 2-for-4 with two solo home runs, a walk, and two strikeouts. Gabriel Martinez singled twice with a strikeout. Andres Sosa is swinging a hot bat in August and September but the Em’s ran on him at will, stealing 3 bases. Vancouver struck out 14 times with PK Morris and Miguel Hiraldo striking out 3 times.

Game 2 goes today with Micheal Dominguez facing off against Nick Swiney. Dominguez went 0-2 with a 4.79ERA and 1.35WHIP in 5 starts in August. In his only September start, the 22-yr-old righty pitched six scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts.



